This means that their memories of their home and work lives are kept separate, giving them, for all intents and purposes, two separate personalities, referred to as Innies and Outies.

The first season ended on a major cliffhanger, and three years on we are about to get some follow-up as to what happened next to Mark, Helly, Dylan and Irving, as played by Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry and John Turturro.

But who else stars in the show's second season and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Severance season 2.

*Warning – contains spoilers for Severance season 1*

Severance season 2 cast: Full list of actors and characters

The following stars feature in the Severance cast for season 2.

Adam Scott as Mark Scout

Britt Lower as Helly Riggs

Zach Cherry as Dylan George

John Turturro as Irving Bailiff

Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick

Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel

Jen Tullock as Devon Scout-Hale

Dichen Lachman as Ms Casey/Gemma Scout

Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale

Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman

Sarah Bock as Miss Huang

Alia Shawkat as Gwendolyn Y

Bob Balaban as Mark W

Stefano Carannante as Dario R

John Noble as Fields

Gwendoline Christie as Lorne

Merritt Wever as Gretchen

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Mr Drummond

Robby Benson as TBC

Here is all you need to know about the major players...

Adam Scott plays Mark Scout

Adam Scott as Mark in Severance season 2.

Who is Mark Scout? Mark Scout is a severed worker in the Macrodata Refinement division at Lumon Industries, and the boss of the department. His Outie chose to be severed because he was grieving the death of his wife. However, when his Innie and the rest of the department rebelled and woke themselves up in the outside world, he learned that his wife is actually alive, and working at Lumon as Ms Casey.

What else has Adam Scott been in? Scott is best known for his roles in series including Parks and Recreation, The Good Place, Big Little Lies, Party Down and Loot. Meanwhile, he has also had roles in films such as The Aviator, Knocked Up, Step Brothers, Black Mass and Madame Web.

Britt Lower plays Helly Riggs

Helly (Britt Lower) in Severance season 1. Apple TV+

Who is Helly Eagan? Helly, known as Helly R when an Innie, is a severed worker in the Macrodata Refinement division at Lumon. She later learned that her Outie is Helly Eagan, the daughter of Lumon CEO Jame Eagan, and she underwent the procedure to build public support for severance.

What else has Britt Lower been in? Lower has had roles in series including Unforgettable, Man Seeking Woman, Future Man and American Horror Stories, as well as films such as Sisters.

Zach Cherry plays Dylan George

Zach Cherry as Dylan George in Severance. Apple TV+

Who is Dylan George? Dylan is a severed worker in the Macrodata Refinement division at Lumon, who at the start of the series is content in his work and is confident and self-assured. However, once he learned his Outie has a son, he turned on the company, and wanted to find out the truth about severance.

What else has Zach Cherry been in? Cherry has had roles in series including You, Crashing, Succession, Our Cartoon President, Most Dangerous Game, Duncanville and Fallout, as well as in films such as The Big Sick, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Isn't It Romantic and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

John Turturro plays Irving Bailiff

John Turturro as Irving Bailiff in Severance. Apple TV+

Who is Irving Bailiff? Irving is a severed worker in the Macrodata Refinement division at Lumon, who is a stickler for company policy. He is drawn to another severed worker, Burt, and when Burt retires, he joins the rest of his department in rebelling. His Innie found that he Outie was painting black corridors over and over, and found that Burt's Outie is already in a relationship with another man.

What else has John Turturro been in? Turturro is known for his roles in films including Do the Right Thing, Miller's Crossing, Barton Fink, The Big Lebowski, Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?, Transformers, Cars 2, The Batman and Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio. He has also appeared in series such as The Night Of and Mr & Mrs Smith.

Tramell Tillman plays Seth Milchick

Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick in Severance season 2. Apple

Who is Seth Milchick? Mr Milchick is the supervisor on the severed floor at Lumon, who has often shown a willingness to keep the employees locked up, and in inhumane conditions.

What else has Tramell Tillman been in? Tillman has had roles in series including Dietland, Godfather of Harlem, Hunters and Hit-Monkey.

Patricia Arquette plays Harmony Cobel

Patricia Arquette in Severance season 2. Apple TV+

Who is Harmony Cobel? Ms Cobel is the manager of the severed floor at Lumon. Throughout season 1, she was also spying on Mark while living as his neighbour, Mrs Selvis. Towards the end of the season she was fired by the company's board, but was the first to realise the plan of the team in Macrodata Refinement.

What else has Patricia Arquette been in? Arquette is best-known for her roles in films including Lost Highway, Holes, Boyhood and Toy Story 4, as well as series such as Medium, Boardwalk Empire, CSI: Cyber, Escape at Dannemora and High Desert.

Jen Tullock plays Devon Scout-Hale

Jen Tullock as Devon Scout-Hale in Severance. Apple TV+

Who is Devon Scout-Hale? Devon is Mark's sister.

What else has Jen Tullock been in? Tullock has had roles in series such as Disengaged, The Coop and Perry Mason, as well as films including Spirited and Cora Bora.

Dichen Lachman plays Ms Casey/Gemma Scout

Dichen Lachman as Ms Casey in Severance. Apple TV+

Who is Ms Casey/Gemma Scout? Ms Casey is the Wellness counsellor on the severed floor. She was fired towards the end of season 1, after which Mark's Innie found out she is in fact Gemma, the wife of Mark's Outtie who was believed to be dead.

What else has Dichen Lachman been in? Lachman has had roles in series including Neighbours, Dollhouse, Torchwood, Last Resort, The 100, Shameless, The Last Ship, Supergirl, Altered Carbon, Agent of SHIELD and Animal Kingdom. She has also appeared in films such as Raya and the Last Dragon, Jurassic World: Dominion and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Michael Chernus plays Ricken Hale

Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale in Severance.

Who is Ricken Hale? Ricken is Mark's brother-in-law, and the author of a number of self-help books.

What else has Michael Chernus been in? Chernus has had roles in series including Mercy, Manhattan, Patriot, Easy, Orange is the New Black, Tommy, Ramy and Dead Ringers, as well as films such as Men in Black 3, The Bourne Legacy, Captain Phillips, Spider-Man: Homecoming and A Complete Unknown.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Christopher Walken plays Burt Goodman

Christopher Walken in Severance. Apple TV+

Who is Burt Goodman? Burt is a severed employee and the head of the Optics and Design division. His Innie is drawn to Irving, but his Outtie is already in a relationship with another man.

What else has Christopher Walken been in? Walken is best-known for his roles in films including Annie Hall, The Deer Hunter, Heaven's Gate, Batman Returns, Pulp Fiction, Antz, Sleepy Hollow, Catch Me If You Can, Wedding Crashers, Click, Hairspray, Seven Psychopaths, Eddie the Eagle, The Jungle Book and Dune: Part Two. He has also had roles in series including The Outlaws.

Sarah Bock plays Miss Huang

Sarah Bock as Miss Huang in Severance season 2. Apple TV+

Who is Miss Huang? Miss Huang is the new Deputy Manager of the Severed floor in season 2.

What else has Sarah Bock been in? Bock previously had a role in the 2022 film Bruiser, and has previously done voice work in some animated children's projects.

Gwendoline Christie as Lorne

Gwendoline Christie in Severance season 2. Apple TV+

Who is Lorne? Lorne's character details are yet to be revealed, but she is likely another Lumon employee.

What else has Gwendoline Christie been in? Christie is best-known for playing Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones and Captain Phasma in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. She has also had roles in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2, The Personal History of David Copperfield, The Sandman and Wednesday.

Alia Shawkat as Gwendolyn Y

Alia Shawkat as Gwendolyn Y in Severance. Apple TV+

Who is Gwendolyn Y? A new member of the MDR team.

What else has Alia Shawkat been in? Shawkat is best-known for playing Maeby in Arrested Development, while she has also appeared in series including State of Grace, Transparent, Big Mouth, Search Party, Summer Camp Island, The Old Man and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Shawkat's film appearances include roles in Whip It, The Oranges, Green Room, 20th Century Women, First Cow and Blink Twice.

Bob Balaban as Mark W

Bob Balaban as Mark W in Severance Apple TV+

Who is Mark W? A new member of the MDR team.

What else has Bob Balaban been in? Balaban is known for his roles in films including Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Gosford Park, Capote, Lady in the Water, Moonrise Kingdom, The Monuments Men, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs, The French Dispatch and Asteroid City. He has also appeared in series including Seinfeld, Friends and Condor.

Stefano Carannante as Dario R

Severance season 2. Apple TV+

Who is Dario R? A new member of the MDR team.

What else has Stefano Carannante been in? Carannante has previously appeared in Hey Joe and an episode of Blue Bloods.

Severance season 2 launches on Friday 17th January on Apple TV+ with new episodes airing weekly. Season 1 is available now. Sign up for Apple TV+ here.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.