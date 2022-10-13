FIFA 23 Jobe Bellingham rating: Is Jude's brother worth buying?
Jobe Bellingham is now available in FIFA 23, and here's what you need to know.
As you may have already heard on Reddit or the general gaming grapevine, Jobe Bellingham has now been added to FIFA 23, sparking some interest among the game's community.
The younger brother of Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham (who is certainly a hot prospect, albeit a much more expensive one to buy for your team), Jobe Bellingham is currently on the books at Birmingham City. This is his first time in FIFA, but it could be the first of many.
Players of FIFA 23 are always hungry for wonderkids and cheap players, so how does Jobe Bellingham hold up in terms of stats? We've checked in the game to find out, so keep on reading for all the key details!
Jobe Bellingham FIFA 23 rating: How good is he?
As you can see in the gallery above, Jobe Bellingham's current stats aren’t great: with an overall rating of 58, he won't be breaking into your top-flight starting 11 any time soon.
In terms of his current skill level, that 71 acceleration is really the only one to write home about, and that burst of pace could allow him to do something of a job in the lower leagues.
Here's the most important thing to be aware of, though: Jobe Bellingham has 81 potential, according to SoFIFA, which would make him a good long-term investment in Career Mode, especially if you're planning to play for multiple seasons to develop him. And if you have a managerial objective to sign young players with high potential, he'll certainly qualify in that regard.
Jobe Bellingham FIFA 23 price: How much does he cost?
Jobe Bellingham's valuation is a very cheap £550K in Career Mode, and his current wages amount to £600 a week, which makes him a highly affordable addition to your squad.
In the game, Jobe Bellingham also has a release clause of £1.6 million, so you can pay that much for a guaranteed buy if you don't like faffing around with negotiations.
It's important to note that Jobe Bellingham has not been added to the Ultimate Team mode yet, so we can't say how much he'd cost on that version of the transfer market.
How to get Jobe Bellingham in FIFA 23
As we mentioned a moment ago, Jobe Bellingham is not yet available in FIFA 23's FUT mode, so don't go trying to find him in there.
An added wrinkle is presented by the fact that Career Mode squads are not updated in pre-existing save files, so if you've already started a Career Mode campaign, you won't be able to buy Jobe Bellingham at any point in that save.
With that in mind, the only way to get Jobe Bellingham is to start a new Career Mode save and download the latest squads when it prompts you to (before you start playing).
Once you're into the new career, you can search for Jobe Bellingham in the transfer market, and then buy him from Birmingham City. Or if you're playing as Birmingham City, you'll already have him!
