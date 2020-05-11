How have your TV habits changed in lockdown? Take part in our survey

Accessibility Links

Have you changed your viewing habits since lockdown began?

Family watching TV

The UK is still abiding to strict social distancing measures in the ongoing lockdown, meaning TV fans have pockets of time newly freed-up for consuming series.

So, how have your habits changed when it comes to lockdown viewing?

With the launch of Disney Plus coinciding nicely with all this newfound bingeing time, have you turned to The Simpsons marathons to keep yourself entertained?

How about series, is Netflix your go-to or are you sticking to live TV?We want to know how the coronavirus lockdown has affected your viewing tendencies, so take our short survey below and let us know what you’ve been watching.


Naturally, since the government brought in lockdown measures in a bid to suppress the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak, viewing figures for news updates and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s daily coronavirus briefings have been soaring.
Meanwhile, other people have found comfort in rewatching old favourites or diving into comedy series for a helping of escapism.
Another major change to viewing habits has come in the form of live sport cancellations, forcing sports fans to turn elsewhere for their fix of the action.
If you’re a football fanatic or a die-hard Wimbledon watcher, what are you using – or planning to use – to fill the gap?
If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

