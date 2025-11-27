Warning: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things season 5 episodes 1-4.

Ad

Stranger Things wouldn't be Stranger Things without its stellar soundtrack – and, so far, season 5 has not disappointed.

The final season of the Netflix phenomenon has a lot to live up for after season 4's defining moment for Max (Sadie Sink) with Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill, but music remains ever important as the series nears its end after almost a decade.

So far, in volume 1, we've seen the return of Kate Bush, while Robin (Maya Hawke) serves tune after tune on her new Rockin' Robin radio show.

So, without further ado, grab your Walkman (or streaming service of your choice) and delve into the music of Stranger Things season 5!

Stranger Things season 5 soundtrack: Full list of songs

Episode 1 – The Crawl

Rockin' Robin - Michael Jackson

Upside Down - Diana Ross

Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)

Upside Down - Diana Ross (end credits)

Episode 2 – The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler

Fernando - ABBA

Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)

Mr Sandman - The Chordettes (end credits)

Nell Fisher as Holly Wheeler and Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler in Stranger Things season 5 Netflix

Episode 3 – The Turnbow Trap

To Each His Own - Freddy Martin

I Think We're Alone Now - Tiffany

Oh Yeah - Yello

I Think We're Alone Now - Tiffany (end credits)

Episode 4 – Sorcerer

Premature Plans - Elmer Bernstein (from The Great Escape)

Sh-Boom - The Chords

Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)

Who composed the score for Stranger Things season 5?

Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, posing in front of a Stranger Things sign at the season 3 premiere. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein compose the score for Stranger Things, and are the brains behind the signature synth-heavy sound of the show – including the spectacular score for season 5.

Stein previously opened up to MusicTech.com about the score for season 5, teasing: “[Sonically] it has a lot of ties to the last season. It’s kind of a continuation, but it also definitely feels like it’s arching back to earlier seasons as well.

“We’re always trying to reinvent how we approach various scenarios. If we’re revisiting themes, then we want to make them new."

Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 is available on Netflix now. Further episodes follow on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin TV.

Add Stranger Things to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.