How have your TV habits changed in lockdown? Take part in our survey

The UK is still abiding to strict social distancing measures in the ongoing lockdown, meaning TV fans have pockets of time newly freed-up for consuming series.

Advertisement

So, how have your habits changed when it comes to lockdown viewing?

With the launch of Disney Plus coinciding nicely with all this newfound bingeing time, have you turned to The Simpsons marathons to keep yourself entertained?

Advertisement

How about series, is Netflix your go-to or are you sticking to live TV?We want to know how the coronavirus lockdown has affected your viewing tendencies, so take our short survey below and let us know what you’ve been watching.



<section><h2> <h2><strong>How have your TV habits changed in lockdown?</strong></h2> </h2> </section><section><h2> <h2><strong>Are you watching more TV in lockdown than before?</strong></h2> </h2> </section><section><h3> <h2> <strong></strong>How many hours of TV did you watch on average per day before lockdown?</h2> </h3> </section><section><h3> <h2><strong>How many hours of TV do you watch on average per day now?</strong></h2> </h3> </section><section><h3> <h2>What types of TV are you watching more than usual?</h2> </h3> </section><section><h3> <h2><strong>Would you watch reruns of classic soap episodes in lieu of new ones?</strong></h2> </h3> </section><section><h3> <h2><strong>Are you a new subscriber to any of these streaming services since lockdown began?</strong></h2> </h3> </section><section><h3> <h2><strong>Would you be more likely to sign up if streaming services offered longer free trial periods during lockdown?</strong></h2> </h3> </section><section><h3> <h2><strong>Have you paid to stream movies released early on demand due to cinema closures?</strong></h2> </h3> </section><section><h2> <h2><strong>Thank you for taking part in RadioTimes.com’s survey!</strong></h2> </h2> </section><p> </p> <p> </p> <p></p>

Naturally, since the government brought in lockdown measures in a bid to suppress the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak, viewing figures for news updates and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s daily coronavirus briefings have been soaring.

Meanwhile, other people have found comfort in rewatching old favourites or diving into comedy series for a helping of escapism.

Another major change to viewing habits has come in the form of live sport cancellations, forcing sports fans to turn elsewhere for their fix of the action.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

If you’re a football fanatic or a die-hard Wimbledon watcher, what are you using – or planning to use – to fill the gap?

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.