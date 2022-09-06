As well as the chance to relive your favourite film scenes with the brand's signature humour, the LEGO games are also well known for continuing the age-old trend of video game cheat codes.

The LEGO games have recreated some of cinema's most iconic franchises in blocky videogame form, so it's no surprise that the Marvel Avengers films have been reassembled virtually brick-by-brick.

So if you've had enough of hulk smashing the environment to collect studs and want to fast build your way to some character unlocks, then below we have all of the LEGO Marvel Avengers cheat codes and how to redeem them.

Cheat codes assemble!

How to enter LEGO Marvel Avengers cheat codes

There are actually a few different ways you can enter cheat codes in LEGO Marvel Avengers. The first method is to head to the Cheats Terminal in The Collector's Room, and then enter the codes there. The terminal is located on the left-hand side of the room beneath the spinning projection of Infinity Stones.

If you'd like a visual guide take a look below:

However, it is far easier to press the pause button and head to the extras menu and input the codes there. This can be done at any time and does not require you to go to a specific room in the hub world.

Bear in mind however that all these unlocks are available through normal gameplay without using cheat codes - you'll just need to save up some studs! Cheat codes are also completely allowed in LEGO games and will not disable trophies or achievements, so feel free to use the codes without worry.

Full list of LEGO Marvel Avengers cheat codes

Of course, one of the most exciting rewards from cheat codes are new unlockable characters.

Sadly there is not a cheat code for every character, but there is still an impressive amount available that won't cost you a single stud - they're mostly more obscure characters you might recognise from TV shows such as Luke Cage and Hawkeye:

A-Bomb - 2K8QCG

- 2K8QCG Amadeus Cho - 3ZDB2W

- 3ZDB2W Bengal - 8HG9HC

- 8HG9HC Butter Ball - MJNFAJ

- MJNFAJ Chase - 93NNGB

- 93NNGB Cottonmouth - BTS8M6

- BTS8M6 Count Nefaria - ZNCK2S

- ZNCK2S Diamondback - UNECSY

- UNECSY Finesse - WU9YBF

- WU9YBF Firebird - RABVV7

- RABVV7 Mantis - M562MB

- M562MB Quasar - N4YANB

- N4YANB Silver Centurion (mark 33) - 4AKZ4G

- 4AKZ4G Skaar - MFUPE7

- MFUPE7 Speed - K66TQP

- K66TQP Striker - XP9QX9

- XP9QX9 Swordsman - R9CWTF

- R9CWTF Thunderstrike - JWRGP4

- JWRGP4 Tigra - D4RREH

- D4RREH Veil - A7BRT4

If you're after a vehicle from cheat codes then sadly there is only a single option, but luckily it is a good one:

Quinjet (Mini) - 9KFJ7A

There are also only a few red brick cheats available from codes, but luckily they are two of the more useful options:

Fast Build - 5MZ73E

- 5MZ73E Minikit Detector - JYJAFX

Those are all the available LEGO Marvel Avengers cheat codes - though should any more be discovered we'll be sure to add them here!

