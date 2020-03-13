The best TV shows airing in 2020

2020 is already shaping up to be a year jam-packed with terrific shows on TV and on-demand services, kicking off the brand-new decade with plenty of programmes to get excited about: from new offerings like Belgravia and The Stranger, to some much-loved returning series, from Killing Eve and Ozark to Doctor Who.

Looking ahead, there are plenty of future water-cooler dramas to add to your diary, including an adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestseller Normal People, and Keeley Hawes’s return to the force in ITV factual drama Honour.

Read on for our list of all the best TV to savour in 2020 – and beyond:

Belgravia – ITV

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes has adapted his novel Belgravia into a six-parter starring Tamsin Greig and Harriet Walter. The 19th century-set drama revolves around the Trenchard family who attend a ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo, sparking a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come in London’s wealthiest neighbourhood.

Belgravia starts on Sunday 15th March at 9pm on ITV

Doctor Who series 12 – BBC One

Jodie Whittaker and her Doctor Who team are back for another series of adventures on the BBC. Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill all return, with actor, writer, presenter and general polymath Stephen Fry also having a role in one episode…

Watch on BBC iPlayer

Killing Eve series 3 – BBC

Killing Eve will return to screens in 2020 with a new female showrunner at the helm: Suzanne Heathcote. But who will be reprising their roles? Well, it largely depends who survived the end series two…

The Stranger – Netflix

Netflix has adapted Harlan Coben’s nail-biting novel The Stranger into an eight-part thriller series, starring The Hobbit’s Richard Armitage as a man whose world is turned upside-down by a woman who reveals secret information to him about his wife.

Watch on Netflix

Brooklyn Nine-Nine series 7 – E4

NYPD’s 99th police department will return once again to solve crime, catch bad guys and get up to all sorts of antics in their free time.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine series 7 starts on Thursday 26 March, 9pm, E4

The Trouble with Maggie Cole – ITV

The Vicar of Dibley star Dawn French plays dangerous village gossip Maggie Connors, a busybody who gives an indiscreet interview to a local radio interviewer that sparks off a series of unexpected happenings in the fictional town of Thurlbury.

The Trouble with Maggie Cole is currently airing on Wednesdays, 9pm, ITV – catch up now on ITV Hub

The North Water – BBC Two

Set in the late 1850s and adapted from Ian McGuire’s novel, the four-part series will depict the harrowing exploits of a whaling vessel called Volunteer and its passengers, namely the ship’s doctor Patrick Sumner (Jack O’Connell) and the unhinged harpooner Henry Drax (Colin Farrell). Filmed on a ship, the series also stars Line of Duty and The Irishman star Stephen Graham, as the Volunteer’s captain.

Ozark series 3 – Netflix

Long-awaited third season of the hit drama about a financial planner who finds himself at the whim of a Mexican drug cartel. Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julie Garner star.

Ozark series 3 will land on Netflix on Friday 27 March

The Luminaries – BBC Two

Casino Royale’s Eva Green is starring in the TV adaptation of Eleanor Catton’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel The Luminaries. The drama promises to be “an epic story of love, murder and revenge” and is set on the Wild West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island during the boom years of the 1860s gold rush.

Honour – ITV

Honour is a new two-part factual drama based on the true story of 20-year-old Londoner Banaz Mahmod, who was murdered by her family for falling in love with the wrong man. Keeley Hawes will star as the lead detective on the case.

Homeland series 8 – Channel 4

The eighth and final season of Homeland, starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, will bring an end to the ever-twisting political thriller.

Homeland series 8 is currently airing on Sundays, 9pm, Channel 4 – catch up now on All4

The Mandalorian – Disney+

New streaming service Disney+ launches in the UK on Tuesday 24 March, and this brand-new Star Wars spin-off series from Jon Favreau is one of the shows to look forward to.

The streaming service has a pre-order special offer available which allows new subscribers to sign up for just £49.99 for the entire year. You can get the Disney+ offer here.

Jan 22nd – BBC Two

Created by and starring Michaela Coel of Chewing Gum fame, Jan 22nd promises to be a “provocative” series exploring the question of sexual consent in today’s world, where gratification is only a dating app away.

After Life series 2 – Netflix

Ricky Gervais will be back in this bittersweet comedy as a widower who, after contemplating suicide, decides instead to take his misery out on the rest of the world by saying and doing whatever he likes…

After Life series 2 will land on Netflix on Friday 24 April

The Trip to Greece – Sky One and NOW TV

Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan pack their suitcases once again, this time for a tour around the Greek islands. Expect plenty of moussaka, tzatziki, feta and bickering…

The Trip to Greece is currently airing on Tuesdays, 10pm, Sky One – watch now on NOW TV

Normal People – BBC Three

Sally Rooney is adapting her critically acclaimed novel Normal People for BBC3. The modern love story chronicles the romance between Marianne and Connell – both from a small Irish town, but from very different backgrounds – whose relationship is tested at various junctures in their lives.

Succession series 3 – Sky Atlantic and NOW TV

The Roy family is returning for another series following the shock plot-twist at the end of season two. Expect more twists, back-stabbing, exotic locations, and sumptuous clothes.

Watch Succession on NOW TV

Outlander series 5 – Amazon Prime

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe reprise their roles as the beloved Jamie and Claire in a fifth series of Outlander, which sees the pair facing new challenges, adversaries and adventures as the show delves into American history and continues the story of the Frasers settling in the New World.

Watch Outlander series 5 now on Amazon Prime Video

The English Game – Netflix

Former Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson, Edward Holcroft and Kevin Guthrie all star in Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes’s latest series about the history of football, exploring “how those involved in its creation reached across the class divide to establish the game as the world’s most popular sport”.

The English Game lands on Netflix on Friday 20 March

The Nest – BBC One

Nicole Taylor, the BAFTA-winning writer behind Three Girls, is back with a brand-new Glasgow-set surrogacy thriller that explores the life-changing consequences of a wealthy couple asking a teenage girl to carry their baby.

The Nest starts on Sunday 22 March, 9pm, BBC One

