Season 5 will follow on from the dramatic season 4 ending, in which our lead – the obsessive stalker and serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) – returned to New York City alongside Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) and claimed his old life back, including his son Henry.

But as Joe attempts to enjoy his happily ever after, as the official season 5 plot synopsis teases, "his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires".

Alongside Badgley, the final season will also see Ritchie return as Kate, while Madeline Brewer (Orange is the New Black) and Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer) have joined the cast as Bronte and Detective Marquez.

Anna Camp will appear in season 5 in a dual role, too, and is set to play Joe’s sisters-in-law, Raegan and Maddie Lockwood, while Griffin Matthews has also joined the cast as Teddy Lockwood, Joe’s loyal brother-in-law.

Co-showrunner Sera Gamble previously teased what’s next for Joe, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "The conversation we have among the writers, between [show co-developer Greg Berlanti] and I, and a lot with Penn, is about the fact that it would be nice to end his arc with some form of justice. Guys like this don't usually see a lot of justice from the world."

She continued: "That's challenging to plot. How does Joe Goldberg go down in a world where he's been branding people with bricks in broad daylight for years? And he's cute! And he gets away with it.

"The deeper question that we frequently pitch in the writers' room is, 'What's real justice? What would hurt him the most?'"

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.