Best TV shows airing in 2020

While 2020 has been a strange year – to say the least – owing to the global coronavirus pandemic, we can at least be grateful that it is jam-packed with great programmes on TV and on-demand services to keep us occupied while we’ve been finding ourselves spending more time at home in front of the box…

Advertisement

Kicking off the brand-new decade, there are plenty of shows to get excited about: from new offerings like Billie Piper’s I Hate Suzie and Keeley Hawes’s return to the force in ITV factual drama Honour, to some popular returning series, from The Crown to Marcella and Lucifer.

Read on for our list of all the best TV to savour in 2020 – and beyond:

The Crown series 4 – Netflix

Netflix’s ongoing royal biopic series has been confirmed to return at the end of 2020, with the second and final instalment of Olivia Colman’s stint in the role of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Crown series 4 lands on Netflix on Friday 15 November

Find out more about The Crown series 4

Strike: Lethal White – BBC One

Sleuthing double act Cormoran Strike (Tom Burke) and Robin Ellacott (Holliday Grainger) will be back on our screens for a new four-part adaptation of JK Rowling’s latest crime novel, Lethal White. The story begins when Strike receives a visit from Billy, a troubled young man asking the detective to investigate a crime he believes he witnessed as a child.

Strike: Lethal Strike starts on Sunday 30 August at 9pm on BBC One

Find out more about Strike: Lethal White

Lucifer series 5 – Netflix

Tom Ellis will return this summer in the popular and devillishly good drama, which is set to include a musical episode and a guest appearance from Debbie Gibson.

Watch now on Netflix

Lucifer season 5 theory could spell a dark ending for Deckerstar

Lucifer officially renewed for “final, final” sixth season

A Suitable Boy – BBC One

Serial adapter Andrew Davies (known for War and Peace, Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility and Sanditon, among others) takes on Vikram Seth’s classic novel A Suitable Boy. The lavish period drama is an epic family saga set in the 1950s in post-Partition India.

A Suitable Boy airs at 9pm on Sunday and Monday on BBC One – watch now on BBC iPlayer

Find out more about A Suitable Boy

I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic and NOW TV

Doctor Who favourite Billie Piper reunited with Secret Diary of a Call Girl writer Lucy Prebble to co-create an original Sky drama about a star on the wane, whose world is turned upside-down after her phone is hacked and an image of her in a “compromising position” is leaked.

I Hate Suzie starts on Thursday 27 August at 9pm on Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

Find out more about I Hate Suzie

The Mandalorian – Disney+

Disney

New streaming service Disney+ launched earlier in the year in the UK, and this brand-new Star Wars spin-off series from Jon Favreau is one of the shows to look forward to. Starring Game of Thrones’s Pedro Pascal as the titular Mandalorian, it’s set in the Star Wars universe between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

There’s a free seven-day Disney+ trial; the service costs £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

Find out more about The Mandalorian

Marcella series 3 – ITV

Annoying news for UK fans – Anna Friel is due to reprise her role as the troubled detective Marcella for a third series on ITV, but they’ll have to wait until September, while the rest of the world can tune in to Netflix from 14 June…

The new eight-part season will “delve further into the psychology” of Marcella and follow her new line of work as an undercover cop.

Find out more about Marcella series 3

All Creatures Great and Small – Channel 5

Channel 5 is teaming up with US broadcaster PBS for a six-part remake of the iconic comedy drama based on James Herriott’s memoirs, tying in with the 50th anniversary of the publication of his books.

Find out more about All Creatures Great and Small

The Umbrella Academy season two – Netflix

Season two of Netflix‘s dark comedy superhero series recently landed on the platform after the success of the first outing last year.

Based on the comic books by My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The IU, looks at the eclectic Hargreeves siblings – all of whom exhibited supernatural powers at birth and were adopted by an eccentric billionaire to form a crime-fighting family.

Watch now on Netflix

Find out more about The Umbrella Academy season 2

Mrs America – BBC Two

The letters ERA may not mean much to us, but in 1970s America the fight over the Equal Rights Amendment was a drama political crossroads. Cate Blanchett stars as the influential conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly who opposed it, with Rose Byrne and Tracey Ullman playing feminists Gloria Steneim and Betty Friedan.

Watch now on BBC iPlayer

Find out more about Mrs America

I May Destroy You – BBC One

Created by and starring Michaela Coel of Chewing Gum fame, I May Destroy You explores the question of sexual consent in today’s world, where gratification is only a dating app away.

Watch now on BBC iPlayer

Find out more about I May Destroy You

Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You is a biting and brave look at consent

Des – ITV

David Tennant is set to portray Dennis Nilsen, a killer of at least 12 men across London in the 1980s and one of the UK’s most notorious mass murderers, in a three-part series on ITV.

Find out more about Des

13 Reasons Why season 4 – Netflix

Netflix

The fourth and final series of the teen drama, on which Selena Gomez serves as an executive producer, will show the Liberty High School students preparing to graduate, while attempting to keep a lid of the secrets each of them are keeping after Bryce Walker’s murder…

Watch 13 Reasons Why season 4 now on Netflix

Find out more about 13 Reasons Why season 4

Normal People – BBC Three

BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu

Sally Rooney has adapted her critically acclaimed novel Normal People for BBC Three. The modern love story chronicles the romance between Marianne and Connell (Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal) – both from a small Irish town, but from very different backgrounds – whose relationship is tested at various junctures in their lives.

Watch now on BBC Three

Will there be a Normal People season 2?

Normal People ending explained: How BBC Three TV series’ finale differs from the book

More on Normal People

Little Birds – Sky Atlantic

Inspired by Anais Nin’s collection of erotic short stories, Juno Temple stars as an American debutante who travels to 1950s Tangier in the hopes of finding a more unconventional life.

Little Birds airs on Tuesdays at 9pm on Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

Find out more about Little Birds

The Salisbury Poisonings – BBC Two

The poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal on British soil sent shockwaves around the world – but at the epicentre of the story was the city of Salisbury. This two-part drama starring Anne-Marie Duff will tell the story “of how ordinary people reacted to a crisis on their doorstep, displaying extraordinary heroism as their city became the focus of an unprecedented national emergency”.

Watch now on BBC iPlayer

Find out more about The Salisbury Poisonings

The Luminaries – BBC Two

Casino Royale’s Eva Green is starring in the TV adaptation of Eleanor Catton’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel The Luminaries. The drama promises to be “an epic story of love, murder and revenge” and is set on the Wild West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island during the boom years of the 1860s gold rush.

Watch now on BBC iPlayer

Find out more about The Luminaries

Gangs of London – Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

Sky

Peaky Blinders’s Joe Cole heads up Sky’s violent new crime saga, in which the city of London is torn apart by the power struggles of international gangs attempting to take control on the capital.

Watch now on NOW TV

Find out more about Gangs of London

The Politician season 2 – Netflix

The second run of Ryan Murphy’s hit drama follows Payton Hobar (Ben Platt) four years after the events of season one as he runs for Senate in New York against complacent Democratic candidate Senator Standish (Judith Light)…

Watch now on Netflix

Find out more about The Politician season 2

After Life series 2 – Netflix

Ricky Gervais is back in this bittersweet comedy as a widower who, after contemplating suicide, decides instead to take his misery out on the rest of the world by saying and doing whatever he likes…

The second outing sees him still mourning his late wife, even as he works hard to be a better person – and Gervais has said that it “might resonate even more” in these challenging times.

After Life series 2 is available to watch now on Netflix

Find out more about series 2 of After Life

More on After Life

The Singapore Grip – ITV

The Singapore Grip, starring David Morrissey and Luke Treadaway, is a new drama from the makers of Poldark adapted from JG Farrell’s 1978 novel of the same name. The programme will follow a British family living in Singapore at the time of the Japanese invasion during the Second World War.

Find out more about The Singapore Grip

Killing Eve series 3 – BBC

Cat-and-mouse drama Killing Eve is back with a new female showrunner at the helm: Suzanne Heathcote, who has previously written two episodes of Fear the Walking Dead, takes over from Call the Midwife actress Emerald Fennell, who penned series season two (with Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge having written the first series and who continues to be an executive producer on the show).

If you’ve seen the series three trailer, you’ll know, of course, that despite having been left for dead by Villanelle (Jodie Comer), Eve (Sandra Oh) is very much still alive and hiding in plain sight…

Watch now on BBC iPlayer

Find out more about Killing Eve series 3

Killing Eve recap – what happened at the end of season two?

Ozark series 3 – Netflix

Long-awaited third season of the hit drama about a financial planner (Jason Bateman) who finds himself at the whim of a Mexican drug cartel. Showrunner Chris Mundy has said that the new season will see Ruth Langmore (Julie Garner) trying her best to be get closer to the Byrdes, and that it will see Marty further descend into darkness…

Watch now on Netflix

Find out more about Ozark series 3

Ozark to return for one final 14-episode season on Netflix

The Last Kingdom

The Last Kingdom, which has won a loyal army of fans, is based on the Saxon Stories novels by Sharpe creator Bernard Cornwell. Set in the 9th-century AD, the show tells the story of rugged hero Uhtred son of Uhtred, a Saxon boy who is brought up by Danes, after they capture him and decide to raise him as their own. Of course this leads to split loyalties and Uhtred is eventually accused of killing his adoptive father, forcing him to flee to another kingdom.

Watch The Last Kingdom season four on Netflix

The Last Kingdom season four: cast, trailer and plot

When is The Last Kingdom season five on Netflix?

Alex Rider – Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is streaming a brand-new eight-episode thriller based on Point Blanc, the second book in the popular long-running series of spy novels by Anthony Horowitz, with Otto Farrant as the title character.

Watch Alex Rider now on Amazon Prime Video

Find out more about Alex Rider

Best Interests – BBC One

BAFTA-winning screenwriter Jack Thorne pens a brand-new four-part drama series, following a couple who must fight for their daughter’s survival — even if they don’t know whose best interests that might fulfil.

Find out more about Best Interests

Sitting in Limbo – BBC One

Novelist Stephen S Thompson has based this drama on the real-life story of his brother Anthony Bryan and the Windrush immigration scandal. Anthony had lived in the UK since he was eight years old – but when he decided to obtain a passport and visit his mother in Jamaica, he learnt that there was no record of him as a British citizen.

Watch now on BBC iPlayer

Find out more about Sitting in Limbo

Brooklyn Nine-Nine series 7 – E4

NYPD’s 99th police department is back once again to solve crime, catch bad guys and get up to all sorts of antics in their free time.

Watch now on All 4

Find out more about Brooklyn Nine-Nine series 7

The North Water – BBC Two

Set in the late 1850s and adapted from Ian McGuire’s novel, the four-part series will depict the harrowing exploits of a whaling vessel called Volunteer and its passengers, namely the ship’s doctor Patrick Sumner (Jack O’Connell) and the unhinged harpooner Henry Drax (Colin Farrell). Filmed on a ship, the series also stars Line of Duty and The Irishman star Stephen Graham, as the Volunteer’s captain.

Find out more about The North Water

Honour – ITV

Honour is a new two-part factual drama based on the true story of 20-year-old Londoner Banaz Mahmod, who was murdered by her family for falling in love with the wrong man. Keeley Hawes will star as the lead detective on the case.

Find out more about Honour

I Know This Much Is True – Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

In this harrowing serial drama based on the bestselling novel by Wally Lamb, Mark Ruffalo plays identical twin brothers in an epic story of betrayal and forgiveness, set against the backdrop of 20th century America.

Watch now on NOW TV

Homeland series 8 – Channel 4

The eighth and final season of Homeland, starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, brings an end to the long-running, ever-twisting political thriller.

Watch now on All 4

Find out more about Homeland series 8

Belgravia – ITV

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes has adapted his novel Belgravia into a six-parter starring Tamsin Greig, Alice Eve and Harriet Walter. The 19th century-set drama revolves around the Trenchard family, who attend a ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo, sparking a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come in London’s wealthiest neighbourhood.

Find out more about Belgravia

The Trip to Greece – Sky One and NOW TV

Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan pack their suitcases once again, this time for a tour around the Greek islands. Expect plenty of moussaka, tzatziki, feta and bickering…

Watch now on NOW TV

Find out more about The Trip to Greece

Succession series 3 – Sky Atlantic and NOW TV

The Roy family is returning for another series following the shock plot-twist at the end of season two. Expect more twists, back-stabbing, exotic locations, and sumptuous clothes.

Find out more about Succession series 3

Homecoming season 2 – Amazon Prime Video

The chilling and intriguing thriller based on a hit podcast of the same name, is coming back for a second series on Amazon – and while Julia Roberts starred in season one, season two has a new lead actor – in the form of Janelle Monáe.

Watch now Amazon Prime Video

Find out more about Homecoming season 2

Outlander series 5 – Amazon Prime Video