Meet the cast of Baptiste on BBC1

Julien Baptiste won over viewers with his sensitivity and dogged determination as the French detective at the centre of two series of The Missing – and now he’s back to lead his very own spin-off show, Baptiste.

Tchéky Karyo is returning to play the sleuth, and his latest case is that of a missing sex worker in Amsterdam, but who else is joining him in the cast? And will any other characters from The Missing appear in the spin-off?

From Tom Hollander to Jessica Raine, meet the full cast of Baptiste below…

Tchéky Karyo as Julien Baptiste

Who is Julien Baptiste? The French detective who led the investigations in The Missing series one and two is now staying in Amsterdam with his wife at his daughter’s home. Having recovered from an operation to remove his brain tumour, he is asked to work on the case of a missing sex worker in the Dutch capital.

“Everyone has this affection for the character,” said Karyo. “And [the writers] kept saying that he has a lot of skeletons in the closet, a lot of things to be fixed still, so they decided to dress up the skeletons and go for some new cases to work on.”

What else has Tchéky Karyo starred in? The French actor became famous in the UK for his role in both series of The Missing, but he was well established in France before that, having starred in the 1988 French movie L’Ours (The Bear) and Luc Besson’s Nikita. His Hollywood career includes appearances in Bad Boys and The Patriot.

Tom Hollander as Edward Stratton

Who is Edward Stratton? Edward is a very troubled man who enlists Baptiste’s help in his desperate search for his niece Natalie, a sex worker who goes missing in Amsterdam. As Baptiste spends more time with Edward, he begins to realise he might not be everything he purports to be.

“I’ve never been offered a part like this,” said Hollander. “Jack and Harry [Williams] are very brilliant writers. Nobody’s asked me to do a part which is completely devoid of humour and also I liked the running, chasing, hiding aspect [of Edward’s role].”

What else has Tom Hollander starred in? The Bafta-winning actor has had an acclaimed career on screen, with TV credits including The Night Manager, Taboo, Rev. and Any Human Heart. He has also starred in the movies Pride & Prejudice, Bird Box, Bohemian Rhapsody, A Private War, Pirates of the Caribbean and About Time, to name a few.

Jessica Raine as Genevieve

Who is Genevieve? Genevieve is a British liaison officer working for Europol in The Hague. When she sees an arrest warrant go out for the member of a Romanian gang she is tracking, she gets on the next train to Amsterdam and becomes very involved in the case to find Natalie.

What else has Jessica Raine starred in? Raine first came to mainstream attention playing lead character Jenny Lee in the first three series of Call the Midwife. Since leaving the BBC shows, she’s had roles in TV series Informer, Patrick Melrose, The Last Post, Jericho, Fortitude, Wolf Hall and Line of Duty. You might have also seen her in the films Robin Hood and The Woman in Black.

Anastasia Hille as Celia

Who is Celia? She is Baptiste’s loving wife, who we first met in The Missing, and who is staying with him in Amsterdam. They have been through thick and thin together but when Baptiste’s latest case brings danger not only to himself but to his family, their relationship comes under strain.

What else has Anastasia Hille starred in? Apart from The Missing, Hille has also appeared in the TV series Wanderlust, Humans, Not Safe for Work and The Tunnel, to name a few. She has also appeared in the films Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Snow White and the Huntsman.

Alec Secareanu as Constantin

Who is Constantin? A psychopathic gangster and ruthless killer working for the Serbilu brothers, a powerful and deadly Romanian sex trafficking gang.

What else has Alec Secareanu starred in? You might have seen Romanian actor Secareanu in the BBC2 drama Doing Money, or in the 2017 film God’s Own Country.

Talisa Garcia as Kim Vogel

Who is Kim Vogel? Kim runs an Amsterdam cafe alongside an organisation helping women working in the city’s sex industry take control of their lives and rent their own windows. She knew Natalie and helps Edward and Baptiste in their search for her. She also has a very secret past she is trying to keep from a suspicious Baptiste.

What else has Talisa Garcia starred in? Garcia has had small roles in Doctors and Silent Witness.

Trystan Gravelle as Greg

Who is Greg? Kim’s boyfriend, who is trying to convince her to marry him. He is clearly in the dark about her past.

What else has Trystan Gravelle starred in? He is known for starring as Victor Colleano in Mr Selfridge, as well as Fabien in The Aliens, Henry Collins in The Terror and Baldwin Montclair in A Discovery of Witches. He has also appeared in Beast and National Treasure.

Barbara Sarafian as Martha Horchner

Who is Martha Horchner? Martha is one of the most senior police officers in Amsterdam and an ex-girlfriend of Baptiste, who she enrols to help find Natalie. Widowed and with a son who is recovering from cancer, Martha has become alcohol dependent to get through her day.

What else has Barbara Sarafian starred in? Belgian actress Sarafian is best known for her appearances in the Belgian film Brasserie Romantiek and the German movie Marieke, Marieke.

Boris Van Severen as Niels

Who is Niels? Martha’s son Niels is a young, ambitious police officer who has been through some hard times: he recovered from testicular cancer a couple of years ago and his father also passed away. These events have knocked his confidence and he wants to prove, not only to his mother but also to Baptiste, that he can do his job well.

What else has Boris Van Severen starred in? Baptiste is Van Severen’s first role in a British drama, but he is known for his roles in Salamander and De 16 in Belgium.

Gijs de Lange as Herman

Who is Herman? A tulip farmer who keeps finding mysterious objects in his fields.

What else has Gijs de Lange starred in? The Dutch actor has had numerous recurring roles in productions in the Netherlands, including La Famiglia and Toren C. This is his first role in a British drama.

Martha Canga Antonio as Lina

Who is Lina? Natalie’s friend and fellow sex worker who helps Baptiste with his investigation.

What else has Martha Canga Antonio starred in? She is known for playing Maya Musso in the French Netflix series La Forêt and is set to star in the forthcoming film A Girl from Mogadishu.

Clare Calbraith as Claire

Who is Claire? She is a woman Edward used to be close to, but until Natalie goes missing they hadn’t spoken for two years.

What else has Clare Calbraith starred in? You might recognise Calbraith from her role as a policewoman in Requiem, or from Broken, Little Boy Blue, Home Fires or Vera. She also played housemaid Jane Moorsum in Downton Abbey.

Nicholas Woodeson as Peter

Who is Peter? Peter is a man who lives by the seaside in Britain and has a dangerous confrontation with Constantin.

What else has Nicholas Woodeson starred in? Woodeson is best known for his TV appearances in Will, Taboo, and The Living and the Dead. He has also starred in the James Bond movie Skyfall as Doctor Hall and in 1998’s The Avengers as Dr Darling.

Anna Próchniak as Natalie Rose

Who is Natalie Rose? Natalie is the missing sex worker who Baptiste and Edward are looking for.

What else has Anna Próchniak starred in? Baptiste is Polish actress Próchniak’s first role in a British series. In Poland, she is known for her appearances in the series Belle Epoque and Bodo.

Teun Kuilboer as Thijs De Boer

Who is Thijs De Boer? He is the horrible ex-boyfriend of Natalie.

What else has Teun Kuilboer starred in? Baptiste is Teun Kuilboer’s first role in a British series. In the Netherlands, he is known for his appearances in La Famiglia and Bluf.

Freya Kingsley as Cristina

Who is Cristina? A girl who is in danger and being held captive by some dangerous people.

What else has Freya Kingsley starred in? Baptiste is Kingsley’s first ever on-screen role.

Zachary Baharov as Nicolai

Who is Nicolai? A criminal associate of Constantin who works under his instruction.

What else has Zachary Baharov starred in? Baharov played Loboda, an elder of the Thenn, in Game of Thrones. He also played a commander in the Matt Damon movie The Monuments Men.

Camille Schotte as Sara

Who is Sara? She is Julien and Celia’s daughter, who also lives in Amsterdam and has a small baby.

What else has Camille Schotte starred in? The Missing and Baptiste are the only British dramas that Schotte has appeared in. Before that, she had two small roles in French language productions.

Tom Audenaert as Bram Visser

Who is Bram Visser? A window-cleaner who lives in Herman’s village and has a strange habit.

What else has Tom Audenaert starred in? He is known for the Belgian series La Trêve, Connie & Clyde and Unité 42.

Wim Danckaert as Jasper

Who is Jasper? A local dentist in Herman’s village who becomes a key part of the investigation.

What else has Wim Danckaert starred in? He is known for appearing in Belgium’s longest-running soap, Familie, as well as the whodunnit Aspe and the dynasty drama De Rodenburgs.

Marc De Hond as Lucas Meyer

Who is Lucas Meyer? A man in hospital who appears to be completely paralysed, and who Genevieve goes to visit.

What else has Marc De Hond starred in? Baptiste is De Hond’s acting debut, but in Holland he is known for being a director, writer and presenter.

Hélène De Vos as Ines

Who is Ines? Someone who knows Lucas and detests Genevieve.

What else has Hélène De Vos starred in? She is known for starring in the Belgian series De Luizenmoeder.

David Michaels as Carl

Who is Carl? The new partner of Edward’s ex-wife Claire.

What else has David Michaels starred in? You might recognise Michaels from his roles in Doctors, The Bill and Casualty and he also played Jon Welch in Coronation Street in the 90s.

This article was originally published in February 2019