As Stranger Things season 5 approaches, it's been confirmed that one key storyline involving Noah Schnapp's Will Byers hasn't been abandoned.

While it's never been explored explicitly on the show, fans have always wondered about Will's sexuality, with Schnapp previously confirming that he's gay, and the Duffer Brothers hinting at his feelings for his best friend Mike (Finn Wolfhard) in season 4.

In a new interview with GQ, Schnapp, who came out as gay in 2023, confirms that Will's sexuality will form a major plot point in the final season of Netflix's flagship sci-fi.

He said that the show helped him figure out his sexuality, adding: "But it didn’t just help find my own identity sexually. As a person, it taught me that it’s OK to be me, as everything that I am.

"And I think that’s what’s so special about our show, and what’s so special about Will. It doesn’t resonate with queer people, it resonates with all people who feel different.”

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in Stranger Things season 5 Netflix

Schnapp previously told Variety of Will's sexuality: "It was hinted at in season 1. It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends? Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100 per cent clear he is gay and does love Mike."

Will isn't the only character who's been coming to terms with their LGBTQ+ identity on the show, with Maya Hawke's Robin Buckley also coming out to best friend Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) in season 3. Now, fans are hoping she might play a part in helping Will come to terms with his identity.

Previously, Schnapp promised that Will has a "perfect" ending ahead of him, telling Forbes: "I can just tell you that I'm very very excited for what's to come.

"I think they did a great job with Will's character this season, and beautifully addressed everything they needed to."

He added: "The way they closed the show is just perfect – the story started with Will, and it’ll end with Will."

