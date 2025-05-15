The four-day game against Zimbabwe, who are visiting for the first time since 2003, represents an appetiser for the big games to come, and the hierarchy have shown loyalty to some under-pressure players in the 23-strong squad selected for the Test, which begins on Thursday 22nd May.

Calls for opener Zak Crawley and No. 3 Ollie Pope to be replaced appear to have fallen on deaf ears as bar the inclusion of Somerset's uncapped James Rew, who is in as batting and wicketkeeping cover, it is a familiar batting unit.

The same cannot be said for the bowlers as injuries to the likes of Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood mean England have opted for some fresh faces.

Gus Atkinson will lead the attack after a brilliant 2024 and uncapped Essex seamer Sam Cook is expected to take the new ball, with Durham's Matt Potts and Nottinghamshire's Josh Tongue in to add some pace.

Stokes is back from injury to captain the side and there are suggestions that though he will be managed carefully, he is ready to bowl full pace, but how exactly will his team look in the Test summer's curtain-raiser?

RadioTimes.com brings you the predicted England batting order for the one-off Test v Zimbabwe.

England predicted batting order v Zimbabwe

Zak Crawley Ben Duckett Ollie Pope Joe Root Harry Brook Ben Stokes (c) Jamie Smith (wk) Gus Atkinson Matt Potts Sam Cook Josh Tongue

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett reprise their opening partnership while the absence of Jacob Bethell, who is still at the IPL, means that vice-captain Ollie Pope gets another chance at No. 3.

The lower order picks itself. England's greatest-ever batter Joe Root is best at four, new white-ball captain Harry Brook slots in at five, with the skipper at six and big-hitting wicket-keeper Jamie Smith at seven.

A Test century to his name, the new leader of the attack, Gus Atkinson, bats eight, and Durham pacer Matt Potts, whose 10 caps make him something of a veteran in an inexperienced bowling unit, can swing the bat as well at nine.

Essex seamer Sam Cook is expected to get his long-deserved debut at 10 while despite a show of faith in 21-year-old spinner Shoaib Bashir, England may go with four seamers against Zimbabwe and hand towering Nottinghamshire quick Josh Tongue his third cap – it is England in May after all.

