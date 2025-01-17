The new instalment is set to introduce a fair few new cast members, although a certain A-list star joining the show was clearly kept under wraps - the one and only Keanu Reeves.

During episode 1, the MDR Innies return to Lumon following their dramatic and revelatory adventure to the outside world, to find Mr Milchick (Tramell Tillman) claiming that the company has made reforms.

He shows them a video, which he says will be played to all Innies during their onboarding process, and proceeds to play a bizarre claymation oddity, which features the Lumon building reassuring employees about all the changes the company has made and a strange retelling of what happened to the MDR Innies during season 1.

Keanu Reeves. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Plenty of fans couldn't help but notice the dulcet tones of acting legend Reeves voicing the Lumon building, and making that scene all the more surreal.

The actor's cameo is uncredited, and creator Dan Erickson has stayed coy about the star's unexpected appearance, telling /Film: "I certainly have no idea what you could be talking about. I'm not actually familiar with that actor," and joking: "Is that the guy from The Lake House?"

The brilliant moment was picked up by plenty of viewers, though, with one writing on X (formerly Twitter): "Keanu Reeves voicing the Lumon building! This was a cinematic masterpiece."

Another said: "@BenStiller having Keanu Reeves playing a building has got to be one of the most ingenious casting decisions ever. Loving #Severance again! Welcome back Innies!"

One more added: "They got Keanu to be the voice of Lumon in the new season of Severance? I haven’t been this obsessed with a show since Succession."

Elsewhere in season 2 episode 1, Severance introduced the mysterious new character Miss Huang, played by Sarah Bock, and the project Cold Harbor.

As for where the show is going to take us next, praise Kier, the possibilities are endless.

Severance season 2 is airing weekly on Apple TV+. Season 1 is available now. You can sign up to Apple TV+ here.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.