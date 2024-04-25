The latter is coming to The Old Vic next January for a strictly limited two-month run. Written by Ella Hickson and directed by Matthew Warchus and Hofesh Shechter, this adaptation turns the classic Sophocles story into a tense crime drama.

According to Warchus: "Sophocles' play, arguably the best-plotted tale ever told, is the original detective story. 2,450 years since it was written, we still we find ourselves captivated by the intractable questions at the core of its drama: of the sometimes destructive outcomes in our quest for knowledge; how much we’re in control of our fate, or if we’re mostly living out a pre-written script that we’re completely powerless to change."

He continued: “I’m so excited to be co-directing this extraordinary play, in a dazzling new version by Ella Hickson, alongside the phenomenal choreographer Hofesh Shechter. And I am thrilled to announce the brilliant Rami Malek and Indira Varma in the lead roles.”

Malek and Varma will be taking on the title roles of Oedipus and Jocasta (AKA his mother) in this harrowing story. Here's how you can get tickets today.

When can I see Rami Malek in Oedipus at the West End?

Rami Malek and Indira Varma's Oedipus will be coming to London's The Old Vic for just two months next year.

The show will run from 21st January – 29th March 2025, with shows every Monday to Saturday.

If you're new to the London theatre scene, The Old Vic sits on the South Bank, just a short walk from the London Eye. To get there, you can head to Waterloo (Bakerloo, Jubilee, Northern and Waterloo & City lines) or Waterloo East (Southeastern Rail).

How much do Oedipus tickets cost?

Tickets start at £26.40 for the Dress Circle and then it's £39.60, £52.80, £78.60 and £93. For a prime seat in the Stalls, it's £132.

How to get tickets to Oedipus starring Rami Malek

Tickets are on sale now, having gone live today (Thursday 25th April).

You can find tickets on Love Theatre and, owing to the show's star quality, tickets are likely to sell out fast.

Buy Oedipus tickets at Love Theatre

