Love Island 2020 cast – meet the 12 singletons looking for love
Here are the confirmed singletons in South Africa for our first helping of Love Island in 2020
After months of anticipation, Love Island is back with more fun in the sun as 12 singletons head to the new villa in Cape Town, South Africa, ready to crack on and couple up.
The ITV2 goliath confirmed last year that an additional winter series was on its way with £50,000 up for grabs.
Our line-up sees a brand new cast of characters hoping to find love, including Rochelle Humes’ sister Sophie Piper heading to the Love Island villa along with a former Miss Ghana UK contestant and, for the first time, female twins. We’ve not even mentioned the heir to the Lanhydrock estate yet either…
Laura Whitmore is taking over presenting from Caroline Flack and Iain Stirling returns to narrate the series which returns on Sunday, 12th January at 9pm.
Here’s what you need to know about Love Island’s 2020 line-up.
Who is in the Winter Love Island 2020 cast?
Leanne Amaning
Leanne Amaning – Key Facts
Age: 22
Job: Customer service advisor
Instagram: @leanneamaning
Fiery Leanne – who once competed in Miss Ghana UK – is on the hunt for a rugged man who probably looks something along the lines of Gerard Butler. She’s described herself as “unpredictable” and she will definitely cause a stir in the villa.
Siannise Fudge
Siânnise Fudge – Key Facts
Age: 25
Job: Beauty consultant
Instagram: @siannisefudge
Siânnise is self-confessed “normal” girl from Bristol who is promising to be the villa’s make-up artist when she gets there. As for what she wants in a man? Someone who is family orientated and trustworthy.
Eve and Jess Gale
Eve and Jess Gale – Key Facts
Age: 20
Job: Students and VIP hostesses
Instagrams: @jessicarosegale / @evegale
Eve and Jess are the first female twins to enter the Love Island villa and since they share the “ultimate girl code”, it seems they won’t be fighting over the same man… or will they?
Shaughna Phillips
Shaughna Phillips – Key Facts
Age: 25
Job: Democratic services officer
Instagram: @shaughnaphillips
Shaughna is certainly about to make an impression on Love Island as she plans to have a career in politics when the show is over. With her worst habit thinking she’s always right, will she find a man who shares her drive?
Sophie Piper
Sophie Piper – Key Facts
Age: 21
Job: Medical PA
Instagram: @sophpiper_
She’s the little sister of Rochelle Humes who has her own ambitions when Love Island is finished. Sophie’s dream man is Anthony Joshua and has plenty of showbiz pals as well.
Paige Turley
Paige Turley – Key Facts
Age: 22
Job: Singer
Instagram: @turley_paige
Paige, who describes herself as “loud, boisterous and fun”, once dated Lewis Capaldi and has had her own taste of limelight when she appeared on Britain’s Got Talent when she was younger. But how will she cope with villa life?
Mike Boateng
Mike Boateng – Key Facts
Age: 24
Job: Police officer
Instagram: @michaelboateng01
Mike has showbiz in his bones as he used to be a former footballer and his brother was on The Apprentice in 2016. Will it help him find the love of his life in the villa?
Connor Durman
Connor Durman – Key Facts
Age: 25
Job: Coffee bean salesman
Instagram: @connordurman
Connor is hoping to find an outgoing girl he can introduce to everyone and he isn’t afraid of putting himself out to get the love of his life.
Callum Jones
Callum Jones – Key Facts
Age: 23
Job: Scaffolder
Instagram: @_callum_jones
He’s a cheeky chap who will get the girls’ attentions with his builders’ banter. He loves a woman who can pull off red lipstick and has a crush on Megan Fox.
Nas Majeed
Nas Majeed – Key Facts
Age: 23
Job: Sports science graduate and builder
Instagram: @nas_jm
Nas thinks he’s “different” to other islanders and he’s looking for a “cute and funny” girl to take home with him. However, he has a habit of laughing during awkward situations which viewers are sure to see throughout the series.
Ollie Williams
Ollie Williams – Key Facts
Age: 23
Job: Heir to the Lanhydrock Estate
Instagram: @olliesjwilliams
Aristocratic Ollie comes from a prolific family and isn’t afraid to tell girls about his background. But will it help him get the love of his life?
