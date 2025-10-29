In the world of Apple TV, there's one standout series that reigns supreme: Slow Horses. So, it's safe to say that many will be positively chomping at the bit to get stuck into Down Cemetery Road, which comes from the executive producers of Slow Horses and is also based on the book by Mick Herron.

Ad

The new series is led by Ruth Wilson and Emma Thompson, two women who form an unlikely bond when they have to bandy together to try and uncover the mystery behind a neighbourhood explosion and series of unfortunate events. What starts off as a relatively simple case turns into a government conspiracy that it seems that only the two of them are intent on getting to the bottom of.

Writing for Radio Times magazine, Thompson said of herself and co-star Ruth Wilson: "We barrelled up and down the country with abandon, running, hiding, kicking and screaming our way through the story, wondering sometimes how we’d get through it but knowing all the while we would, because we had each other.

"But we were permanently astonished by the level of our exhaustion. It was a great comfort to me that Ruth also got tired because she is a good 20 years younger. But she also had more to do."

But who's who in the new drama? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the cast of Down Cemetery Road.

Down Cemetery Road cast: Who stars in Apple TV drama?

The full cast list for Down Cemetery Road is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus what shows and films you may recognise the actors from.

Ruth Wilson as Sarah Tucker

Emma Thompson as Zoë Boehm

Adeel Akhtar as Hamza

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Downey

Tom Goodman-Hill as Gerard

Darren Boyd as C

Tom Riley as Mark

Adam Godley as Joe Silverman

Sinead Matthews as Denise/"Wigwam"

Ken Nwosu as Rufus

Fehinti Balogun as Amos

Aiysha Hart as Paula

Ruth Wilson as Sarah Tucker

Ruth Wilson in Down Cemetery Road. Apple TV

Who is Sarah Tucker? Sarah works as an art conservationist and is married to Mark, with the pair of them living in an alternative creative community in Oxford. When disaster strikes in their close-knit neighbourhood though, Sarah starts embarking down a trail for the truth.

Where have I seen Ruth Wilson? Wilson is known for her starring roles in Luther, Jane Eyre, The Affair and Mrs Wilson. She has also had notable roles in His Dark Materials, The Woman in the Wall and A Very Royal Scandal.

Emma Thompson as Zoë Boehm

Emma Thompson as Zoë Boehm in Down Cemetery Road. Apple TV

Who is Zoë Boehm? Zoë is a no-nonsense private investigator who is at the helm of a failing business. Money is tight and resource is low but when tragedy unfolds, she pays closer attention to the case that Sarah presents her and endeavours to uncover a wider conspiracy.

Where have I seen Emma Thompson? Thompson is known for her various roles throughout film and TV, having starred in Howards End, Primary Colors, Love Actually and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. She has also had notable roles in the Harry Potter films, Nanny McPhee, Cruella and Matilda the Musical.

Adeel Akhtar as Hamza Malik

Adeel Akhtar. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Hamza Malik? Hamza works for the government in Intelligence and Threats. He is hired by C to deal with a growing problem but is in over his head slightly, not quite used to the covert operations that C has made him privy to.

Where have I seen Adeel Akhtar? Akhtar has starred in Murdered by My Father, Ali & Ava, Showtrial and Sherwood. He has also had roles in Sweet Tooth, Fool Me Once, Killing Eve and Black Doves.

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Downey

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Downey in Down Cemetery Road. Apple TV

Who is Downey? Downey is caught up in the drama that starts unfolding in Sarah's neighbourhood. While he starts out being a mystery figure appearing in random places, we start to learn more about him and his story as the episodes go on.

Where have I seen Nathan Stewart-Jarrett? Stewart-Jarrett has starred in Misfits, Utopia and The Trial of Christine Keeler having also had leading roles in Culprits and Generation. He has also starred in Black Doves, as well as films like Candyman and Femme.

Tom Goodman-Hill as Gerard

Tom Goodman-Hill as Gerard in Down Cemetery Road. Apple TV

Who is Gerard? Gerard is a potential investor that Mark is hoping to schmooze and work with. He's a well-connected and wealthy individual, looking down on the way that Sarah and Mark lives but seems to know some of the answers to Sarah's burning questions.

Where have I seen Tom Goodman-Hill? Goodman-Hill is known for his roles in Ideal, Spy, Mr Selfridge and Humans as well as Baby Reindeer, for which he received an Emmy nomination. He has also starred in Cheat, Dead Boss and Black Mirror.

Darren Boyd as C

Darren Boyd as C in Down Cemetery Road. Apple TV

Who is C? The head of the ministry of defence, C is akin to a pantomime-style villain in the way he's at the helm of various top-secret missions. He's put Hamza in charge of one particular project that has grown out of their control and C wants a lid put on it fast.

Where have I seen Darren Boyd? Boyd is known for his roles in Spy, Fortitude, Stan Lee's Lucky Man, The Salisbury Poisonings, Trying and The Outlaws. He has also appeared in We Might Regret This, The Delivery Man and Watching Ellie.

Tom Riley as Mark

Tom Riley. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Who is Mark? Mark is Sarah's husband who works in investment and is in the middle of trying to acquire Gerard as a new client. He's often in London working and so, his relationship with Sarah isn't as close as it once was.

Where have I seen Tom Riley? Riley is known for his roles in Da Vinci's Demons, The Nevers and Murder is Easy as well as The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, Dark Heart, Monroe and Ill Behaviour.

Adam Godley as Joe Silverman

Adam Godley as Joe Silverman in Down Cemetery Road. Apple TV

Who is Joe Silverman? Joe is the other private investigator that owns Oxford Investigations with Zoë. Despite their seemingly lack of chemistry, it turns out that Joe is married to Zoë and becomes embroiled in Sarah's neighbourhood suspicions when she comes to them with the case.

Where have I seen Adam Godley? Godley has starred in Nanny McPhee, Love Actually and The Theory of Everything as well as TV shows like Breaking Bad, Suits, The Umbrella Academy and The Great.

Down Cemetery Road will stream on Apple TV+ from Wednesday 29th October 2025 – sign up to Apple TV+ now.

Add Down Cemetery Road to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.