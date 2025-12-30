Netflix has dropped a trailer for the final episode of Stranger Things, which looks back on the epic journey of the Hawkins kids – and previews the fight for a "world beyond" their cursed hometown.

The long-awaited fifth season of the epic sci-fi drama has been testing the patience of fans, dropping initial episodes in late November (to coincide with Thanksgiving in the US), followed by a second batch on Boxing Day.

Now, the two-hour concluding chapter is less than 48 hours away, with this tantalising teaser relying heavily on archive footage so as not to give away any spoilers or major hints about how the saga will end.

You can watch the Stranger Things season 5 finale trailer right here:

With narration by Hopper (David Harbour), the adoptive father of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), he laments how life has been "so unfair" to her and the other kids impacted by Hawkins's deadly secrets.

We see flashes of past battles and nemeses from the previous four seasons, before catching a few fleeting glimpses of scenes to come, culminating in an apocalyptic red sky looming above the WSQK radio station tower.

Fans will be waiting with bated breath to find out whether Stranger Things 5 can stick the landing, following a somewhat mixed reaction online to the latest episodes – landing it with a subpar Rotten Tomatoes user score of just 56 per cent.

Common complaints have included an overstretched cast of characters, confusion over added Upside Down lore, and clunky writing, including repetitive dialogue and an awkward handling of Will's long-promised coming out. Others, however, have defended that pivotal scene.

If the finale blows people away, it might prove an antidote to some of the ill-feeling that has been building – equally, a less-than-stellar farewell could result in a Game of Thrones-style tarnishing of the once-loved series. No pressure, then.

In addition to Harbour and Brown, the Stranger Things cast also includes (deep breath) Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, Winona Ryder, Brett Gelman and many, many more.

Stranger Things 5 concludes on New Year's Day on Netflix UK. All earlier episodes streaming now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media.

