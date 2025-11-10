A new Disney+ original documentary, Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth, aims to correct the narrative about the late TV presenter, amid an investigation from her mother Christine, who sets out to find the truth about her daughter's final days.

In fact, this documentary is part of a story that Caroline wanted the public to hear and had initiated plans to work on in the days before her death and after her arrest.

The former Love Island host took her own life in 2020, aged 40, weeks before she was due to face trial on assault charges, to which she pleaded not guilty.

The alleged victim, her boyfriend Lewis Burton, did not support prosecution.

The coverage of the presenter's departure from Love Island and her legal issues were widely criticised following her death.

Caroline Flack. Getty

In the two-parter, now available to watch on Disney+, voice notes from the late star are featured throughout, and in one particular recording, she can be heard telling one of her friends she was thinking about making a documentary about her ordeal: "I had an idea like, sorry, I know you're in a shower, I think I should make a documentary about all of this. What do you think?"

Flack's friend Mollie opened up about the days leading up to Flack's death, saying she felt as though the TV presenter was "getting stronger".

"I could tell that she was getting stronger because she was talking about doing a documentary," she explained. "She was saying, 'I just really want to get out, like, what's happened and my side of everything.' And so it felt like she was turning a corner and, you know, we felt that actually the case was going to be dropped."

Dov Freedman, the CEO and founder of Curious Films, the production company behind the documentary, shared that Caroline was "adamant about wanting to set the record straight and combat the lies that were being told about her".

Caroline Flack photographed in November 2019. Karwai Tang/WireImage

He shared that he, along with his business partner Charlie Russell, had met with Caroline and her agents "to see if we all got on and what the doc could look like".

"Caroline spoke candidly about why she wanted to make a film and the real story she wanted the world to know, and also how hard it was watching the stories spread knowing they weren't accurate," he said.

He continued: "She also spoke very lovingly about her family, especially her mum, Chris [Christine], and suggested we start filming a few days later in Norfolk. The meeting went well, and we were green lit a few hours later, suddenly, that doc never happened, as the devastating news of Caroline's death hit the world just a few days later.

"We didn't know if Christine knew that Caroline was about to embark on a project with us, but we just felt compelled to write to her and send our condolences so we couldn't imagine the pain her and the family must be going through."

Christine agreed to take part in this new documentary as she felt like she needed a bigger platform to find the answers she was looking for.

"[This is] the story that Caroline wanted to make when we met her over five years ago and says everything that she wanted to say."

Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth airs on Monday 10th November on Disney+.

