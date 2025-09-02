Haaland is Salah's biggest competition and the Africa Cup of Nations is a key factor in the Manchester City striker being the heavy favourite.

Despite Man City's shaky start to the season, the Norwegian's three goals put him top of the charts – with a host of others just behind.

RadioTimes.com has all you need to know about the Premier League top scorers in 2025/26.

Premier League top scorers 2025/26

Erling Haaland (Man City) – 3 goals (0 assists) Joao Pedro (Chelsea) – 2 goals (2 assists) Jurrien Timber (Arsenal) – 2 goals (1 assist) Richarlison (Tottenham) – 2 goals (1 assist) Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool) – 2 goals (1 assist) Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea) – 2 goals (1 assist) Jaidon Anthony (Burnley) – 2 goals (1 assist) Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) – 2 goals (1 assist) Wilson Isidor (Sunderland) – 2 goals (0 assists) Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) – 2 goals (0 assists) Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal) – 2 goals (0 assists) Brennan Johnson (Tottenham) – 2 goals (0 assists) Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) – 2 goals (0 assists) Ismaila Sarr (Crystal Palace) – 2 goals (0 assists) Lucas Paqueta (West Ham) – 2 goals (0 assists) Igor Thiago (Brentford) – 2 goals (0 assists)

Players with 2+ goals. Last updated: 2nd September

Premier League Golden Boot 2025/26 race

Erling Haaland fell short in his attempt to win three Golden Boots in his first three Premier League seasons but has made a fast start to the new campaign.

He's opened up an early lead with three goals in three games while 15 players have two strikes to their name so far.

The likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Joao Pedro, Richarlison, Hugo Ekitike, and Chris Wood will hope to extend their challenge when the Premier League returns in mid-September.

Alexander Isak split Haaland and Salah in last season's top scorer charts but he is playing catch-up after spending the opening weeks of the campaign on the sidelines in an ultimately successful attempt to force a move to Liverpool.

Premier League top scorers in history

Alan Shearer – 260 goals (441 games) Harry Kane – 213 goals (320 games) Wayne Rooney – 208 goals (491 games)

Check out our guide to the players with the most goals scored in a Premier League season for the current records, as well as the all-time top goalscorers in Premier League history.

