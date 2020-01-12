The 22-year-old singer dated Britain’s Got Talent star Lewis Capaldi from 2012 to 2014, after meeting at college in Motherwell, Scotland.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in South Africa, Paige revealed: “Lewis is quite funny, so I think he will definitely make a joke out of it. He might even vote for me!”

She added: “I would love to be a fly on the wall, not just for Lewis, but to see all my friends' reactions. I’m sure he will find it funny.”

It was recently reported Lewis’s smash single, Someone You Loved, was inspired by their relationship, but the pop star has never announced who the song is about.

But does this mean Lewis could be creating new content about Paige?

“I don't think he will,” the islander explained. “Lewis has actually never told me those songs are about me.”

Paige might not be sure whether Lewis, 23, had her in mind when he sang the words, “I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved,” but she definitely approves of his music.

“He’s great. Everybody can relate to his music. I can always remember in college if we got any songwriting units, doesn't matter what the subject is about, give Lewis half an hour and he'd come out with an amazing song. It was kind of expected,” she gushed.

Lewis Capaldi at Glastonbury (Getty)

Despite their breakup, Lewis and Paige have remained friends, with the islander revealing they “text” regularly and make an effort to keep in contact while he’s travelling.

So, it’s not unlikely Lewis could make an appearance on the show - stranger things have happened after all.

In series three, grime rapper Stormzy made a cameo after his tweets about Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood’s relationship were read out in a tense challenge.

Although Paige admitted she hasn’t put much thought into it, she warned viewers they could need help understanding her and Lewis’ conversations if the opportunity did arise.

She joked: “You’d probably need subtitles for us though. Some Scottish girls will just slide right into the thick accent.”

Love Island launches Sunday 12th January at 9pm and continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2