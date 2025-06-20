On the other, a new-look India side led by fresh-faced captain Shubman Gill taking its first steps after the end of the Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma era.

All five of the Tests are scheduled for an 11am start, but when will the designated lunch and tea breaks come throughout the series?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details and lunch, tea and stumps during the England v India series.

When is lunch in England v India Test?

England v India will break for lunch at 1pm UK time.

Play will break for 40 minutes before resuming with the second session.

When is tea in England v India Test?

England v India will break for tea at 3:40pm UK time.

Players will take a 20-minute break in the afternoon prior to the third and final session.

When is stumps in England v India Test?

England v India will close each day at 6pm UK time.

The day can run later than 6pm if the allotted overs have not been bowled in time.

England v India on TV and live stream

The England v India Test will be shown live on Sky Sports.

