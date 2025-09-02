Championship TV schedule 2025/26: Coverage, TV fixtures and live stream
Your complete guide to watching the Championship in 2025/26, featuring a full TV schedule of games coming up.
The 2025/26 Championship campaign is on hold for a fortnight due to the international break.
It may lack the glitz, glamour, and star power of the Premier League and other European top tiers but when it comes to pure thrills, it's hard to look past the EFL's flagship division.
The early weeks of the season have certainly lived up to the billing. Few would've predicted a top three of Middlesbrough, West Brom, and Stoke City, while Sheffield United and Ipswich Town are shock inclusions down the bottom.
Ambitious newly-promoted clubs, Birmingham City and Wrexham are not here to make up the numbers but have found out early on that making the step up to the second tier isn't easy.
Fans won't want to miss a minute and they will barely have to when the season gets going again – with more than 1,000 EFL games available to watch live.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Championship TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.
Championship TV schedule 2025/26
All UK time. Subject to change.
Friday 12th September
- Ipswich v Sheffield Utd (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football
Saturday 13th September
- Charlton v Millwall (12:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football
- Oxford Utd v Leicester (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Preston v Middlesbrough (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Sunday 14th September
- Southampton v Portsmouth (12pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football / ITV
Friday 19th September
- Middlesbrough v West Brom (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football
Saturday 20th September
- Birmingham City v Swansea (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Leicester v Coventry (12:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football
- QPR v Stoke (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Monday 22nd September
- Millwall v Watford (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Football
Friday 26th September
- West Brom v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 27th September
- Coventry v Birmingham City (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
- Swansea v Millwall (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Wrexham v Derby (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Tuesday 30th September
- Derby v Charlton (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Wednesday 1st October
- QPR v Oxford Utd (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Friday 3rd October
- Wrexham v Birmingham City (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 4th October
- Blackburn v Stoke (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Hull v Sheffield Utd (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
- Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Sunday 5th October
- Ipswich v Norwich (12pm) ITV / Sky Sports Football
Friday 17th October
- Middlesbrough v Ipswich (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 18th October
- Oxford Utd v Derby (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- QPR v Millwall (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
- Southampton v Swansea (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Tuesday 21st October
- Bristol City v Southampton (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Wednesday 22nd October
- Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Friday 24th October
- Preston v Sheffield Utd (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 25th October
- Coventry v Watford (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Ipswich v West Brom (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
- Portsmouth v Stoke (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Friday 31st October
- Wrexham v Coventry (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 1st November
- Leicester v Blackburn (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
- Norwich v Hull (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Tuesday 4th November
- Coventry v Sheffield Utd (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Wednesday 5th November
- Portsmouth v Wrexham (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Friday 7th November
- Watford v Bristol City (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 8th November
- Blackburn v Derby (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
- Hull v Portsmouth (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Millwall v Preston (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Friday 21st November
- Preston v Blackburn (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 22nd November
- Bristol City v Swansea (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Charlton v Southampton (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Coventry v West Brom (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
Sunday 23rd November
- Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield Utd (12pm) ITV / Sky Sports Football
Tuesday 25th November
- Southampton v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Wednesday 26th November
- West Brom v Birmingham City (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Friday 28th November
- Oxford Utd v Ipswich (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 29th November
- Leicester v Sheffield Utd (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
- Portsmouth v Bristol City (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Stoke v Hull (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Monday 1st December
- Birmingham City v Watford (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
Friday 5th December
- Hull v Middlesbrough (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 6th December
- Charlton v Portsmouth (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Derby v Leicester (12:30pm) ITV / Sky Sports Football
- Watford v Norwich (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Tuesday 9th December
- QPR v Birmingham City (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Wednesday 10th December
- Hull v Wrexham (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Thursday 1st January
- Blackburn v Wrexham (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
- Sheffield Utd v Leicester (5:30pm) Sky Sports Football
Sunday 4th January
- Birmingham City v Coventry (12pm) Sky Sports Football
- QPR v Sheffield Wednesday (12pm) Sky Sports+
- Sheffield Utd v Oxford Utd (12pm) Sky Sports+
Monday 5th January
- Leicester v West Brom (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Championship TV rights 2025/26
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.
NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
10 EFL games will also be broadcast on ITV across the 2025/26 campaign.
