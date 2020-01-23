Love Island cast – meet the full 2020 line-up of singletons looking for love
Love Island 2020 is underway and we have everything you need to know about the current cast
As the drama in Love Island continues to sizzle in the new villa in Cape Town, South Africa, it can be hard to keep up to date with all the cast changes.
While the current contestants battle for the prize money of £50,000, we have everything you need to know about the hopeful islanders, who they’re coupled up with and what they’ve been up to in the villa.
Here’s what you need to know about Love Island’s 2020 line-up.
Who is in the Winter Love Island 2020 cast?
Luke Trotman
Age: 22
Job: Semi-pro footballer and student
Instagram: @luketroytrotman
Coupled up with: Currently single
The son of a former X Factor contestant, Luke T is after “an intelligent girl, with a bit about her” – will any of our current Islanders fit the bill?
Luke Mabbott
Luke Mabbott – Key Facts
Age: 24
Job: Heating engineer
Instagram: @lukemabbott
Twitter: @MabbottLuke
Coupled up with: Currently single
Justin Bieber “lookalike” Luke has just come out of a four year relationship – could he find exactly what he’s looking for in the Love Island villa?
Rebecca Gormley
Rebecca Gormley – Key Facts
Age: 21
Job: Part-time model and carer
Instagram: @rebeccagormleyx
Coupled up with: Currently single
Miss Newcastle 2018, Rebecca, caused a stir when she went after coupled-up men, but with her heart seemingly set on Connagh Howard after they shared a kiss, can anyone turn her head?
Connagh Howard
Connagh Howard – Key Facts
Age: 27
Job: Model
Instagram: @connagh92
Coupled up with: Sophie
Model Connagh thought he’d found something special in Sophie Piper but her heart was elsewhere. Now he seems set on Rebecca Gormley, despite having Siannise Fudge chase him.
Finley Tapp
Key Facts
Age: 20
Job: Footballer
Instagram: @finn_tapp
Coupled up with: Paige
Footballer Finley has built a special bond with Paige Turley, but admitted his head could be turning – is he in for trouble in the villa?
Leanne Amaning
Leanne Amaning – Key Facts
Age: 22
Job: Customer service advisor
Instagram: @leanneamaning
Coupled up with: Mike
Fiery Leanne – who once competed in Miss Ghana UK – has become Twitter’s sweetheart after forming a relationship with Mike. But with their love causing doubts, will she need to find a new man?
Siannise Fudge
Siânnise Fudge – Key Facts
Age: 25
Job: Beauty consultant
Instagram: @siannisefudge
Coupled up with: Connor
Siânnise is self-confessed “normal” girl from Bristol but already she’s become the meme queen after several of her scenes have caused a Twitter storm – can she use her humour to find the man of her dreams?
Read more about Siannise here.
Jess Gale
Jess Gale – Key Facts
Age: 20
Job: Student and VIP hostess
Instagram: @jessicarosegale
Coupled up with: Nas
Jess entered the Love Island villa with sister Eve, the duo becoming the first female twins to enter the Love Island villa. However, now she’s going alone with Nas Majeed, can she find a man to introduce to her sister?
Shaughna Phillips
Shaughna Phillips – Key Facts
Age: 25
Job: Democratic services officer
Instagram: @shaughnaphillips
Coupled up with: Callum
Shaughna – who plans a career in politics after Love Island – has become the fan-favourite after her witty one-liners and turbulent love life with Callum Jones, but can she find happiness in the villa with her cheeky chap?
Read more about Shaughna here.
Sophie Piper
Sophie Piper – Key Facts
Age: 21
Job: Medical PA
Instagram: @sophpiper_
Coupled up with: Connagh
She’s the little sister of Rochelle Humes who has her own ambitions when Love Island is finished. Sophie is getting along well with Connor Durman after a brief fling with Connagh Howard.
Paige Turley
Paige Turley – Key Facts
Age: 22
Job: Singer
Instagram: @turley_paige
Coupled up with: Finley
Paige, who describes herself as “loud, boisterous and fun”, once dated Lewis Capaldi and has had her own taste of limelight when she appeared on Britain’s Got Talent when she was younger. Paige was initially coupled up with Ollie Williams before he left the villa, and she is not getting on well with Finley Tapp, but how long will that last?
Mike Boateng
Mike Boateng – Key Facts
Age: 24
Job: Police officer
Instagram: @michaelboateng01
Coupled up with: Leanne
Mike has showbiz in his bones as he used to be a former footballer and his brother was on The Apprentice in 2016. He’s in the fan-favourite couple with Leanne at the moment, but with doubts creeping in, can they last?
Connor Durman
Connor Durman – Key Facts
Age: 25
Job: Coffee bean salesman
Instagram: @connordurman
Coupled up with: Siânnise
Connor has found something special with Sophie Piper, but can they go the distance?
Callum Jones
Callum Jones – Key Facts
Age: 23
Job: Scaffolder
Instagram: @_callum_jones
Coupled up with: Shaughna
He’s a cheeky chap who will get the girls’ attentions with his builders’ banter and has already won over Shaughna Phillips. Although they seem tight, can they make it to the prize money?
Nas Majeed
Nas Majeed – Key Facts
Age: 23
Job: Sports science graduate and builder
Instagram: @nas_jm
Coupled up with: Jess
Nas thinks he’s “different” to other islanders and he’s looking for a “cute and funny” girl to take home with him, but his lack of “game” putting him in the friend-zone, can he find a romantic connection before it’s too late?
Eve Gale – DUMPED
Eve Gale – Key Facts
Age: 20
Job: Student and VIP hostess
Instagram: @evegale
Eve was one of the first bombshells to enter the villa, strutting onto the show with identical twin Jess. However, the sisters were soon split apart when Eve was dumped from the island following a week one recoupling.
Ollie Williams – QUIT
Ollie Williams – Key Facts
Age: 23
Job: Heir to the Lanhydrock Estate
Instagram: @olliesjwilliams
Coupled up with: Paige, before exit
Aristocratic Ollie comes from a prolific family and isn’t afraid to tell girls about his background. However, on day three, Ollie left the villa, saying he had “feelings” for another girl outside of Love Island.
