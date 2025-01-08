Australia retained the trophy in 2023 after holding on for a series draw in the UK. They enter this edition of the prestigious competition as favourites.

That said, England boast plenty of reasons to be hopeful, few greater than Nat Sciver-Brunt, who won 2023 Player of the Series, Danni Wyatt with the bat, and captain Heather Knight at the helm.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to listen to New Zealand v England on the radio.

When is the Women's Ashes 2025?

The Women's Ashes 2025 gets under way on Saturday 11th January 2025 and runs until Sunday 2nd February 2025 at the latest.

Listen to New Zealand v England on the radio

BBC Test Match Special returns to bring exclusive ball-by-ball commentary of the Women's Ashes series this winter.

The broadcaster will air every moment live on radio throughout the series.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is available on DAB radio and you can tune in via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Test Match Special online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Women's Ashes 2025 schedule

The Women's Ashes 2025 schedule is as follows:

All UK times and dates.

Saturday 11th January

1st ODI (11:30pm) North Sydney Oval

Monday 13th January

2nd ODI (11:05pm) Junction Oval, Melbourne

Thursday 16th January

3rd ODI (11:05pm) Ninja Stadium, Hobart

Monday 20th January

1st T20I (8:40am) Sydney Cricket Ground

Thursday 23rd January

2nd T20I (8:40am) Manuka Oval, Canberra

Saturday 25th January

3rd T20I (8:10am) Adelaide Oval

Thursday 30th January – Sunday 2nd February

Test match (3:30am) MCG, Melbourne

