Former England bowler Broad says part of his job was to "control" Stokes's workload in matches and wants to see a concerted effort to keep him fresh for as long as possible.

Speaking exclusively to Radio Times, Broad said: "It's the fittest I've seen him looking. That doesn't necessarily correlate to being cricket fit, unfortunately – they do seem to be two very different things.

"I was very encouraged how he came on and bowled a four- or five-over spell against Zimbabwe in the Test match. He looked like he'd never been away. He's given himself every possible opportunity to play five Tests against India and Australia.

"He's very focused, he's trained incredibly hard and now his challenge will be controlling himself on the field, so not bowling eight- or nine-over spells, which is the reason his hamstring goes the next day.

"His job, to the best of his ability, is: can he bowl five overs before lunch, five overs after lunch, five overs in the final session and be done? Not 10 overs in one session. That will be his biggest challenge."

Stokes is a box-office player who always seems to find himself at the heart of the action, but Broad has refuted any suggestions the England captain doesn't listen to those advising him.

He said: "My job when I was playing was to control that a little bit, to get him off from bowling, or say, 'Not now,' but I don't necessarily buy into this thing that no one can tell him what to do or no one can stop him bowling once the ball is in his hand.

"Because ultimately, if you give Ben Stokes a choice of bowling a five-over spell and playing five Tests in a row, or a 10-over spell and playing one and tearing a hamstring, he's only choosing the first option.

"Everyone around him has to buy into that as well, whether that's the physios or the players out there to literally, for the good of the team, tell him to stop bowling.

"Yeah, if he's got a hat-trick or four in two overs and he wants to bowl a sixth, not a problem, but not 10."

