For the first time since Stranger Things season 1, Joe Keery's Steve Harrington and Charlie Heaton's Jonathan Byers have been thrown together in season 5 - and it's about to cause chaos.

Ad

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the dynamic between the pair this time around, Keery and Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler, opened up about how things are getting a little competitive.

"Yeah, there is a little something going on with these guys," Dyer admitted. "We find everyone's thrown together, working together really closely, or more closely than other seasons, and therefore these two are also thrown together."

"We're fighting!" Keery added. "It's really fun to work together because we haven't worked together since season 1."

Keery also opened up about the much-loved dynamic between Steve and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), which is also very different this time, with Dustin left in a darker mindset following the death of Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson.

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler and Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers in Stranger Things season 5 Matt Kennedy/Netflix

"I think it's a cool what they've done with the characters here," he explained.

"You always hope, when you're playing a role, that there's some sort of arc involved. And I feel like this season really starts in a different place. Gaten's character is mourning the death of this important figure his life, Eddie, and it kind of puts Steve in this... he's kind of this protector character and is looking out for him.

"It sort of puts him in a self-righteous position, almost where he feels like he knows what [Dustin] should be doing with how he feels. But that's not really the way that you can support somebody.

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson and Joe Keery as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things season 5 Netflix

"Sometimes you just have to be a shoulder for them. It takes him on a different path this year, and I think, although it is a little bit more tumultuous, maybe they end up in a better place for it."

Stranger Things season 5 will see our heroes face the final battle for Hawkins, with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) having mysteriously disappeared and Hawkins under military quarantine.

The Duffer Brothers have confirmed that all the answers we've been waiting for are coming our way - so buckle in!

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Add Stranger Things to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.