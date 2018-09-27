Accessibility Links

Channel 4 to air Charmed reboot

The UK broadcaster is set for a magical autumn as it also picks up the original Sabrina the Teenage Witch TV series

Charmed reboot (screenshot trailer)

Channel 4 has acquired the rights to CBS’s Charmed reboot, which will air this autumn in the UK on E4.

A four-minute teaser clip of the new show, released back in May, shows a diverse cast of black and Latino actors, including Mel, Maggie and Macie – played by Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery and Madeleine Mantock — who discover that they’re witches following their mother’s untimely death.

A Channel 4 statement said that the “much-anticipated reimagining of the fantasy drama Charmed” would showcase “the power of sisterhood”and promises to be as “fierce and funny” as the original.

The reboot, based on the hit original drama from Constance M Burge which ran from 1998-2006, is produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, the woman behind both Jane the Virgin and Gilmore Girls.

Channel 4, which struck a deal with CBS Studios International, is certainly set for a magical autumn, as it also acquired the rights to the original Sabrina the Teenage Witch, which will air on 4Music.

It also picked up a number of other new and classic titles, including upcoming comedy Happy Together, which is executive produced by Harry Styles, for E4, US classic Cheers, which will air on Channel 4, and the next season of The Good Wife spin-off The Good Fight which will continue its run on More4. In addition, 90210 will be available on All4 and Rules of Engagement will air repeats on E4.

