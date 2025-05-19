Jon Lewis has also departed with new head coach Charlotte Edwards arriving to put her own stamp on the England side as she looks to take them back to the top.

Edwards has left Sophie Ecclestone, the No. 1 ranked in ODI and T20 in the world, and opener Maia Bouchier out of her first squad.

West Indies arrive in England looking to bounce back after it was confirmed last month that they had failed to qualify for the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup in India.

The tourists will be without star all-rounders Chinelle Henry and Deandra Dottin, but head coach Shane Deitz has urged his team to use the tour to re-establish themselves among the elite teams in world cricket.

When is the England Women v West Indies series?

The England Women v West Indies T20 series gets under way on Wednesday 21st May 2025 and runs until Monday 26th May 2025.

The ODI series will follow, running between Friday 30th May and Saturday 7th June.

Play begins from a range of times throughout the day and night in UK time. Check the full schedule below for specific details.

How to watch England Women v West Indies on TV

The England Women v West Indies series will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Live stream England Women v West Indies online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the series via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the series via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

England Women v West Indies 2025 schedule

The England Women v West Indies schedule is as follows:

All UK times and dates.

T20

1st T20 at Canterbury: 6:30pm, Wednesday 21st May

6:30pm, Wednesday 21st May 2nd T20 at Hove: 6:35pm, Friday 23rd May

6:35pm, Friday 23rd May 3rd T20 at Chelmsford: 2:30pm, Monday 26th May

ODI

1st ODI at Derby: 1pm, Friday 30th May

1pm, Friday 30th May 2nd ODI at Leicester: 1pm, Wednesday 4th June

1pm, Wednesday 4th June 3rd ODI at Ahmedabad: 11am, Saturday 7th June

