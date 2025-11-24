Manchester United are back at Old Trafford on Monday evening as Ruben Amorim's Reds host Everton.

Two draws on the road ahead of the international break have slowed Man Utd's momentum, but they are heading in the right direction under the Portuguese coach.

The Red Devils have been particularly impressive at home and will be hunting a fifth consecutive win at the Theatre of Dreams when the Toffees visit.

Everton signed off for the international break with a 2-0 win at home to Fulham to continue a positive start to the season under David Moyes.

Their record on the road, where they have won just four points from five games, is an issue and one Moyes will look to put right against his former employers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Everton on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Everton?

Man Utd v Everton will take place on Monday 24th November 2025.

Man Utd v Everton kick-off time

Man Utd v Everton will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 6:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Man Utd v Everton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices, including most smartphones and tablets, as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man Utd v Everton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz, though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Man Utd v Everton odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Man Utd (3/4) Draw (3/1) Everton (10/3)* Bet Boost: FT result: Man Utd, Matheus Cunha 2+ shots on target, Bryan Mbeumo 2+ shots on target – 11/1 >> 12/1 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

