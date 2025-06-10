It's a big year for Australia, who will host Ben Stokes's England Down Under for the Ashes this winter, and Pat Cummins's side will be keen to kick it off in style.

South Africa have reached their first World Test Championship final after finishing top of the 2023-2025 points table courtesy of a seven-match winning run under in-form batter and captain Temba Bavuma.

Bavuma leads a side that are more than the sum of its parts, but the availability of star seamer Kagiso Rabada, who is a true world class player, is a huge boost.

If past contests between Australia and South Africa are anything to go by, the final at Lord's will be a fitting way to wrap up the current World Test Championship cycle.

RadioTimes.com brings you the TV schedule and all the details you need to know about Australia v South Africa.

When is the Australia v South Africa Test match?

The World Test Championship takes place between Wednesday 11th June 2025 and Sunday 15th June 2025.

What time is Australia v South Africa in the UK?

Play starts at 10:30am UK time for each match.

Be sure to check out the full schedule below for specific dates for every match.

Australia v South Africa TV schedule

All UK times and dates.

The Australia v South Africa schedule is as follows:

Australia v South Africa World Test Championship final

1st Test: 10:30am, Wednesday 11th – Sunday 15th June 2025

Check out all the TV and live stream and radio details below.

How to watch Australia v South Africa on TV

You can watch the Test match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Live stream Australia v South Africa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match on NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Australia v South Africa on the radio

BBC Test Match Special has the rights to broadcast ball-by-ball commentary of Australia's clash against South Africa, with the team set to bring full coverage throughout every day of action.

Broadcasts will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and via their online player with build-up of each match starting prior to the time listed above.

