The early weeks of the season have certainly lived up to the billing. Few would've predicted a top three of Middlesbrough, West Brom, and Stoke City, while Sheffield United and Ipswich Town are shock inclusions down the bottom.

Ambitious newly-promoted clubs, Birmingham City and Wrexham are not here to make up the numbers but have found out early on that making the step up to the second tier isn't easy.

Fans won't want to miss a minute and they will barely have to when the season gets going again – with more than 1,000 EFL games available to watch live.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Championship TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

Read more: Best players in the world | Best players of all time

Championship TV schedule 2025/26

All UK time. Subject to change.

Friday 12th September

Ipswich v Sheffield Utd (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football

Saturday 13th September

Charlton v Millwall (12:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football

Oxford Utd v Leicester (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Preston v Middlesbrough (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Sunday 14th September

Southampton v Portsmouth (12pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football / ITV

Friday 19th September

Middlesbrough v West Brom (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football

Saturday 20th September

Birmingham City v Swansea (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Leicester v Coventry (12:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football

QPR v Stoke (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Monday 22nd September

Millwall v Watford (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football

Friday 26th September

West Brom v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 27th September

Coventry v Birmingham City (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Swansea v Millwall (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Wrexham v Derby (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Tuesday 30th September

Derby v Charlton (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Wednesday 1st October

QPR v Oxford Utd (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Friday 3rd October

Wrexham v Birmingham City (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 4th October

Blackburn v Stoke (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Hull v Sheffield Utd (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Sunday 5th October

Ipswich v Norwich (12pm) ITV / Sky Sports Football

Friday 17th October

Middlesbrough v Ipswich (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 18th October

Oxford Utd v Derby (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

QPR v Millwall (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Southampton v Swansea (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Tuesday 21st October

Bristol City v Southampton (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Wednesday 22nd October

Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Friday 24th October

Preston v Sheffield Utd (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 25th October

Coventry v Watford (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Ipswich v West Brom (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Portsmouth v Stoke (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Friday 31st October

Wrexham v Coventry (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 1st November

Leicester v Blackburn (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Norwich v Hull (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Tuesday 4th November

Coventry v Sheffield Utd (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Wednesday 5th November

Portsmouth v Wrexham (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Friday 7th November

Watford v Bristol City (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 8th November

Blackburn v Derby (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Hull v Portsmouth (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Millwall v Preston (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Friday 21st November

Preston v Blackburn (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 22nd November

Bristol City v Swansea (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Charlton v Southampton (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Coventry v West Brom (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Sunday 23rd November

Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield Utd (12pm) ITV / Sky Sports Football

Tuesday 25th November

Southampton v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Wednesday 26th November

West Brom v Birmingham City (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Friday 28th November

Oxford Utd v Ipswich (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 29th November

Leicester v Sheffield Utd (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Portsmouth v Bristol City (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Stoke v Hull (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Monday 1st December

Birmingham City v Watford (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Friday 5th December

Hull v Middlesbrough (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 6th December

Charlton v Portsmouth (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Derby v Leicester (12:30pm) ITV / Sky Sports Football

Watford v Norwich (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Tuesday 9th December

QPR v Birmingham City (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Wednesday 10th December

Hull v Wrexham (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Thursday 1st January

Blackburn v Wrexham (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Sheffield Utd v Leicester (5:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Sunday 4th January

Birmingham City v Coventry (12pm) Sky Sports Football

QPR v Sheffield Wednesday (12pm) Sky Sports+

Sheffield Utd v Oxford Utd (12pm) Sky Sports+

Monday 5th January

Leicester v West Brom (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Championship TV rights 2025/26

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

10 EFL games will also be broadcast on ITV across the 2025/26 campaign.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.