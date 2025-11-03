It's almost time to face the final battle for Hawkins, with Stranger Things season 5 nearly upon us.

After almost 10 years, the story that started with the disappearance of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and introduced us to an entire world of horrors from the minds of the Duffer Brothers, is coming to an end.

Fans have been clinging on to any tidbits of information coming our way, including the long-awaited reveal of the episode runtimes, and the episode titles. Plus, everyone's been dissecting the recent trailer for any shots of the finale and any clues about which characters might meet their demises before the series bows out.

For now, here's everything you need to know about the Stranger Things season 5 release schedule, episode titles, and runtimes.

Stranger Things season 5 release schedule

Stranger Things season 5 will be released in three parts. Volume 1 is coming on 26th November, Volume 2 will arrive on 25th December, and the finale will be here on 31st December.

That means the release schedule is as follows:

Volume 1

Chapter One: The Crawl - 26th November

Chapter Two: The Vanishing of... - 26th November

Chapter Three: The Turnbow Trap - 26th November

Chapter Four: Sorcerer - 26th November

Volume 2

Chapter Five: Shock Jock - 25th December

Chapter Six: Escape from Camazotz - 25th December

Chapter Seven: The Bridge - 25th December

The finale

Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up - 31st December

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler and Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers in Stranger Things season 5. Matt Kennedy/Netflix

What are the Stranger Things season 5 runtimes?

The Duffer Brothers recently revealed the runtimes for volume 1. We don't have the official runtimes for volume 2 just yet, but we do have a clue about how long the finale will be. Safe to say, the original theories about the finale being three hours long were not correct!

Here's what we're looking at so far:

Chapter One: The Crawl - 1 hour and 8 minutes

Chapter Two: The Vanishing of... - 54 minutes

Chapter Three: The Turnbow Trap - 1 hour and 6 minutes

Chapter Four: Sorcerer - 1 hour and 23 minutes

Chapter Five: Shock Jock - TBC

Chapter Six: Escape from Camazotz - TBC

Chapter Seven: The Bridge - TBC

Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up - about two hours

Stranger Things season 5 release time

Usually, Netflix releases arrive at 8am UK time, but Stranger Things season 5 will buck this trend, with episodes dropping at 1am GMT.

Here's what time that works out to some time zones around the world:

2am CET (Central Europe)

10am JST (Japan)

5pm PST (United States)

8pm EST (United States)

12pm AEDT (Australia)

Netflix also has a comprehensive list of when the episodes will be released depending on which country you're in.

Buckle in – it's almost time to return to the Upside Down.

Stranger Things 5 part 1 premieres on Netflix on Wednesday 26th November 2025.

