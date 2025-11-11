One of the world's most adapted authors is adding another notch to his score, with Stephen King's IT serving as the launchpad for chilling prequel series Welcome to Derry.

Andy Muschietti, director of 2017's box office smash IT: Chapter One and its sequel, is back to lead this successor, which also sees Bill Skarsgård return to his acclaimed performance as Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

Expanding on interludes from King's original novel, Welcome to Derry introduces us to a slew of new Derry residents as well as bringing back a couple of familiar names – including The Shining's own Dick Hallorann.

Chris Chalk takes on the role originated by Scatman Crothers in Stanley Kubrick's 1980 adaptation, but this incarnation of the character is yet to grow into the wise and reassuring figure we meet there.

If the horror series has piqued your attention, read on for an introduction to its key players as it continues its chilling run on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

IT: Welcome to Derry cast: Full list of actors in Stephen King prequel

Chris Chalk stars in It: Welcome to Derry Brooke Palmer / HBO

Here's an overview of the main cast in IT: Welcome to Derry – read on for more detailed profiles on each character and the actor playing them, including where you might have seen them before.

Bill Skarsgård as It aka Pennywise the Clown

Bill Skarsgård stars in It: Welcome to Derry HBO

Who is Pennywise the Clown? Pennywise the Clown is a form often taken by the supernatural entity that terrorises the people of Derry. It is a shapeshifter, however, and has also appeared as other residents or monstrous beings, such as the giant spider seen at the end of It: Chapter Two.

What else has Bill Skarsgård been in? Skarsgård has made a name for himself in the horror genre, breaking through on Netflix's Hemlock Grove, before bagging roles in the It films, Castle Rock, Barbarian and Nosferatu. His other notable works include action flicks Atomic Blonde and John Wick: Chapter 4, as well as Marvel's Eternals, where he voiced villainous deviant Kro.

He is a part of the Skarsgård acting family, which also includes Andor's Stellan and Succession's Alexander.

Taylour Paige as Charlotte Hanlon

Taylour Paige stars in It: Welcome to Derry HBO

Who is Charlotte Hanlon? Charlotte is a resident of Derry, Maine, with a strong moral compass. She is the grandmother of Mike Hanlon, a main character from the IT novel and previous films.

What else has Taylour Paige been in? Paige is probably best known for acclaimed Netflix film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which was the final film appearance of late Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman. Other work includes comedy sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, offbeat comedy The Toxic Avenger and VH1 dance drama Hit The Floor.

Jovan Adepo as Leroy Hanlon

Jovan Adepo stars in It: Welcome to Derry HBO

Who is Leroy Hanlon? Leroy is Charlotte's husband and a major in the US Army. He is the grandfather of Mike Hanlon, a main character from the IT novel and previous films.

In 2017's It: Chapter One, an older version of the character is portrayed by Steven Williams. At that point in time, decades on from the events of this series, he is raising Mike and putting him to work at his abattoir.

What else has Jovan Adepo been in? Adepo is possibly best known for his Emmy-nomninated turn as Hooded Justice in HBO's acclaimed Watchmen miniseries. He previously worked with show creator Damon Lindelof on his preceding drama The Leftovers, appearing throughout seasons 2 and 3 as Michael Murphy.

Adepo is no stranger to the worlds of Stephen King, having previously appeared in The Stand; a post-apocalyptic drama based on the novelist's work. More recently, he played a key part in the ensemble cast assembled for Netflix's 3 Body Problem.

Blake Cameron James as Will Hanlon

Blake Cameron James stars in It: Welcome to Derry HBO

Who is Will Hanlon? Will is the son of Charlotte and Leroy, who struggles to settle into life in Derry. He is a lover of science and grows up to be Mike Hanlon's father.

What else has Blake Cameron James been in? A relatively new addition to the screen, James has previously appeared in 2023's acclaimed indie film We Grown Now and guest starred in an episode of NBC mystery drama Found.

Chris Chalk as Dick Hallorann

Chris Chalk stars in It: Welcome to Derry Brooke Palmer / HBO

Who is Dick Hallorann? Dick is a soldier in the US Army. To Stephen King experts, he's probably better known for his later job at the Overlook Hotel; the eerie, haunted setting of The Shining. His inclusion in It: Welcome to Derry isn't random, though, with the character getting a passing reference in It, which acknowledges his connection to the cursed Maine town.

Expect his characterisation in this series to be different from Hallorann in later life. Actor Chris Chalk said: "Dick thinks all of these people [in Derry] are corny. He doesn't respect a single one of them, and that's the journey of Dick. The Dick you know is super nice... Good luck with this Dick."

What else has Chris Chalk been in? Chalk has taken major roles in several US dramas, including Homeland (as Tom Walker), The Newsroom (as Gary Cooper), Gotham (as Lucius Fox) and Perry Mason (as Paul Drake). Most recently, he made a memorable guest appearance in Ryan Murphy's Feud: Capote vs The Swans, where he portrayed legendary US writer James Baldwin. Film projects include 12 Years A Slave, Detroit and Godzilla vs Kong.

Rudy Mancuso as Captain Pauly Russo

Rudy Mancuso and Jovan Adepo star in It: Welcome to Derry HBO

Who is Captain Pauly Russo? Pauly is a friend of Leroy's, who serves alongside him in the US military.

What else has Rudy Mancuso been in? Mancuso is probably best known for his online presence, producing content across YouTube and social media that has earned him millions of followers. He moved into acting with Música, an acclaimed romcom which he directed and co-starred in, alongside his then-partner and now-fiancé Camila Mendes.

Clara Stack as Lilly

Clara Stack (furthest left) and co-stars in a scene from It: Welcome to Derry HBO

Who is Lilly? One of Derry's local schoolchildren, who has recently lost her father and is still processing her grief.

What else has Clara Stack been in? Stack appeared as a young Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in a flashback scene from Marvel's Hawkeye series on Disney Plus. She later bagged a guest role as Francesca in the final season of Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Amanda Christine as Ronnie

Amanda Christine stars in It: Welcome to Derry HBO

Who is Ronnie? Another local child who becomes friends with Will and Lilly.

What else has Amanda Christine been in? Christine has been acting from a very young age, with recent credits including A Black Lady Sketch Show and Netflix children's animation Ada Twist, Scientist, where she voiced the title character.

Mikkal Karim-Fidler as Teddy

Mikkal Karim-Fidler and Clara Stack in It: Welcome to Derry HBO

Who is Teddy? Another child of Derry.

What else has Mikkal Karim-Fidler been in? A largely unknown young actor, Karim-Fidler has previous credits in 2023 film Boy in the Walls and Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

It: Welcome to Derry premiered on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday 27th October 2025, with new episodes releasing weekly.

