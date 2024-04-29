The Creation Club mission is worth completing just for something new to do, but we’re sure you’ll love its creepy and mysterious vibes (plus there’s some cool loot to pick up, such as the De-Capitalist Helmet).

Unfortunately, knowing how to start the new quest is tricky enough, let alone knowing how to complete it.

Fortunately, we’re here to help.

More like this

Here’s everything you need to know about the Fallout 4 All Hallows' Eve quest, including how to start it, how to complete it, and what its pesky password is.

How to start Fallout 4 All Hallows' Eve quest

Fallout 4. Bethesda

To start the All Hallows' Eve quest in Fallout 4, you need to find it on your list of available quests on your Pip-Boy – it should be available to all players new and old after installing the next-gen update.

For new players, you should have the quest available to start as soon as you leave the vault.

Once you spot the mission on your quests list, simply select it to activate it and then head to the Radio tab and listen to the 'Mysterious Signal'.

This will begin the new Fallout 4 quest and show you that you need to head to the Harbormaster Hotel to start the mission proper.

Once inside, all hell breaks loose. Now you need to complete the quest and get out of there.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to complete Fallout 4 All Hallows' Eve quest

To complete the Fallout 4 All Hallows' Eve quest, you need to finish its stages, which includes defeating some creepy feral ghouls and escaping a gas-filled building by entering a hidden password.

We recommend checking out the super useful ODEEN /Stealth and Survival Gaming / YouTube video on how to complete the All Hallows' Eve quest in Fallout 4. This walkthrough video will guide you through each step of the mission:

If you’d rather follow a written list of steps, we’ve got you covered.

Below, you’ll find the list of quest stages and how to complete each one. Here’s how to complete the All Hallows' Eve quest in Fallout 4:

Listen to the Mysterious Signal | Open up the Radio tab on your Pip-Boy and listen to the 'Mysterious Signal'

| Open up the Radio tab on your Pip-Boy and listen to the 'Mysterious Signal' Investigate the source of the signal | Head to the quest location that’s marked on your map (the Harbormaster Hotel)

| Head to the quest location that’s marked on your map (the Harbormaster Hotel) Investigate the New England Technocrat Society | Head inside the Harbormaster Hotel

| Head inside the Harbormaster Hotel Defend yourself from the feral ghouls | Defeat the feral ghouls – recommended that you head upstairs to avoid most damage and attack from above. Scavenge items from the downed ghouls

| Defeat the feral ghouls – recommended that you head upstairs to avoid most damage and attack from above. Scavenge items from the downed ghouls Find a way to escape | Head down the corridor and pick up Lana’s Notes (on the floor next to a skeleton) - these notes tell you about each of the four rooms: Room 1: Specimen Jars Room 2: Skull Candles Room 3: Teddy Bears Room 4: Jack-O'-Lanterns

| Head down the corridor and pick up Lana’s Notes (on the floor next to a skeleton) - these notes tell you about each of the four rooms: Search the rooms for password clues | Look inside each room and you’ll notice each room has a set number of each item in Lana’s Notes – four Specimen Jars, three Skull Candles, four Teddy Bears, and six Jack-O’-Lanterns. This makes up the All Hallows' Eve password for the keypad at the end of the corridor: 4346 (enter it to open the locked door!)

| Look inside each room and you’ll notice each room has a set number of each item in Lana’s Notes – four Specimen Jars, three Skull Candles, four Teddy Bears, and six Jack-O’-Lanterns. This makes up the for the keypad at the end of the corridor: Examine the control terminal | Use the control terminal inside the previously locked room. Head into [System Controls] then select [Disable AI Control System] Remember to pick up the De-Capitalist Helmet before you leave!

| Use the control terminal inside the previously locked room. Head into [System Controls] then select [Disable AI Control System] Pick up Picket Fences Halloween Special | The Picket Fences Halloween Special magazine is just to the left of the terminal

Follow the steps above and you’ll complete the Fallout 4 All Hallows' Eve quest in no time.

Read more on Fallout:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.