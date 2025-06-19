However, he was quick to suggest that losing talismanic former captain Virat Kohli may actually strengthen the tourists' hand when they step out at Headingley this week.

Speaking exclusively to Radio Times, Broad said: "England will win the series.

"When was India's last Test series win in England? 2007, a long time ago. I think England are very good in their own conditions.

"Any team going away from home to win a five-Test match series is difficult. With these big series, there's a lot of reliance on your best players staying fit. It's a case of whoever can keep their best players in form and fit and firing.

"But I think England are so strong in conditions that suit them that they'll win the key moments in the series which will just get them above India, but I think it'll be close."

Kohli broke Indian hearts by announcing his retirement from Test cricket last month, while batter Rohit Sharma also confirmed his own retirement in May, leaving India without two legends of the game.

Virat Kohli. Morgan Hancock - CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images

However, Broad believes their absence could have a galvanising effect on the team: "With a new captain, I think there'll be excitement around the group, there'll be energy.

"When you get a new captain, every player goes up a few per cent because you're trying to impress, trying to get into the team, you're trying to become the settled number three or whatever.

"Shubman Gill might be at four. And that brings pressure in itself. You had Sachin Tendulkar, then Kohli batted at four. It has probably been the greatest length of quality of number four batting position of all time, hasn't it? Tendulkar followed by Virat Kohli.

"Whenever you got India two down, you knew that a rock was walking in. Now what does it look like? That will bring an intrigue to it.

"But the talent in India blows your mind with who can come in and replace who."

