Channel 4 drama Summerwater, which is based on Sarah Moss's novel of the same name, follows the simmering tensions between couples and family members, and how they interact with one another, at a Scottish holiday park.

Ad

Each episode unfolds over the same 24-hour period, but explores a different perspective as the narrative builds towards a devastating cresendo that changes all of their lives.

"It's like a breeze that's coming around you and a memory of something that you can't quite figure out what it is," said said Shirley Henderson when asked how she would describe the world of Summerwater.

"It's a shiver, a fear of something but you don’t know what - a clawing feeling from the past and you can't tell if it's discomfort or if it's a welcoming thing.

"The stories for different people come out in different ways. Some things are answered; some things are never answered.:

Speaking about the show's unique structure, she added: It's stories within stories and an ensemble piece. There's no one person that's leading this. It dips in and out and people are watching each other. There's a lot of people watching in this, thinking they know what's going on across the road, but not quite knowing what's going on.

"They’re always glancing at each other."

Read more:

Alongside Henderson, the cast includes several recognisable faces, plus some you might not be familiar with.

Read on for a rundown of the major and minor players.

Summerwater cast

Valene Kane as Justine Tindall

Daniel Rigby as Steve Tindall

Dougray Scott as David Campbell

Shirley Henderson as Annie Campbell

Shereen Cutkelvin as Millie Nkene

Anders Hayward as Josh Gilmour

Anna Próchniak as Alina Piotrowska

Arnas Fedaravičius as Marijonas Zaliskevicius

Shauna Macdonald as Rachel Henderson

Jamie Sives as Ian Henderson

Calum Ross as Alex Henderson

Silvie Furneaux as Becky Henderson

James Harkness as Gavin

For more information about the characters and where you've seen the cast before, read on.

Valene Kane plays Justine Tindall

Steve (Daniel Rigby) and Justine (Valene Kane) Channel 4

Who is Justine? Justine "forms an intense resentment towards her new, younger colleague, Maya, when she is chosen over Justine for a promotion," reads the character description. "Justine’s erratic behaviour results in disaster and she seeks escape in Summerwater, but attempting to hide her secrets leads her family into even more trouble." She is married, with two children, Lola and Jack, played by Emily Briscoe and Bertie Wallwork.

What else has Valene Kane been in? You might recognise her from The Fall and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, as well as Gangs of London.

Daniel Rigby plays Steve Tindall

Justine (Valene Kane), Lola (Emily Briscoe), Jack (Bertie Wallwork), and Steve (Daniel Rigby) Channel 4

Who is Steve? Justine's husband. He loves his wife, but she's emotionally checked out, which frustrates him. "He lets off steam at the Summerwater hotel bar by chatting to pretty waitress Alina from the noisy Eastern European cabin, deciding she's an exception. Steve’s casual xenophobia builds a tension between the cabins."

What else has Daniel Rigby been in? His credits include Eric & Ernie, Big School, Undercover and Flowers.

Dougray Scott plays David Campbell

Pictured: David (Dougray Scott) Channel 4

Who is David? A former GP who has been coming to Summerwater for years with his wife. "Now that their kids are adults and he has retired, David is hoping for an active and healthy holiday. It soon becomes apparent that they can't escape their problems here this time, as David finds himself increasingly exasperated by his wife's illness-related struggles."

What else has Dougray Scott been in? He’s known for Ever After, Mission: Impossible 2, Hitman, and portrayed Jacob Kane in Batwoman.

Shirley Henderson plays Annie Campbell

Pictured: Annie (Shirley Henderson) Channel 4

Who is Annie? David's wife. Annie recently received a troubling medical diagnosis and is becoming weaker, which puts strain on her marriage. "Having made a decision about her future, Annie appeals to David for help, but they must face their past problems, as Annie relives the heartbreaks that have made up her life."

What else has Shirley Henderson been in? She's appeared in Trainspotting and Bridget Jones’s Diary series, but is best known for playing Moaning Myrtle in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Shereen Cutkelvin plays Millie Nkene

Millie (Shereen Cutkelvin) Channel 4

Who is Millie? She's on holiday with her boyfriend, but "relationship doubts set in... and she's forced to confront their differing ambitions in settling down and starting a family, and whether she loves Josh enough to have a life with him."

What else has Shereen Cutkelvin been in? You might know her from Crime.

Anders Hayward plays Josh Gilmour

Josh (Anders Hayward) Channel 4

Who is Josh? Millie's partner. He's "well-meaning, but his suggestion that they spend their leisurely holiday hours achieving mutual orgasm – to maximise their chances of lifelong romantic happiness – unfortunately backfires."

What else has Anders Hayward been in? His CV includes Guilt, Silent Witness and Life After Life.

Anna Próchniak plays Alina Piotrowska

Violeta (Anika Boyle) and Alina (Anna Prochniak) Channel 4

Who is Alina? A photographer who is currently working as a waitress at the Summerwater hotel. She has a daughter and a partner, and often clashes with her mother-in-law. "Still searching for a place to call home, she is hoping Summerwater can offer their family something different, but the tension between their cabin and the Summerwater holiday residents is palpable."

What else has Anna Próchniak been in? She's known for The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Showtrial, The Innocents, Bad Day for the Cut and Baptiste.

Arnas Fedaravičius plays Marijonas Zaliskevicius

Marijonas (Arnas Fedaravicius) Channel 4

Who is Marijonas? Alina's husabnd. His loud parties "make him the prime target of their neighbours' resentment at Summerwater."

What else has Arnas Fedaravičius been in? You might have watched him in The White Lotus, The Last Kingdom, The Wheel of Time, Shetland and Thicker Than Water.

Jamie Sives plays Ian Henderson

Jamie Sives. UKTV

Who is Ian? Ian is married with two kids. "Though well meaning, Ian’s decisions have left the family in financial difficulty and his secretive investing has led to distrust and resentment from his wife... Ian has to find a way back to being the man she needs.

What else has Jamie Sives been in? Dept Q, Shetland, Guilt, Annika and Crime are just some of the titles he's appeared in.

Calum Ross plays Alex Henderson

Alex (Callum Ross) Channel 4

Who is Alex? Ian's son. He was his mother and father's golden child, but has "recently gone rogue." "Driven mad with boredom at Summerwater, Alex takes his kayak out on the loch, haunted by guilt over hurting a girl he liked at school. Alex has a near death experience in the lake – one which he will never share, largely because he thinks he deserves it for wronging the girl at school."

What else has Calum Ross been in? He appeared in Wednesday.

Silvie Furneaux plays Becky Henderson and James Harkness plays Gavin

Gavin (James Harkness) and Becky (Silvie Furneaux). Channel 4

Who is Becky? Ian's daughter. She would "rather be anywhere else than at the boring Summerwater cabin... which prompts her to seek the company of a mysterious older man in the woods."

What else has Silvie Furneaux been in? You might have watched her in Annika and Red Rose.

Who is Gavin? An ex-soldier who left his family due to PTSD. "He now lives in the woods at Summerwater."

What else has James Harkness been in? The Victim, The English Game, The Bombing of Pan Am 103 are just some of his credits.

Additional Summerwater cast includes:

Shauna Macdonald (The Scotts, Spooks) plays Rachel Henderson - mother to Becky and Alex. "Rachel feels tired and peeved at the world. Her attempts to heal the family lead Becky to feel invisible and further tension in the household."

Summerwater airs on Channel 4 from Sunday 16th November.

Add Summerwater to your watchlist when it arrives on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.