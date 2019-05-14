Sport on TV 2019 calendar: How to watch the Champions League, Anthony Joshua, French Open and more

Find out when and where every major sporting event in 2019 is on TV with full guide to the year in sport.

From the 2019 Rugby World Cup to the 2019/20 Premier League season, Wimbledon tennis, Ashes cricket, plus athletics, cycling and more, we’ve listed all the major sporting events taking place this year.

Anthony Joshua will return to the ring to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles, England host Australia in the Ashes this summer while Gareth Southgate and his Three Lions will be gunning for glory in the inaugural UEFA Nations League finals.

RadioTimes.com will regularly update and add events to our guide to the best sport on BBC, ITV, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Eurosport and more, meaning you’ll never miss a moment.

Sporting calendar 2019: How to watch every event live on TV

May

14 May: International cricket: England v Pakistan 3rd ODI – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

16-19 May: PGA Championship golf – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

17 May: International cricket: England v Pakistan 4th ODI – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

18 May: FA Cup final: Man City v Watford – live on BBC and BT Sport

19 May: International cricket: England v Pakistan 5th ODI – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

19 May: Final day of Scottish Premiership – live on BT Sport

25 May: Scottish Cup final – live on BBC1 Scotland

25 May: League Two play-off final – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

25 May: Rugby Pro 14 final – live on Premier Sports

26 May: League One play-off final – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

26 May: Indy500 – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

26 May – 9 June: French Open tennis – live on ITV and Eurosport

27 May: Championship play-off final – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

29 May: Europa League final – live on BT Sport

30 May – 14 July: ICC Cricket World Cup – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

June

1 June: Champions League final – Tottenham v Liverpool – live on BT Sport

1 June: Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr. – live on Sky Sports Box Office

1 June: Epsom Derby – live on ITV

1 June: Premiership rugby union final – live on BT Sport

5-9 June: UEFA Nations League finals – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

7 June-7 July: Women’s World Cup (football) — live on BBC

7-11 June: Euro 2020 qualifiers – live on ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV

13-16 June: US Open golf – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

29 June – 21 July: Tour de France – live on ITV and Eurosport

July

1 – 14 July: Wimbledon 2019 — live on BBC

12-21 July: Netball World Cup — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

14 July: ICC Cricket World Cup final – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

14 July: Formula 1 British Grand Prix – live on Channel 4, Sky Sports and NOW TV

18-21 July: Open Championship golf – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

20-21 July: Athletics Anniversary Games – live on BBC

24-27 July: International cricket: England v Ireland Test – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

August

1-5 August: Ashes cricket: England v Australia 1st Test – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

14-18 August: Ashes cricket: England v Australia 2nd Test – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

22-26 August: Ashes cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

26 August – 8 September: US Open tennis – live on Amazon Prime Video

September

4-8 September: Ashes cricket: England v Australia 4th Test – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

5 September: NFL season begins – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

5-10 September: Euro 2020 qualifiers – live on ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV

12-16 September: Ashes cricket: England v Australia 5th Test – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

20 September – 2 November: Rugby World Cup 2019 – live on ITV

22-29 September: Cycling Road World Championships – live on Eurosport

27 September – 6 October: IAAF World Championships in Athletics — live on BBC1, BBC2 and Red Button

October

10-15 October: Euro 2020 qualifiers – live on ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV

12 October: Super League Grand Final – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

November

2 November: Rugby World Cup 2019 final – live on ITV

10-17 November: ATP Tennis finals – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

14-19 November: Euro 2020 qualifiers – live on ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV

22 November: Davis Cup tennis final – live on BBC

December

1 December: Final day of Formula 1 2019 season – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

