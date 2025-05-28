Gloucestershire head into the new season as defending champions after winning their first T20 Blast title in 2024.

West Country rivals Somerset, who were trounced in last year's final, join the likes of Birmingham Bears, Surrey, Lancashire Lightning, and Nottinghamshire as those tipped to challenge.

The 18 counties are split in half into North and South groups, with the top four sides progressing to the quarter-finals when teams will try to punch their ticket for finals day.

For the first time this year, a 10-team Women's T20 Blast will be played alongside the Men's tournament – with 52 double-headers across the season and a separate finals day in late July.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the T20 Blast 2025.

When is the T20 Blast 2025?

The T20 Blast kicks off on Thursday 29th May 2025.

The tournament will run until finals day on Saturday 13th September 2025.

How to watch the T20 Blast 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch the T20 Blast 2025 live on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event, and Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

T20 Blast 2025 schedule

All UK time. Full TV schedule not yet confirmed.

Group stage

Thursday 29th May

Lancashire Lightning v Worcestershire Rapids (6:30pm) Old Trafford

Middlesex v Sussex Sharks (6:15pm) Lord's

Friday 30th May

Leicestershire Foxes v Derbyshire Falcons (6:30pm) Leicester

Notts Outlaws v Birmingham Bears (6:30pm) Trent Bridge

Somerset v Surrey (6:30pm) Taunton Sky Sports+

Yorkshire v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (6:30pm) Headingley

Gloucestershire v Kent Spitfires (7pm) Bristol

Hampshire Hawks v Essex Eagles (7pm) Utilita Bowl

Saturday 31st May

Lancashire Lightning v Notts Outlaws (6:30pm) Old Trafford

Birmingham Bears v Durham Cricket (6:30pm) Edgbaston Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday 1st June

Worcestershire Rapids v Yorkshire (2:30pm) New Road

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Leicestershire Foxes (3pm) Northampton

Essex Eagles v Somerset (4pm) Chelmsford

Middlesex v Glamorgan (4pm) Merchant Taylors' School

Sussex Sharks v Gloucestershire (4pm) Hove

Durham Cricket v Lancashire Lightning (4pm) Riverside Ground

Tuesday 3rd June

Glamorgan v Surrey (6:30pm) Sophia Gardens

Wednesday 4th June

Lancashire Lightning v Leicestershire Foxes (6:30pm) Old Trafford

Derbyshire Falcons v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (7pm) Derby

Thursday 5th June

Middlesex v Kent Spitfires (6:15pm) Lord's Sky Sports Cricket

Surrey v Hampshire Hawks (6:30pm) The Oval

Friday 6th June

Worcestershire Rapids v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (5:30pm) New Road

Glamorgan v Essex Eagles (6:30pm) Sophia Gardens

Kent Spitfires v Surrey (6:30pm) Canterbury

Leicestershire Foxes v Durham Cricket (6:30pm) Leicester

Sussex Sharks v Somerset (7pm) Hove

Birmingham Bears v Yorkshire (7pm) Edgbaston

Derbyshire Falcons v Notts Outlaws (7pm) Derby

Hampshire Hawks v Gloucestershire (7pm) Utilita Bowl

Saturday 7th June

Notts Outlaws v Worcestershire Rapids (7pm) Trent Bridge Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Sports Mix / Sky Sports+

Sunday 8th June

Lancashire Lightning v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (1pm) Old Trafford

Essex Eagles v Middlesex (2pm) Chelmsford

Kent Spitfires v Hampshire Hawks (2:30pm) Canterbury

Yorkshire v Leicestershire Foxes (3pm) Headingley

Birmingham Bears v Derbyshire (4pm) Edgbaston

Sussex Sharks v Glamorgan (2:30pm) Hove

Wednesday 11th June

Durham Cricket v Derbyshire Falcons (6:30pm) Riverside Ground

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Birmingham Bears (6:30pm) Northampton

Notts Outlaws v Yorkshire (6:30pm) Trent Bridge

Thursday 12th June

Essex Eagles v Glamorgan (6:30pm) Chelmsford

Somerset v Middlesex (6:30pm) Taunton

Surrey v Kent Spitfires (6:30pm) The Oval

Friday 13th June

Worcestershire Rapids v Lancashire Lightning (5:30pm) New Road

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Durham Cricket (6:30pm) Northampton

Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons (6:30pm) Trent Bridge

Yorkshire v Birmingham Bears (6:30pm) Headingley

Gloucestershire v Somerset (7pm) Bristol

Sussex Sharks v Essex Eagles (7pm) Hove

Hampshire Hawks v Middlesex (7pm) Utilita Bowl

Saturday 14th June

Derbyshire Falcons v Leicestershire Foxes (3pm) Derby

Glamorgan v Sussex Sharks (6:30pm) Sophia Gardens

Birmingham Bears v Notts Outlaws (7pm) Edgbaston

Sunday 15th June

Yorkshire v Durham Cricket (2:30pm) York

Gloucestershire v Glamorgan (4pm) Bristol

Leicestershire Foxes v Worcestershire Rapids (4pm) Leicester

Somerset v Kent Spitfires (4pm) Taunton

Tuesday 17th June

Hampshire Hawks v Surrey (7pm) Utilita Bowl

Wednesday 18th June

Worcestershire Rapids v Durham Cricket (5:30pm) New Road

Kent Spitfires v Gloucestershire (6:30pm) Canterbury

Surrey v Sussex Sharks (6:30pm) The Oval

Thursday 19th June

Middlesex v Essex Eagles (6:15pm) Lord's

Leicestershire Foxes v Notts Outlaws (6:30pm) Leicester

Somerset v Hampshire Hawks (6:30pm) Taunton

Friday 20th June

Durham Cricket v Yorkshire (6:30pm) Riverside Ground

Glamorgan v Somerset (6:30pm) Sophia Gardens

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Notts Outlaws (6:30pm) Northampton

Surrey v Middlesex (6:45pm) The Oval

Birmingham Bears v Worcestershire Rapids (7pm) Edgbaston

Derbyshire Falcons v Lancashire Lightning (7pm) Derby

Essex Eagles v Kent Spitfires (7pm) Chelmsford

Gloucestershire v Hampshire Hawks (7pm) Bristol

Friday 4th July

Durham Cricket v Notts Outlaws (6:30pm) Riverside Ground

Kent Spitfires v Sussex Sharks (6:30pm) Canterbury

Leicestershire Foxes v Birmingham Bears (6:30pm) Leicester

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Lancashire Lightning (6:30pm) Northampton

Somerset v Glamorgan (6:30pm) Taunton

Yorkshire v Worcestershire Rapids (6:30pm) Headingley

Essex Eagles v Gloucestershire (7pm) Chelmsford

Saturday 5th July

Lancashire Lightning v Derbyshire Falcons (3pm) Old Trafford

Sussex Sharks v Hampshire Hawks (7pm) Hove

Sunday 6th July

Derbyshire Falcons v Yorkshire (2:30pm) Chesterfield

Durham Cricket v Birmingham Bears (2:30pm) Chester-le-Street

Glamorgan v Kent Spitfires (2:30pm) Sophia Gardens

Hampshire Hawks v Somerset (3pm) Utilita Bowl

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Worcestershire Rapids (3pm) Northampton

Notts Outlaws v Leicestershire Foxes (3pm) Trent Bridge

Gloucestershire v Middlesex (4pm) Bristol

Surrey v Essex Eagles (4:30pm) The Oval

Tuesday 8th July

Somerset v Essex Eagles (6:30pm) Taunton

Wednesday 9th July

Middlesex v Hampshire Hawks (5pm) Merchant Taylors' School, Northwood

Birmingham Bears v Lancashire Lightning (7pm) Edgbaston

Gloucestershire v Surrey (7pm) Bristol

Sussex Sharks v Kent Spitfires (7pm) Hove

Thursday 10th July

Leicestershire Foxes v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (6:30pm) Leicester

Derbyshire Falcons v Worcestershire Rapids (7pm) Derby

Hampshire Hawks v Glamorgan (7pm) Utilita Bowl

Friday 11th July

Middlesex v Gloucestershire (5pm) Merchant Taylors' School, Northwood

Worcestershire Rapids v Birmingham Bears (5:30pm) New Road

Kent Spitfires v Somerset (6:30pm) Canterbury

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Derbyshire Falcons (6:30pm) Northampton

Notts Outlaws v Durham Cricket (6:30pm) Trent Bridge

Surrey v Glamorgan (6:30pm) The Oval

Essex Eagles v Sussex Sharks (7pm) Chelmsford

Lancashire Lightning v Yorkshire (7pm) Old Trafford

Sunday 13th July

Worcestershire Rapids v Leicestershire Foxes (2:30pm) New Road

Birmingham Bears v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (3pm) Edgbaston

Glamorgan v Gloucestershire (3pm) Sophia Gardens

Hampshire Hawks v Sussex Sharks (3pm) Utilita Bowl

Yorkshire v Derbyshire Falcons (3pm) Headingley

Lancashire Lightning v Durham Cricket (3pm) Old Trafford

Surrey v Somerset (3:30pm) The Oval

Kent Spitfires v Middlesex (4pm) Canterbury

Tuesday 15th July

Durham Cricket v Leicestershire Foxes (6:30pm) Riverside Ground

Wednesday 16th July

Middlesex v Surrey (6:15pm) Lord's

Thursday 17th July

Gloucestershire v Sussex Sharks (4pm) Cheltenham College

Worcestershire Rapids v Notts Outlaws (5:30pm) New Road

Yorkshire v Lancashire Lightning (6:30pm) Headingley

Essex Eagles v Hampshire Hawks (7pm) Chelmsford

Friday 18th July

Derbyshire Falcons v Birmingham Bears (6:30pm) Derby

Durham Cricket v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (6:30pm) Chester-le-Street

Glamorgan v Middlesex (6:30pm) Sophia Gardens

Kent Spitfires v Essex Eagles (6:30pm) Canterbury

Leicestershire Foxes v Yorkshire (6:30pm) Leicester

Notts Outlaws v Lancashire Lightning (6:30pm) Trent Bridge

Somerset v Gloucestershire (6:30pm) Taunton

Sussex Sharks v Surrey (6:30pm) Hove

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 3rd September

TBC v TBC

Friday 5th September

TBC v TBC

Saturday 6th September

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Finals day

Saturday 13th September

TBC v TBC

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.