Since then, the PSVR2 has firmly cemented itself in the world of virtual reality gaming, thanks to its 4K HDR visuals, 110 degree field of view and PlayStation VR2 Sense technology, which features eye tracking, headset feedback and 3D Audio.

We've seen some pretty incredible deals on the PSVR2 since its release last year, which begs the question: will the console be discounted during this year's Black Friday sales?

We've already seen a range of PlayStation products be discounted in Black Friday sales, from the PS5 Slim to PlayStation Portal and PS5 controllers.

When searching for Black Friday deals on the PSVR2, it's important to remember not to limit your searches to only the PlayStation store. Plenty of other retailers can be expected to offer discounts on the PSVR2, as well as on other consoles.

Luckily for you, the RadioTimes.com team have done the hard work of trawling through UK retailers to find the best deals on the PSVR2. You're welcome, and merry Black Friday.

Buy PSVR2 for £529.99 £496 (save £33.99 or 6%) at Amazon

How much will the PSVR2 cost during Black Friday 2024?

When it comes to Black Friday season, new deals are popping up all the time. The price of the PSVR2 is likely to fluctuate over the upcoming weeks, but don't worry; we'll keep you updated.

At the moment, the PSVR2 is available to purchase for £496 at Amazon. This is a saving of £33.99, or 6%, on the original price of £529.99, and is the cheapest price we've found online so far.

Where can I buy the PSVR2 in the UK?

The PSVR2 is available to buy at a number of UK retailers. So far, only Amazon is offering the console at the reduced price of £496, however you can buy the console at full price at the vendors listed below:

Best PSVR2 deals and bundles from UK Black Friday sales so far

Get £33.99 off the PSVR2

PSVR2 in box. Amazon

What's the deal: Amazon are offering 6% off the PSVR2, taking the price from £529.99 to £496.

Why we chose it: This is the best deal we've found so far on the PSVR2 console. It also comes with the PSVR 2 Sense Controllers and a pair of stereo headphones.

Save 20% on DEVASO Adjustable Head Strap for PlayStation VR2

DEVASO Adjustable Head Strap for PlayStation VR2. Amazon

What's the deal: Get £7.40 off the DEVASO Adjustable Head Strap for PlayStation VR2. Also, Prime customers will get free one-day delivery.

Why we chose it: This headset was designed with gravity balance in mind, reducing pressure on the face and stopping the VR headset from slipping during the game, creating a smoother gaming experience.

Buy DEVASO Adjustable Head Strap for PlayStation VR2 for £36.99 £29.59 (save £7.40 or 20%) at Amazon

Get 50% off Venom PSVR2 carry case

Venom PSVR2 carry case. GAME

What's the deal: The Venom PSVR2 is now half-price at GAME, perfect for Marvel fans who want to personalise their gaming setup.

Why we chose it: Not only does the Venom carry case look sleek, it also provides robust protection for your PSVR2 thanks to its firm internal cut-outs. It also has a zip pocket and storage pouch for cables and accessories.

Buy Venom PSVR2 carry case for £29.99 £14.99 (save £15 or 50%) at GAME

Save 13% on PSVR2 Sense Controller Charging Station

PSVR2 Sense Controller Charging Station. Amazon

What's the deal: The PSVR2 Sense Controller Charging Station is now £34.99 on Amazon, down from £39.99.

Why we chose it: Keeping your controllers charged is one of the keys to a seamless gaming experience and this controller charging station helps you do just that thanks to its simple click-in design.

Buy PSVR2 Sense Controller Charging Station for £39.99 £34.99 (save £5 or 13%) at Amazon

Get four months free Apple TV+ and three months Apple music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade free with the PSVR2

PlayStation VR 2 headset. Currys

What's the deal: When you purchase a PSVR2 console at Currys, you'll get four months free Apple TV+, as well as three months Apple music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade completely for free.

Why we chose it: This deal adds up to more than a year's worth of free Apple services covering everything from music to fitness.

Get four months free Apple TV+ and three months Apple music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade free with the PSVR2 at Currys

Save on the PSVR2 Gaming Headset & Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle

PSVR2 Gaming Headset & Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle. Currys

What's the deal: Save when you bundle up at Currys. You can snag the PSVR2 console along with a copy of Horizon Call of the Mountain for just £569.

Why we chose it: Bundling up products is a great way to save on both your new console as well as games and accessories.

Buy PSVR2 Gaming Headset & Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle for £569 at Currys

PSVR2 gaming headset & VS5015 carry case for PSVR2 bundle

PSVR2 console with Venom carry case. Amazon

What's the deal: More bundling up to save, and this time you can bundle the PSVR2 console with the VS5015 carry case to access your savings.

Why we chose it: The PSVR2 comes with the Venom carry case, offering sturdy protection for your console as well as a chance to display your love of Marvel.

Buy PSVR2 gaming headset & VS5015 carry case for PSVR2 bundle for £549

