Adam Scott, who stars as Mark Scout, exclusively told RadioTimes.com of the trouble ahead for the Lumon Innies, saying: "You could say that they're kind of like children in the first season, and we've said in the second season, it's like they're turning into adolescents, or they're starting to just test the bounds of their world and develop emotional connections with each other.

“Those two aspects, Mark's Outie and Mark's Innie, are really at odds with each other in season 2.”

Elsewhere, we have new stars joining the cast, including Gwendoline Christie, who's playing a mysterious and seemingly ominous new character if the trailer is anything to go by.

But, for now, here's everything you need to know about how to watch season 2 – including how to watch some of it for free!

How to watch Severance online for free

Severance season 1 will be made available to watch for free on the Roku channel ahead of season 2's premiere.

You can sign up to Roku for free, and Severance season 1 will be available to watch until Sunday 19th January.

If you've purchased a Roku device, you can also redeem three months free of Apple TV+.

Gwendoline Christie joins the cast.

How to watch Severance season 2 in the UK

Severance season 2 will be available to watch on Apple TV+, with new episodes streaming weekly.

Currently, the streaming service offers a 7-day free trial (with users paying £8.99 after that), or there are various ways to get a longer free trial, including if you've recently purchased an Apple device, which allows you to redeem a free three month trial.

Alternatively, if you purchased the Radio Times 2024 Christmas double issue, you'll be able to redeem a month's free trial.

Severance season 2 launches on Friday 17th January on Apple TV+ with new episodes airing weekly. Season 1 is available now. Sign up for Apple TV+ here.

