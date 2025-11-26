As we head back to Hawkins for a fifth and final time, here’s your guide to the main nerds and newbies in Stranger Things season 5.

With Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) on repeat and the tissues primed and ready, we’re almost ready for the final battle between our favourite nerds and big bad Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), in the climactic season of Netflix’s sci-fi adventure.

Despite a whole host of incredible guest actors featuring throughout the show’s run (we’re still not over Bob!), creators the Duffer Brothers have already confirmed that they’re thankfully going to focus on wrapping up OG characters’ storylines rather than introduce too many more new faces.

"We're doing our best to resist [adding new characters] for season 5," Matt Duffer told Indiewire. "We're trying not to do that so we can focus on the OG characters, I guess."

So as we (nervously!) count down the days to the last chapter in the fifth and final season, why not refresh your memory of all the major players following that epic Stranger Things season 4 showdown?

Full Stranger Things season 5 cast

The following cast members are in Stranger Things 5.

David Harbour as Jim Hopper



Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven / Jane Hopper

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair



Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley

Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman

Jamie Campbell Bower as Henry Creel / One / Vecna

Nell Fisher as Holly Wheeler

Jake Connelly as Derek Turnbow

Linda Hamilton as Dr. Kay

Sherman Augustus as Lt Colonel Sullivan

Alex Breaux as Lt Robert Akers

Amybeth McNulty as Vickie

Joe Chrest as Ted Wheeler

Clayton Royal Johnson as Andy

Hunter Romanillos as Chance

Randy Havens as Scott Clarke

Stranger Things season 5 cast: Who are the new characters?

Linda Hamilton plays Dr Kay

Linda Hamilton as Dr Kay in Stranger Things. Netflix

Who is Dr Kay? A hyper-intelligent and intimidating government agent overseeing the military occupation in Hawkins, head scientist Dr Kay is taking on Dr Martin Brenner’s (Matthew Modine) work following his death º and hunting Eleven (Brown) in the process.

What else has Linda Hamilton been in? Actor Linda Hamilton is the latest in a long line of iconic '80s stars to join the behemoth Netflix sci-fi show. She’ll be instantly recognisable to fans for her work across both TV and film – most notably for her role as Sarah Connor in James Cameron’s Terminator franchise. She has also starred in NBC’s spy comedy Chuck as CIA agent and Chuck (Zachary Levi) and Ellie’s (Sarah Lancaster) estranged mother and the 1987 TV series, Beauty and the Beast

Jake Connelly plays Derek Turnbow

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler and Jake Connelly as Derek in Stranger Things. Netflix

Who is Derek Turnbow? A classmate of Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher), he’s a bully and a rude, spoiled kid who is the son of the Turnbow family, real estate owners in Hawkins. With the third episode titled "The Turnbow Trap", expect him to feature heavily in this one!

What else has Jake Connelly been in? The latest young newbie in Hawkins, this is Connelly’s first major acting role. He’s previously featured in Juan C Linares’s short Between the Silence.

Alex Breaux plays Lt Robert Akers

Who is Lt Robert Akers? Despite his military title, Lt Akers functions chiefly as one of Dr Kay’s (Hamilton) henchmen, working at her side in the lab while tracking down Eleven (Brown).

What else has Alex Breaux been in? With previous experience in the Stranger Things universe playing a younger Dr Brenner in Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway, Breaux has also starred in American Primeval and See.

Stranger Things season 5 cast: Who are the returning characters?

Noah Schnapp plays Will Byers

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in Stranger Things season 5. Netflix

Who is Will Byers? The most timid member of the party, Will is taken prisoner in the Upside Down during the events of the first season, and after he is freed finds himself possessed by the Mind Flayer in season 2. Despite Will’s direct connection to the shadow dimension falling to the wayside in seasons 3 and 4, it looks like it’ll be front and centre in season 5 – with Vecna declaring "William, you are going to help me one last time".

What else has Noah Schnapp been in? Stranger Things has been Schnapp's most prominent role to date – but he had a small role in Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween, Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies and also starred in Waiting for Anya and Hubie Halloween.

Millie Bobby Brown plays Eleven/Jane Hopper

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things season 5 Netflix

Who is Eleven? A telekinetic girl who mysteriously arrived in Hawkins in the first season and soon proves herself to be the only match for the creatures of the Upside down. Across the first three seasons she is taken in by Hopper and forms a romantic relationship with Mike, but at the end of the third season, she loses her powers. Following the reveal of her ties to Henry Creel (Bower) and how she inadvertently created Vecna, she’s bracing for the upcoming showdown with her former ‘friend’ following the opening of the Rifts at the end of season 4.

What else has Millie Bobby Brown been in? Stranger Things was a breakout role for the young actor – although she had already had a prominent part in the BBC miniseries Intruders. Since then she's starred as Madison Russell in the MonsterVerse film series, plays the title role in the Enola Holmes films, along with other Netflix films Damsel and The Electric State.

Winona Ryder plays Joyce Byers

Winona Ryder in Stranger Things. Netflix

Who is Joyce Byers? Will and Jonathan Byers' mother, Joyce is a caring, strong-willed woman who works as a retail clerk. A lifelong Hawkins resident, she has been more affected than most by the strange events in the town – from the disappearance of her son Will in season one to the death of her love interest Bob in season 2. She also reunites with Hopper – who appeared to die at the end of season 3 – teaming up with Murray (Brett Gelman) to travel to Russia and rescue him. Joyce and her family return to Hawkins in the final adventure, following their move to California in season 4.

What else has Winona Ryder been in? After breaking through with a succession of hit roles in the late '80s – including Beetlejuice and Heathers – Ryder become one of the biggest Hollywood stars in the '90s, appearing in a succession of big films such as Bram Stoker's Dracula, The Age of Innocence, Little Women, The Crucible, Alien: Resurrection and Girl, Interrupted. Other big-screen credits have included Star Trek and Black Swan, while her TV work also includes a main role in the acclaimed 2020 series The Plot Against America.

David Harbour plays Jim Hopper

David Harbour as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things season 5. Netflix

Who is Jim Hopper? The Hawkins chief of police, Hopper has lived in Hawkins nearly all his life and was at school with Joyce. A recovering alcoholic, he forms a close bond with Eleven and takes her in as his daughter after saving Will from the Demogorgon. He was seemingly killed by an explosion caused by a Russian machine used to open a portal to the Upside Down at the end of the previous run, but Joyce (Ryder) and Murray (Brett Gelman) rescue him from a Russian jail as he’s going toe-to-toe with a Demogorgon in season 4. They return to Hawkins and he’s helping train Eleven (Brown) for her upcoming fight with Vecna.

What else has David Harbour been in? Hopper has become Harbour's most well-known role, but he's also become a fan favourite in the MCU thanks to his loveable turn as the washed up Red Guardian in Thunderbolts and Black Widow. He’s also played the title character in the 2019 Hellboy reboot and starred as none other than Santa himself in Violent Night.

Finn Wolfhard plays Mike Wheeler

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things season 5. Netflix

Who is Mike Wheeler? An intelligent but snarky teenager, Mike is close friends with Lucas, Dustin and Will and usually plays the role of Dungeon Master during their games of Dungeons & Dragons – until they join the Hellfire Club. He develops feelings for Eleven soon after she first arrives in town and the two eventually start a rocky relationship. With season 4 splitting The Party between Hawkins and California, Mike is firmly back in ‘leadership mode’ for their mission to hunt down Vecna in season 5, according to star Wolfhard.

What else has Finn Wolfhard been in? Before starring in Stranger Things, Wolfhard had appeared in only minor TV roles – but he's since gone on to pick up some impressive film credits, including It, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.

Gaten Matarazzo plays Dustin Henderson

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson and Joe Keery as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things season 5 Netflix

Who is Dustin Henderson? Another member of Mike's friendship group, Dustin is an enthusiastic science nerd who is obsessed with monsters and has the most extensive knowledge of Dungeons & Dragons. He forms an unlikely but endearing friendship with Steve in season 2 and also Hellfire Club DM Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in season 4. However, following Eddie’s tragic sacrifice in the Upside Down at the end of season 4, Dustin is still grieving his friend while trying to track down Vecna in season 5.

What else has Gaten Matarazzo been in? Matarazzo first found fame as a Broadway child actor – playing Benjamin in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and as Gavroche in Les Misérables – but starring as Dustin is what really made his name. He’s also starred in the film Honor Society, along with tallying up a number of impressive voice roles in Cartoon Saloon's My Father’s Dragon, Andy Serkis's Animal Farm and Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy.

Caleb McLaughlin plays Lucas Sinclair

Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink star in Stranger Things 5 Netflix

Who is Lucas Sinclair? Another close friend of Mike, Will and Dustin, Lucas is initially sceptical of Eleven when she arrives in Hawkins but soon learns to trust her. He is known for his excellence when it comes to the slingshot – which proves to save the gang in season 3 – and has been in an on-off relationship with Max since season 2. However, she was nearly killed by Vecna in season 4, and remains at her bedside in hospital as she’s in a coma. Season 4 saw him become the school’s basketball star, scoring the final points to win the match for the Hawkins Tigers.

What else has Caleb McLaughlin been in? Before he started playing Lucas, McLaughlin had starred as Young Simba in the Broadway production of The Lion King and he's also had roles in the films High Flying Bird and Concrete Cowboy.

Sadie Sink plays Max Mayfield

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things. Netflix

Who is Max Mayfield? An avid skateboarder and tomboy who arrives in Hawkins with her aggressive older brother in season 2, Max soon befriends Mike, Will, Lucas and Dustin and eventually begins a relationship with Lucas. She also becomes close friends with Eleven, especially in the third run. Following the death of her step-brother Billy Hargrove – who was possessed by the Mind Flayer in season 3 – she finds herself a target of Vecna, who almost kills her. She’s currently in the hospital in a coma with Lucas (McLaughlin) by her side.

What else has Sadie Sink been in? Sink starred as Ziggy Berman in the Netflix Fear Street trilogy in 2021, a year that also saw her take on a key role in Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film. She's also starred in Annie and The Audience on Broadway, along with films Dear Zoe, The Whale and O’Dessa. She’s also set to make her West End debut next year in Robert Icke’s take on Romeo and Juliet.

Natalia Dyer plays Nancy Wheeler

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler and Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers in Stranger Things season 5 Matt Kennedy/Netflix

Who is Nancy Wheeler? Mike's older sister, Nancy was initially in a relationship with Steve, but soon finds herself falling for Jonathan instead. She is very handy with a gun and has aspirations to be a journalist, working alongside Jonathan as an intern at the Hawkins Post in season 3 – which eventually leads to her making key discoveries about the Mind Flayer. In season 4, she went toe-to-toe with Vecna in the Upside Down, alongside Steve (Keery), Robin (Hawke) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn).

What else has Natalia Dyer been in? Dyer's screen credits include the films Hannah Montana: The Movie, Velvet Buzzsaw, Yes, God, Yes, Things Heard & Seen and horror film, All Fun and Games.

Charlie Heaton plays Jonathan Byers

Charlie Heaton attends Netflix's Stranger Things season 5 UK special screening StillMoving.Net for Netflix

Who is Jonathan Byers? Will's brother, Jonathan is an outsider who eventually begins a relationship with his long-term crush Nancy, with whom he becomes an intern at the Hawkins Post. He leaves Hawkins with the rest of his family at the end of season 3 – but helps rescue Eleven from the clutches of Lt Colonel Sullivan in the desert at the end of season 4. With the shadow dimension infiltrating Hawkins, he teams up with his old gang to help in their final fight with Vecna.

What else has Charlie Heaton been in? Stranger Things is Heaton's most well-known role – but he's also appeared in films such as Marrowbone, The New Mutants, The Souvenir Part 2 and alongside Al Pacino in Billy Knight, in addition to an episode of the anthology series Soulmates.

Joe Keery plays Steve Harrington

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things season 5 Netflix

Who is Steve Harrington? A popular student at Hawkins high school, Steve is first introduced as Nancy's boyfriend, but the pair split up in season 1. Despite initially being a minor villain, he becomes far more sympathetic from the second season onwards, forming a close bond with Dustin, acting as a protector of the kids and helping in the fight against the Demogorgon. While working at ice cream shop Scoops Ahoy in season 3 he develops feelings for his co-worker Robin – although is rebuffed when she reveals she's a lesbian. In season 4, he took on Vecna (and a whole host of demobats!) alongside Nancy and Robin, and in season 5, he looks to help support his grieving friend Dustin.

What else has Joe Keery been in? Keery had relatively few credits to his name before starring in Stranger Things, but he's since gone on to have roles in the films Molly's Game, Spree and Free Guy in addition to the Netflix specials Death to 2020 and Death to 2021. He’s also starred in season 5 of Noah Hawley’s much loved TV series Fargo.

Maya Hawke plays Robin Buckley

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers and Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley in Stranger Things. Netflix

Who is Robin Buckley? Introduced in season 3 as Steve's co-worker at Scoops Ahoy, Robin hates her job but is able to help the gang when she decodes the Russian radio message and finds the base along with Steve, Dustin, and Erica. She has been in a band for 12 years and is a lesbian – which is revealed due to the influence of truth serum. She then teamed up with Nancy and Steve to stand against Vecna in Season 4, severely injuring him.

What else has Maya Hawke been in? The daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, Hawke's first major role was as Jo March in the BBC adaptation of Little Women in 2017, while she's also had some very impressive films roles in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, Bradley Cooper's Maestro and voicing Anxiety in Disney and Pixar’s sequel, Inside Out 2.

Brett Gelman plays Murray Bauman

Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman in Stranger Things season 5 Netflix

Who is Murray Bauman? Murray is a private investigator and conspiracy theorist who helps Nancy and Jonathan in their mission to shut down Hawkins National Laboratory in season 2, and helps Joyce and Hopper infiltrate the secret underground base in Starcourt Mall in season 3. He also teams up with Joyce as they rescue Hopper from a brutal Russian prison in season 4, and is set to help the gang in their final fight.

What else has Brett Gelman been in? Gelman famously played the role of Martin in Fleabag, and has also had roles on Eagleheart, Go On, and Twin Peaks. On the big screen, he's appeared in The Other Guys, The Disaster Artist, Without Remorse and Boy Kills World.

Priah Ferguson plays Erica Sinclair

Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair in Stranger Things. Netflix

Who is Erica Sinclair? You can’t spell America without Erica! Lucas' super sassy (and scene stealing) younger sister, Erica plays a key role in helping Dustin, Steve, and Robin infiltrate the Russian base beneath Starcourt Mall in season 3 and further helps the gang rescue Steve, Robin, Nancy and Eddie from the Upside Down. She briefly joined the Hellfire Club in their final session as Lady Applejack, a level 14 chaotic good half-elf rogue.

What else has Priah Ferguson been in? Child actor Ferguson has appeared in TV series The Curse of Bridge Hollow, as well as episodes of Atlanta and Mercy Street. Her film credits include Perfectville, The Oath and The Curse of Bridge Hollow.

Cara Buono plays Karen Wheeler

Nell Fisher as Holly Wheeler and Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler in Stranger Things season 5 Netflix

Who is Karen Wheeler? Nancy and Mike's mother, Karen is loving and doting but isn't always aware of what her children are getting up to – and sometimes appears bored with family life, until she considers having a fling with Billy (Montgomery) in season 3. In the fifth season, she’ll be facing a Demogorgon, alongside daughter Holly (Fisher), as it breaks into the Wheeler family home.

What else has Cara Buono been in? Buono has appeared in some of the most acclaimed TV shows of all time – playing Dr Faye Miller in Mad Men and Kelli Moltisanti in The Sopranos. Film roles include Hulk, Let Me In and Monsters and Men.

Nell Fisher plays Holly Wheeler

Nell Fisher as Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things. Netflix

Who is Holly Wheeler? The youngest Wheeler sibling, Holly has been there from the start, witnessing the Demogorgon bending the walls of Joyce’s house back in season 1. While she’s played a more background role in the show so far, that’s all going to change with season five, as she “finds comfort in an imaginary friend” – with signs pointing to a certain big bad. She’ll also face a Demogorgon alongside her mother Karen, in a tense underwater scene.

What else has Nell Fisher been in? Fisher has most notably starred in Evil Dead Rise, the fifth entry in the iconic horror franchise, as the youngest sister Kassie. She’s also starred in the films Bookworm and Choose Love.

Jamie Campbell Bower plays Vecna

Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna. Netflix

Who is Vecna? The major big bad unveiled in season 4, Vecna is pulling all the strings in both the shadow dimension and Hawkins, murdering the town’s children and opening rifts in the process. Revealed to be Henry Creel (aka 001), the first child with telekinesis to be taken by Dr Brenner (Modine), he was sent to the Upside Down by Eleven, who opened the first gate. He seeks to destroy Eleven and merge the two dimensions, creating a whole new (terrifying!) world.

What else has Jamie Campbell Bower been in? Bower has starred in several blockbuster franchises including The Twilight series, Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts and Mortal Instruments.

Stranger Things season 5 premieres on Netflix UK on Thursday 27th November.

