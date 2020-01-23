Now he's firmly interested in Rebecca Gormley, Siannise has been feeling a bit put-out, considering she's not actually formed a romantic connection with anyone yet.

But last night she took matters into her own hands and tried to get her man. However, things didn't really go exactly to plan...

Siannise spotted Rebecca and Connagh getting on very well indeed and the Bristolian beautician cat-walked her way over to them to interrupt their love-in.

More like this

Love Island's Siannise Fudge tried to get her man (©ITV) ITV

Connagh admitted he wouldn't be opposed to getting to know Siannise - so it seemed things were going well.

And things were, until Siannise asked: "So do you want kids and marriage and stuff?"

Not only was Connagh completely horrified, but viewers were too.

In more bad news for Siannise, Connagh kissed Rebecca at the end of the night... marriage is probably off the cards then.

Advertisement

Love Island airs weeknights and Saturdays on ITV2 at 9pm