Best Black Friday deals 2020: Argos, John Lewis, Currys, Amazon and more

It may not be Black Friday just yet – but that doesn’t mean we don’t know what to expect.

Advertisement

Big launch shows such as the Apple event and the PS5 showcase have shown us some of the hot new products that will be in demand this year, while retailers have also slowly been trickling deals out in the lead up to the big day.

It’s safe to say there’ll be something for everyone, from tech to clothing to broadband to home appliances.

We’ll keep you updated once Black Friday fully kicks into gear of course – but for now here is what we expect to see on the big day:

Best Black Friday deals 2019

It was a great year for tech last year – smart speakers and video game consoles, in particular, got their due with some truly huge discounts, as well as the usual TV and mobile deals. Here were some of the best bargains of Black Friday 2019 – which may well be matched or even beaten this year:

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday this year falls on Friday 27th November 2020, following Thanksgiving as per US tradition. However, you’ll find that many retailers will start deals early – Amazon routinely runs their lightning deals through the entire week, while Currys PC World usually launches their early Why Wait sale with a Black Friday price guarantee.

This also places Cyber Monday on 30th November this year. Cyber Monday was originally an online-only alternative to the high street-oriented Black Friday, though with the rise of online shopping the two have little distinction – with the two branded simply as Black Friday weekend meaning many deals will stick around.

Where to find the best Black Friday deals?

Pretty much every major brand takes part in Black Friday these days (with a few exceptions – looking at you Apple Store), so you’ll likely be spoilt for choice when it comes to shopping around for the best deal.

However, brands such as Amazon, John Lewis, and Currys amongst others have historically had amazing discounts on the big day, with online retailers AO.com and Very.co.uk also giving them a run for their money. Some of the best deals aren’t even on Black Friday itself, with Argos offering significant discounts right through November thanks to their popular Crazy Codes offer. For a full overview of each retailer’s Black Friday plans, see below:

Amazon

One of the first brands to really promote Black Friday in the UK, Amazon’s popular timed lightning deals will almost certainly return. Expect huge discounts on their own products specifically, namely Alexa devices, Echos, Fire Sticks, and Kindles, as well as their services such as Prime Video, Amazon Music, Audible, and Kindle Unlimited.

However, while their home tech that will see the biggest drops, there will still be plenty of Amazon Black Friday deals across their entire range of products – from TVs and game consoles all the way down to toothbrushes and mops. If you’re serious about getting a big deal it might be worth purchasing Amazon Prime or getting a free trial for November – members get access to deals half an hour early.

AO.com

As their name would suggest, the AO Black Friday deals will see some great savings on appliances from washing machines, fridge freezers, vacuum cleaners, and more. However, they also have a tech department, allowing for more guilty pleasure purchases on 4K TVs, game consoles, laptops, and smart speakers – all part of a price match guarantee.

Apple

The Apple Store itself won’t offer any significant deals other than perhaps an accompanying gift card, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be some great Black Friday Apple deals elsewhere. Expect deals on the iPhone 12, AirPods, iPad 8 and iPad Air 4 from places such as Amazon, AO.com, Argos, Carphone Warehouse, and more.

Argos

Getty/Stock

There are routinely great Argos Black Friday deals in tech – last year saw great deals on video game consoles, which may mean we’ll see some savings on the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. Smartphones are another area where they excelled last year, especially with Androids – and there are plenty of upcoming 2020 mobile releases still to come.

As well as their Black Friday deals, last year Argos ran a great Crazy Codes scheme which gave a discount voucher to a different toy brand every week throughout the build-up to Christmas – we expect that to return this year.

Currys PC World

Currys PC World usually offers up to 50% across its entire tech line, with 4K TVs and game consoles, in particular, seeing great deals. Expect a focus on AirPods and tablets seeing as they were their most sold products last year, and don’t forget their Price Match Promise is valid on Black Friday too.

DELL

From old-school desktops to gaming laptops to the high-end XPS series, there’s bound to be computer deals for everyone this year. Dell Black Friday deals will likely include accessories too for those who already have a PC, and students can get up to 20% off to help with all that virtual teaching.

EE

Home of the fastest 4G network in the UK – as well as the widest range – EE has plenty to offer even before the sales. However, expect some great bundles as part of the EE Black Friday deals – they already offer free subscriptions to Britbox, Apple Music, and BT Sport.

GAME

It’s going to be a big Black Friday for GAME, who will be promoting the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X as well as selling last-gen consoles at rock-bottom prices. However, the best GAME Black Friday deals will likely be found in the slew of upcoming games arriving this holiday season – which often come with exclusive special editions at the videogame outlet.

John Lewis

Stock/Getty/John Lewis

Like most retailers, John Lewis will have some great tech deals – last year saw great savings on home appliances, household tech as well as Apple AirPods. However, the department store can also boast bargains in clothing, furniture, and accessories – handbags, mattresses, and beauty products have all joined the sales line-up previously.

LEGO

The ever-popular construction toys are now a staple of the Black Friday and pre-Christmas rush. Expect LEGO Black Friday deals at the LEGO store of course, as well as Smyths, Amazon, and John Lewis. Top sets will likely include the new LEGO Super Mario Sets, LEGO advent calendars , and the ever-popular LEGO Star Wars.

Samsung

It’s been a big year for Samsung – not only have the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note20 released, but the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy S20 Fan Edition are on the way. Expect Samsung Black Friday deals at Samsung’s website, as well as Amazon, Carphone Warehouse, EE, and mobiles.co.uk.

Sky

Sky

Expect some great deals on both Sky TV packages and their NOW TV subscription service – meaning a Sky Black Friday deal could get you Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, and possibly even Sky Broadband too.

Smyths

Smyths Black Friday deals will surely include all the latest toy crazes, from Fortnite to Disney to Hot Wheels. However, they also have a strong gaming section, with deals expected on consoles, games, and accessories.

Very

Very has a very convenient buy now pay later option, which often gets credit back offers – meaning you could snag a great Very Black Friday deal without having to pay a penny on the day. Very are always a great place to head for electrical deals, though expect some bargains to be found in their clothing and furniture range too.

What should I buy on Black Friday?

Black Friday is sure to have deals on anything and everything, but it’s the pricier tech items that usually see the best discounts. Smart speakers, game consoles, and streaming sticks are set to be the hot products this year – and we’ve outlined some of the best below:

Amazon Echo

Commonly just referred to as Alexa, the smart speaker itself is actually called the Amazon Echo. Now with several different models available including one with a screen, Amazon has been putting the Echo Dot in particular on offer repeatedly during the Black Friday build-up – teasing some great Echo deals on the big day itself.

Amazon Fire Stick

Argos

Amazon’s Fire Stick not only allows you to watch streaming services such as Prime Video on your TV, but now comes with Alexa-powered voice control and 8GB of memory to download channels and apps. As an Amazon product Fire Stick deals will be front and centre of their Black Friday line up, possibly prompting other retailers to follow suit.

Apple Watch

Apple

The Apple Watch Series 6 is releasing this year with new features such as a brighter screen and blood oxygen level monitoring. However, that’s not all – for the first time the tech giant has released an Apple Watch SE, a budget smartwatch that still includes all the main uses such as fitness tracking, phone connectivity, and health checks.

The older Apple Watch models which will also hit some dirt-cheap prices, with the Apple Watch Series 3 going as low as £185 last year.

FIFA

EA Sports

The perfect antidote to months of postponed matches, the latest FIFA game is an annual feature in the Black Friday sales either on its own or as part of a console bundle. FIFA 21 adds agile dribbling a new collision system – and can be upgraded to the PS5 or Xbox Series X edition for no extra cost.

Google Chromecast

Google’s approach to the streaming stick works a bit differently to its competitors, as the Chromecast doesn’t come with a remote but instead uses your smartphone to beam media to your TV screen. Steaming sticks always see good discounts on Black Friday, so expect some Chromecast deals from all decent tech retailers.

Google Home

Google’s answer to Alexa has grown in popularity over the years and was the subject of some of last year’s greatest deals. Google Home is essentially a voice-controlled smart speaker that can play music, set alarms, connect to Google Chromecast, and more – and has already seen some Black Friday 2020 deals at the Google Store, Argos, John Lewis, and Currys PC World.

iPhone

Fone House

It may not have been announced yet, but the iPhone 12 will surely be one of the most sought-after products this Black Friday. Expect deals from the likes of Carphone Warehouse, EE, mobiles.co.uk, Amazon, and more – as well as cut-price iPhone 11 deals.

Kindle

Amazon’s iconic e-reader is still going strong, now with three different models to choose from and the option for 4G connectivity. The Kindle will almost certainly feature in Amazon’s own Black Friday sale and may be on offer at places such as Argos and Currys too.

Nintendo Switch

The relatively newer Nintendo Switch won’t be getting a next-gen upgrade like it’s Playstation and Xbox cousins – so there’s every reason to pick up the ever-popular portable console. There were some incredible Nintendo Switch deals last year and we expect even better this time around, along with some of the best Switch games such as best-selling Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

NOW TV Stick

Yet another streaming stick, the NOW TV stick is ideal if you’re looking to watch Sky content, as well as shows from Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and more. The cheapest streaming stick available, there will likely be even better NOW TV Black Friday deals from retailers such as Currys and Argos.

PS4

One of the best-selling consoles of all time, this Black Friday will be a great time to get a cheap as chips PS4 deal if you’re yet to join the bandwagon. There’s a slew of quality exclusives now available to buy at rock-bottom prices, as well as several snazzy accessories.

PS5

It’s finally happening – the PS5 is launching this year, and will almost certainly be in stores for the Black Friday sales. While it’s unlikely the new console will see a massive Black Friday discount, this will be the best chance to get cheap next-gen games or a good bundle before Christmas.

PSVR

VR is slowly entering the mainstream, and PSVR means you can do it using your trusty games console. There’ll surely be some PSVR deals at Amazon, GAME, Smyths, and Currys, on headsets, cameras, controllers, and of course, games

Xbox Series X and S

It’s official – Microsoft is releasing two Xbox consoles this year, the high-spec Xbox Series X and the budget Series S. For those who didn’t pre-order straight away both versions may see a slight Black Friday discount – but the sales event will also be the perfect chance to grab one of the many next-gen games on the cheap or perhaps get a great console bundle.

Are Black Friday deals real?

Yes – as mad and rushed as the flash sales may seem, the deals are agreed beforehand between brands and retailers and are completely real.

Many deals are for a limited time only – such as Amazon’s Lightning deals – or until stocks last, so you’ll have to stay alert or risk missing out on some of the very best offers.

You can also take advantage of price matching at John Lewis, Currys PC World, and AO.com, who run a price match promise throughout Black Friday.

Occasionally retailers raise the price of a product ahead of Black Friday in order to make their discounts sound better, so if you’re after a particular item it’s worth knowing its true pre-sale value. This doesn’t necessarily mean it is a fake deal, however – it’s still worth grabbing a deal if it is cheaper than usual. Bear in mind also that some products may see better discounts on Cyber Monday – read more in our difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday guide.

Tips for Black Friday 2020

If you’re an Amazon shopper, you may want to consider purchasing Amazon Prime or getting a free trial ahead of Black Friday – Prime Members get 30 minutes early access to Lightning Deals which are of limited quantity, and may well sell out in before it reaches the general public.

It’s worth planning exactly which products you intend to buy ahead of Black Friday itself so that you’ll be able to spot the best deals faster and won’t get swept up in the slew of offers.

Not that there’s anything wrong with a Black Friday impulse buy! Bookmark this website and check our brand and product pages in the lead up to Black Friday as well as the big day itself – we’ll be continuously updating the best deals as they come in across all major UK retailers.

Can I return items bought on Black Friday 2020?

You, of course, have the same legal right to return a faulty product whether was bought at full price or not. However, if you simply change your mind, that’s a bit trickier as it depends on the retailer – you may have to pay for postage or deliver it to a drop off point. You can see the returns policies of all the major UK retailers in our guide to Black Friday returns – though they’ll all require proof of purchase!

Visit our hub for more Technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check our TV Guide for all your small-screen needs.