Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 gaming deals: PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox

The dawn of a new era of gaming is upon us with the release imminent for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, which normally means we can grab quite a few bargains on games for the older generation of consoles.

From Assassin’s Creed to Resident Evil, Far Cry 5 to The Witcher 3, there are a ton of games reduced this year for Amazon’s annual sale.

Amazon Prime Day is here and, as well as all the below video games savings, it’s worth taking a look at the Nintendo Switch deals still in stock. The popular console bundles sold out quickly on Amazon yesterday, but you can still grab some offers in competitor Curry’s Epic Sale.

If it’s gaming monitors you’re after, rather than the games themselves, we’d point you to the ASUS TUF Gaming VG27WQ1B Curved Gaming Monitor to save £70 or the Samsung C27F390 27-Inch Curved LED Monitor.

What are the best games in the Prime Day sale?

There are some classics in the sale this year, from critically acclaimed hits like The Witcher 3 to the latest carnage to be found in Doom Eternal.

With Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on the way next month, you can catch up on the previous games in the rebooted series with both Origins and Odyssey featuring great savings. The recently remastered third game in the series is there for quite a bit cheaper too.

Rockstars classic, GTA 5 is also there for a cheap price on the Xbox One and the PS4 while Switch users can save on beloved games such as Rayman Legends.

At the time of writing, all the below deals are currently still active and ready to take advantage of. We will keep checking back throughout the day so the list is up to date.

Some highlights currently are £16 off of The Witcher 3 for the PS4 and the Xbox One. Far Cry 5 is reduced by over £25 while the Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection is down around £28 on the Switch.

Consoles are selling fast but can still grab an Xbox One S with FIFA 21 with a saving of £75.

Best Amazon Prime Day video game deals

Prime Day PS4 game deals

Prime Day Xbox game deals

Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals

