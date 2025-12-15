Netflix has dropped a new trailer for Stranger Things season 5 volume 2, which lands in the UK on Boxing Day to bring some mind-bending thrills to the festive period.

Ad

This new teaser picks up on some of the reveals in the Volume 1 finale, which included a belated return for Eight aka Kali (played by Linnea Berthelsen), and an alliance between trapped kids Max (Sadie Sink) and Holly (Nell Fisher).

The latter pair wound up in a dreamlike domain controlled by Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), whose sinister plan involves the other children of Hawkins – but Max is determined to escape his grasp and return to her corporeal form.

The twist, which delighted fans of Sink's long-dormant character, demonstrated that there is much more to the Upside-Down than we know, with Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) going as far as saying that "everything" we've assumed so far is wrong.

He and his friends in the real world are making their own plans to bring down Vecna, with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) seen appealing for Eight's help in destroying their monstrous foe at another noteworthy point in the new trailer.

The fellow survivor of Dr Brenner's experiments hasn't been seen since a divisive season 2 storyline, in which a young Eleven left Hawkins to do some soul-searching; to this day, it is the lowest-rated chapter on IMDb.

Unperturbed by this, series co-creator Ross Duffer described her return as an exciting "big swing" and promised that "she plays a really important role moving forward" (via Deadline).

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

The series continues toying with viewers over the prospect of major character deaths too, with fan-favourites Dustin and Steve (Joe Keery) seemingly getting into another dangerous scheme with the rallying cry: "If you die, I die."

You can see all this and more in the new Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 trailer – watch here, and be sure to tune in on Christmas Day (in the United States) and Boxing Day (in the UK).

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from YouTube. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 premieres on Netflix UK on Boxing Day. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Ad