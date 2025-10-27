The terrifying world of horror legend Stephen King is brought to the screen once again in It: Welcome to Derry, which acts as a prequel to the hit pair of films from director Andy Muschietti.

Ad

The filmmaker returns to direct the first four episodes of this new series, which sees residents of the seemingly quaint American town terrorised by the entity best known as Pennywise the Clown (played by a returning Bill Skarsgård).

It: Welcome to Derry will fold in elements from elsewhere in King's shared universe of chilling tales, including by introducing The Shining favourite Dick Hallorann (Chris Chalk) at an earlier point in his story.

Before he masters his 'shine' and befriends a young Danny Torrance, Dick made a stop in Derry, where he became connected with a familiar name from the original It story.

Suffice to say, there's plenty of juicy lore to get stuck into here, and King's fans will probably be watching the clock until the next episode of It: Welcome to Derry drops – so here's your guide to its full release schedule on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

When is It: Welcome to Derry episode 2 released?

Chris Chalk stars in It: Welcome to Derry. Brooke Palmer / HBO

It: Welcome to Derry episode 2 will be available on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday 3rd November 2025.

The next chapter, ominously titled The Thing in the Dark, will first broadcast simultaneously with the US premiere at 2am on Sky Atlantic, before a repeat later that day at the more reasonable time of 9pm.

Alternatively, stream at your convenience on NOW from the morning of Monday 3rd November.

How many episodes are in It: Welcome to Derry?

It: Welcome to Derry will consist of eight episodes initially.

However, co-creator Andy Muschietti has teased that their could be multiple future seasons of the horror series, telling Deadline that "there is an intentional bigger arc that will open".

"My intention with this was to create a story that is a little bit like an iceberg under the water all through seasons 1, 2 and 3.

"There will be an expansion in the mythology and more answers to the big questions."

It: Welcome to Derry UK release schedule

IT: Welcome to Derry. HBO

Stephen King fans won't have to wait long for It: Welcome to Derry to come to the UK, with episodes scheduled to air on Sky Atlantic and NOW just a day after their premiere in the US on HBO.

Here's an overview of the release schedule at the moment:

It Welcome to Derry episode 1 – The Pilot – Monday 27th October 2025

It Welcome to Derry episode 2 – The Thing in the Dark – Monday 3rd November 2025

It Welcome to Derry episode 3 – Now You See It – Monday 10th November 2025

It Welcome to Derry episode 4 – TBC – Monday 17th November 2025

It Welcome to Derry episode 5 – TBC – Monday 24th November 2025

It Welcome to Derry episode 6 – TBC – Monday 1st December 2025

It Welcome to Derry episode 7 – TBC – Monday 8th December 2025

It Welcome to Derry episode 8 – TBC – Monday 15th December 2025

It: Welcome to Derry premieres on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday 27th October 2025.

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Ad