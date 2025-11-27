*Warning: Major spoilers for Stranger Things season 5 episodes 1-4 ahead.*

Ad

With the arrival of Stranger Things season 5 comes the return of the villainous Vecna, played by Jamie Campbell Bower – only, this time, he's got a very different air about him.

Now, Vecna is targeting the children of Hawkins, starting with Holly Wheeler (now played by new cast member Nell Fisher). It's giving major Child Catcher vibes, with Bower opening up about some of the major films that influenced him and the Duffer Brothers when creating the Vecna/Henry Creel of season 5.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Bower teased that Vecna has "unfinished business" with Noah Schnapp's Will Byers.

He added: "For this season, I think it's important for me to remember and to talk about the idea that this is a presentation. This is not Henry in real life, because there is no Henry in real life now. So this is very much like, how much of myself can I show you, and be nice with you, in order to win?

"[That] is a terrifying thing to be playing as an actor, because [usually] you want to be handing over that truth as much as possible, but obviously you have to be burying that, and hopefully the person opposite you doesn't see that you're burying that as well.

"Matt and Ross [Duffer] have a a huge pool of reference to pull from, and I found myself pulling from that reference as well, and I had a great time doing it."

So, if you want to fully understand Vecna's chilling transformation for the final season of Stranger Things, here's every film you need to watch. If you've already raced through the season, check out our ending explained, or relive the music of the season 5 soundtrack!

1. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Sony Pictures

Bower explained that he used both the real version of Mister Rogers, and the film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, to as a reference for season 5's Henry Creel.

2019 movie A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is a biographical drama, which sees Hanks star as the iconic host of the preschool TV show Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.

It's not hard to see how Mister Rogers influenced the actor for the early episodes of season 5, with Henry becoming a trusted figure to various children in Hawkins.

2. The Pied Piper of Hamelin (1957)

The Pied Piper of Hamelin illustration by Kate Greenaway. Bridgeman via Getty Images

Bower also revealed that he was influenced by the legend of the Pied Piper of Hamelin, which is brought to life in the 1957 musical film – among other adaptations.

The legend follows a piper who, after being hired to rid the town of Hamelin of a rat infestation, instead lures all of the children away.

The parallels with Henry Creel in Stranger Things season 5 are clear, as he begins to target all of the children in Hawkins, branding them "weak of body and mind", and declaring them easy to control, after using Schnapp's Will Byers as a spy.

3. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)/Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Gene Wilder in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Warner Brothers

The figure of Willy Wonka, played by Gene Wilder in the 1971 musical film, and by Johnny Depp in the 2005 remake, also acted as the basis for Vecna's season 5 transformation.

Again, the parallels between the maniac chocolatier and the Henry we see in season 5 are clear, with Henry luring young Holly Wheeler to his house which, at first glance, seems to be a paradise for girl of her age, full of music, new outfits, games, and presents.

However, when you look beneath the surface, it soon becomes clear that it's all a facade – and there are more nefarious things really happening.

4. The Shining (1980)

Jack Nicholson and Joe Turkel. SEAC

Bower also listed Jack Nicholson's Jack Torrance in The Shining as a big influence for Vecna/Henry in season 5.

Considered one of the greatest film villains of all time, Jack slowly descends into madness thanks to the supernatural forces at play in the hotel, that take advantage of his vulnerabilities and past trauma – something that Vecna/Henry understands all too well.

5. Dark City (1998)

The Duffer Brothers suggested Bower watch neo-noir science fiction Dark City in his preparation to return to Vecna/Henry for season 5.

The film follows a man with amnesia, played by Rufus Sewell, who finds himself suspected of murder, and attempts to clear his name while on the run from the police and a mysterious group known as the Strangers.

Along the way, it's revealed that the Strangers aren't quite what they seem, and are experimenting on humans – a clear parallel with Stranger Things and Vecna/Henry's backstory.

Bonus influences from the Duffer Brothers

Bryan Cranston as Walter White in Breaking Bad Ursula Coyote/AMC

The show's creators, the Duffer Brothers, also revealed to RadioTimes.com that they studied various successful TV finales to ensure theirs would hit the mark with fans.

"We were looking mostly at the ones that were successful," Ross Duffer explained.

"There are probably more whiffs and misses than there are people that have stuck the landing, because I think it's hard when you've been running for a long time – there are so many expectations.

"But we looked at Six Feet Under, which is one of the great finales that I've ever seen. We looked at Breaking Bad, we looked at Friday Night Lights, so there was definitely a handful of them that we looked and studied. Not for the plot specifically, but just like, why did that work for us and other fans of those shows?"

Matt Duffer added of the Stranger Things finale: "There's a sense of inevitability. When you're looking at shows that don't work, or the endings that don't work, it is when it feels like sometimes the shows are trying too hard to surprise fans or do something different.

"So we want it to feel very much in line with the show and the endings for each of the characters to feel inevitable. That's what we're striving for."

Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 is available on Netflix now. Further episodes follow on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin TV.

Add Stranger Things to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.