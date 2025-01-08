Women's Ashes 2025 radio coverage: How to listen to series live
Your definitive guide to listening to the Women's Ashes 2025 series on the radio.
Elite cricket returns in 2025 with the Women's Ashes gearing up to scratch the itch over the weeks to come.
The multi-format series will be played Down Under and consists of three ODI matches, three T20 matches and a one-off Test encounter to determine the champions.
Australia retained the trophy in 2023 after holding on for a series draw in the UK. They enter this edition of the prestigious competition as favourites.
That said, England boast plenty of reasons to be hopeful, few greater than Nat Sciver-Brunt, who won 2023 Player of the Series, Danni Wyatt with the bat, and captain Heather Knight at the helm.
When is the Women's Ashes 2025?
The Women's Ashes 2025 gets under way on Saturday 11th January 2025 and runs until Sunday 2nd February 2025 at the latest.
BBC Test Match Special returns to bring exclusive ball-by-ball commentary of the Women's Ashes series this winter.
The broadcaster will air every moment live on radio throughout the series.
BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is available on DAB radio and you can tune in via most TV packages.
You can also listen to Test Match Special online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.
Women's Ashes 2025 schedule
The Women's Ashes 2025 schedule is as follows:
All UK times and dates.
Saturday 11th January
- 1st ODI (11:30pm) North Sydney Oval
Monday 13th January
- 2nd ODI (11:05pm) Junction Oval, Melbourne
Thursday 16th January
- 3rd ODI (11:05pm) Ninja Stadium, Hobart
Monday 20th January
- 1st T20I (8:40am) Sydney Cricket Ground
Thursday 23rd January
- 2nd T20I (8:40am) Manuka Oval, Canberra
Saturday 25th January
- 3rd T20I (8:10am) Adelaide Oval
Thursday 30th January – Sunday 2nd February
- Test match (3:30am) MCG, Melbourne
