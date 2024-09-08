That's if you believe star John Turturro, who recently explained in an interview with Collider that the next run will be "really interesting".

The actor – who was Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated for his performance as Irving Bailiff in the first season – said that he couldn't give too much away, but teased that the show would go to places unexplored in its first instalment.

"I'm not allowed to speak, otherwise I'll be severed," he joked.

"I think it'll be really interesting. There's a lot of real interesting stuff for people who really like the show and it definitely takes a step forward and shows the other side of the characters."

A teaser trailer arrived at the same time as the release date announcement, with the footage starting with Mark (Adam Scott), Helly (Britt Lower) and co verbally giving their consent for the severance procedure.

We then see the employees of Lumon Industries seemingly running for their lives, before being offered a chilling first look at Gwendoline Christie's new character telling Mark and Helly: "You should have left."

Further details are relatively thin on the ground as things stand, but a logline teases: "Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

Alongside Scott and Lower, Patricia Arquette will return as manager Harmony Cobel, with Christie joining the cast for season 2.

The season 1 finale gave us several huge twists, including Mark's wife being alive and well, and Helly informing the room at a Lumon event that the company lies to the public and tortures its employees.

As for what will happen next? Fans will have to wait with bated breath until January to find out.

Severance season 2 will hit Apple TV+ on 17th January 2025. Subscribe to Apple TV+ for £8.99 per month.

