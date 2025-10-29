It's time to get stuck into yet another slick Apple TV thriller as Down Cemetery Road has now landed on our screens. The eight-part series is helmed by Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson, with the pair of them trying to uncover a wider government conspiracy that keeps being downplayed and mysteriously ignored by those around them.

As per the synopsis: "When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbour Sarah Trafford (Ruth Wilson) becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm (Emma Thompson).

"Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals that people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead."

The first couple of episodes are already available to stream, as per the usual release schedule of Apple TV shows. But when do new instalments get released? Read on for more on when you can expect episodes of Down Cemetery Road, complete with a full schedule and how many episodes we can expect.

Down Cemetery Road release schedule: When is episode 3 on Apple TV?

Darren Boyd as C in Down Cemetery Road. Apple TV

Down Cemetery Road premiered on Apple TV with its first two episodes on Wednesday 29th October. Episodes will be released weekly every Wednesday, meaning that we can expect episode 4 to be released on Apple TV on Wednesday 5th November.

How many episodes of Down Cemetery Road are there?

There are eight episodes of Down Cemetery Road in total.

Down Cemetery Road release schedule: When are new episodes out?

Emma Thompson in Down Cemetery Road. Apple TV+

Episode 1 - Almost True - Wednesday 29th October (out now)

Episode 2 - A Kind of Grief - Wednesday 29th October (out now)

Episode 3 - Filthy Work - Wednesday 5th November

Episode 4 - My Friends Don't Like Me - Wednesday 12th November

Episode 5 - Slow Dying - Wednesday 19th November

Episode 6 - Neglected Waters - Wednesday 26th November

Episode 7 - Lights Go Out - Wednesday 3rd December

Episode 8 - What Will Survive - Wednesday 10th December

Down Cemetery Road trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Down Cemetery Road below.

Down Cemetery Road will stream on Apple TV+ from Wednesday 29th October 2025 – sign up to Apple TV+ now.

