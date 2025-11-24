Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) is EastEnders' biggest enigma.

Despite first appearing in September, we still don't know much about her. She's delayed giving Prince Albert bar manager Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) her right to work documents, and seemed very interested in Cindy Beale's (Michelle Collins) past.

Perhaps the biggest clue was when Jasmine was mowed down by Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) in his Morris Minor.

"I can't die like this," she uttered on the ground. "She's ruined everything. She needs to pay for what she did."

We still have no idea who Jasmine really is. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

This was something Nigel had retained in his notebook, and as he heard Elaine and Cindy discussing Jasmine in tonight's episode, decided to divulge.

It fuelled Cindy's belief that her employee was hiding something. Earlier that day, she seemed to panic when HMRC rejected her national insurance number, citing that it didn't match up with the right name.

Could she be using a different moniker?

Fuelled by Nigel's words, Cindy charged over to speak to daughter-in-law Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa), who had her own piece of intriguing evidence. She'd found Dr Anthony Trueman's (Nicholas Bailey) work keys and pass in Jasmine's possession, and was offered no reasonable explanation for why she took it.

She'd also left her phone – with Cindy and Lauren taking the opportunity to reach out to her mum.

The pair were stunned when Jasmine's mum Anita (Yasmine Holness-Dove) confirmed that her daughter had a dark side, and she couldn't trust her to live at home. Anita also said that her ex-husband came from a bad family, which left Cindy fearing the worst.

Cindy was sent tumbling down the stairs. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

She assumed that Jasmine's dad was one of the Fords, a criminal family that targeted her in the late 90s and forced her to assume a new identity abroad.

Later, Cindy caught Jasmine sat on the staircase outside of the bar and confronted her. Infuriated that Cindy would go behind her back and reach out to Anita, she shoved her backwards, sending her tumbling down the stairs.

Is this the confirmation Cindy needed?

