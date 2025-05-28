T20 Blast cricket on TV 2025: Channel, schedule and live stream
Your complete guide on how to watch the T20 Blast 2025 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
The T20 Blast returns for its 23rd season as the 2025 summer of cricket really takes flight.
Despite the glitz and glam of The Hundred, the world's oldest domestic T20 league remains a firm favourite among fans of the county game – and for good reason, as it rarely fails to deliver explosive and exciting contests.
Gloucestershire head into the new season as defending champions after winning their first T20 Blast title in 2024.
West Country rivals Somerset, who were trounced in last year's final, join the likes of Birmingham Bears, Surrey, Lancashire Lightning, and Nottinghamshire as those tipped to challenge.
The 18 counties are split in half into North and South groups, with the top four sides progressing to the quarter-finals when teams will try to punch their ticket for finals day.
For the first time this year, a 10-team Women's T20 Blast will be played alongside the Men's tournament – with 52 double-headers across the season and a separate finals day in late July.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the T20 Blast 2025.
When is the T20 Blast 2025?
The T20 Blast kicks off on Thursday 29th May 2025.
The tournament will run until finals day on Saturday 13th September 2025.
How to watch the T20 Blast 2025 on TV and live stream
You can watch the T20 Blast 2025 live on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event, and Sky Sports+.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
T20 Blast 2025 schedule
All UK time. Full TV schedule not yet confirmed.
Group stage
Thursday 29th May
- Lancashire Lightning v Worcestershire Rapids (6:30pm) Old Trafford
- Middlesex v Sussex Sharks (6:15pm) Lord's
Friday 30th May
- Leicestershire Foxes v Derbyshire Falcons (6:30pm) Leicester
- Notts Outlaws v Birmingham Bears (6:30pm) Trent Bridge
- Somerset v Surrey (6:30pm) Taunton Sky Sports+
- Yorkshire v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (6:30pm) Headingley
- Gloucestershire v Kent Spitfires (7pm) Bristol
- Hampshire Hawks v Essex Eagles (7pm) Utilita Bowl
Saturday 31st May
- Lancashire Lightning v Notts Outlaws (6:30pm) Old Trafford
- Birmingham Bears v Durham Cricket (6:30pm) Edgbaston Sky Sports Cricket
Sunday 1st June
- Worcestershire Rapids v Yorkshire (2:30pm) New Road
- Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Leicestershire Foxes (3pm) Northampton
- Essex Eagles v Somerset (4pm) Chelmsford
- Middlesex v Glamorgan (4pm) Merchant Taylors' School
- Sussex Sharks v Gloucestershire (4pm) Hove
- Durham Cricket v Lancashire Lightning (4pm) Riverside Ground
Tuesday 3rd June
- Glamorgan v Surrey (6:30pm) Sophia Gardens
Wednesday 4th June
- Lancashire Lightning v Leicestershire Foxes (6:30pm) Old Trafford
- Derbyshire Falcons v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (7pm) Derby
Thursday 5th June
- Middlesex v Kent Spitfires (6:15pm) Lord's Sky Sports Cricket
- Surrey v Hampshire Hawks (6:30pm) The Oval
Friday 6th June
- Worcestershire Rapids v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (5:30pm) New Road
- Glamorgan v Essex Eagles (6:30pm) Sophia Gardens
- Kent Spitfires v Surrey (6:30pm) Canterbury
- Leicestershire Foxes v Durham Cricket (6:30pm) Leicester
- Sussex Sharks v Somerset (7pm) Hove
- Birmingham Bears v Yorkshire (7pm) Edgbaston
- Derbyshire Falcons v Notts Outlaws (7pm) Derby
- Hampshire Hawks v Gloucestershire (7pm) Utilita Bowl
Saturday 7th June
- Notts Outlaws v Worcestershire Rapids (7pm) Trent Bridge Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Sports Mix / Sky Sports+
Sunday 8th June
- Lancashire Lightning v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (1pm) Old Trafford
- Essex Eagles v Middlesex (2pm) Chelmsford
- Kent Spitfires v Hampshire Hawks (2:30pm) Canterbury
- Yorkshire v Leicestershire Foxes (3pm) Headingley
- Birmingham Bears v Derbyshire (4pm) Edgbaston
- Sussex Sharks v Glamorgan (2:30pm) Hove
Wednesday 11th June
- Durham Cricket v Derbyshire Falcons (6:30pm) Riverside Ground
- Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Birmingham Bears (6:30pm) Northampton
- Notts Outlaws v Yorkshire (6:30pm) Trent Bridge
Thursday 12th June
- Essex Eagles v Glamorgan (6:30pm) Chelmsford
- Somerset v Middlesex (6:30pm) Taunton
- Surrey v Kent Spitfires (6:30pm) The Oval
Friday 13th June
- Worcestershire Rapids v Lancashire Lightning (5:30pm) New Road
- Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Durham Cricket (6:30pm) Northampton
- Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons (6:30pm) Trent Bridge
- Yorkshire v Birmingham Bears (6:30pm) Headingley
- Gloucestershire v Somerset (7pm) Bristol
- Sussex Sharks v Essex Eagles (7pm) Hove
- Hampshire Hawks v Middlesex (7pm) Utilita Bowl
Saturday 14th June
- Derbyshire Falcons v Leicestershire Foxes (3pm) Derby
- Glamorgan v Sussex Sharks (6:30pm) Sophia Gardens
- Birmingham Bears v Notts Outlaws (7pm) Edgbaston
Sunday 15th June
- Yorkshire v Durham Cricket (2:30pm) York
- Gloucestershire v Glamorgan (4pm) Bristol
- Leicestershire Foxes v Worcestershire Rapids (4pm) Leicester
- Somerset v Kent Spitfires (4pm) Taunton
Tuesday 17th June
Hampshire Hawks v Surrey (7pm) Utilita Bowl
Wednesday 18th June
- Worcestershire Rapids v Durham Cricket (5:30pm) New Road
- Kent Spitfires v Gloucestershire (6:30pm) Canterbury
- Surrey v Sussex Sharks (6:30pm) The Oval
Thursday 19th June
- Middlesex v Essex Eagles (6:15pm) Lord's
- Leicestershire Foxes v Notts Outlaws (6:30pm) Leicester
- Somerset v Hampshire Hawks (6:30pm) Taunton
Friday 20th June
- Durham Cricket v Yorkshire (6:30pm) Riverside Ground
- Glamorgan v Somerset (6:30pm) Sophia Gardens
- Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Notts Outlaws (6:30pm) Northampton
- Surrey v Middlesex (6:45pm) The Oval
- Birmingham Bears v Worcestershire Rapids (7pm) Edgbaston
- Derbyshire Falcons v Lancashire Lightning (7pm) Derby
- Essex Eagles v Kent Spitfires (7pm) Chelmsford
- Gloucestershire v Hampshire Hawks (7pm) Bristol
Friday 4th July
- Durham Cricket v Notts Outlaws (6:30pm) Riverside Ground
- Kent Spitfires v Sussex Sharks (6:30pm) Canterbury
- Leicestershire Foxes v Birmingham Bears (6:30pm) Leicester
- Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Lancashire Lightning (6:30pm) Northampton
- Somerset v Glamorgan (6:30pm) Taunton
- Yorkshire v Worcestershire Rapids (6:30pm) Headingley
- Essex Eagles v Gloucestershire (7pm) Chelmsford
Saturday 5th July
- Lancashire Lightning v Derbyshire Falcons (3pm) Old Trafford
- Sussex Sharks v Hampshire Hawks (7pm) Hove
Sunday 6th July
- Derbyshire Falcons v Yorkshire (2:30pm) Chesterfield
- Durham Cricket v Birmingham Bears (2:30pm) Chester-le-Street
- Glamorgan v Kent Spitfires (2:30pm) Sophia Gardens
- Hampshire Hawks v Somerset (3pm) Utilita Bowl
- Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Worcestershire Rapids (3pm) Northampton
- Notts Outlaws v Leicestershire Foxes (3pm) Trent Bridge
- Gloucestershire v Middlesex (4pm) Bristol
- Surrey v Essex Eagles (4:30pm) The Oval
Tuesday 8th July
Somerset v Essex Eagles (6:30pm) Taunton
Wednesday 9th July
- Middlesex v Hampshire Hawks (5pm) Merchant Taylors' School, Northwood
- Birmingham Bears v Lancashire Lightning (7pm) Edgbaston
- Gloucestershire v Surrey (7pm) Bristol
- Sussex Sharks v Kent Spitfires (7pm) Hove
Thursday 10th July
- Leicestershire Foxes v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (6:30pm) Leicester
- Derbyshire Falcons v Worcestershire Rapids (7pm) Derby
- Hampshire Hawks v Glamorgan (7pm) Utilita Bowl
Friday 11th July
- Middlesex v Gloucestershire (5pm) Merchant Taylors' School, Northwood
- Worcestershire Rapids v Birmingham Bears (5:30pm) New Road
- Kent Spitfires v Somerset (6:30pm) Canterbury
- Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Derbyshire Falcons (6:30pm) Northampton
- Notts Outlaws v Durham Cricket (6:30pm) Trent Bridge
- Surrey v Glamorgan (6:30pm) The Oval
- Essex Eagles v Sussex Sharks (7pm) Chelmsford
- Lancashire Lightning v Yorkshire (7pm) Old Trafford
Sunday 13th July
- Worcestershire Rapids v Leicestershire Foxes (2:30pm) New Road
- Birmingham Bears v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (3pm) Edgbaston
- Glamorgan v Gloucestershire (3pm) Sophia Gardens
- Hampshire Hawks v Sussex Sharks (3pm) Utilita Bowl
- Yorkshire v Derbyshire Falcons (3pm) Headingley
- Lancashire Lightning v Durham Cricket (3pm) Old Trafford
- Surrey v Somerset (3:30pm) The Oval
- Kent Spitfires v Middlesex (4pm) Canterbury
Tuesday 15th July
Durham Cricket v Leicestershire Foxes (6:30pm) Riverside Ground
Wednesday 16th July
Middlesex v Surrey (6:15pm) Lord's
Thursday 17th July
- Gloucestershire v Sussex Sharks (4pm) Cheltenham College
- Worcestershire Rapids v Notts Outlaws (5:30pm) New Road
- Yorkshire v Lancashire Lightning (6:30pm) Headingley
- Essex Eagles v Hampshire Hawks (7pm) Chelmsford
Friday 18th July
- Derbyshire Falcons v Birmingham Bears (6:30pm) Derby
- Durham Cricket v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (6:30pm) Chester-le-Street
- Glamorgan v Middlesex (6:30pm) Sophia Gardens
- Kent Spitfires v Essex Eagles (6:30pm) Canterbury
- Leicestershire Foxes v Yorkshire (6:30pm) Leicester
- Notts Outlaws v Lancashire Lightning (6:30pm) Trent Bridge
- Somerset v Gloucestershire (6:30pm) Taunton
- Sussex Sharks v Surrey (6:30pm) Hove
Quarter-finals
Wednesday 3rd September
- TBC v TBC
Friday 5th September
- TBC v TBC
Saturday 6th September
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
Finals day
Saturday 13th September
- TBC v TBC
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.