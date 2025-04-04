Surrey are aiming to win a fourth consecutive Division One title and are the favourites to do so, with Durham and Somerset expected to be among the challengers.

Lancashire, with 42-year-old Jimmy Anderson set to spearhead their bowling attack, are expected to lead the promotion charge in Division Two, while fellow big guns Middlesex and Kent will also have ambitions of returning to the top flight.

The first half of the season will be played in April and May, with the latter rounds spread through the summer months and September.

When is the County Championship 2025?

The County Championship starts with the first round between Friday 4th April 2025 and Monday 7th April 2025.

The final round of the season is between Wednesday 24th September 2025 and Friday 27th September 2025.

How to watch the County Championship 2025 on TV and live stream

Unfortunately, the County Championship 2025 will not be broadcast live on TV.

However, all matches will be available to watch for free via the Match Centre on ECB.co.uk and through your team's official YouTube channel, which you can stream through smart TVs.

Fans can also watch live on mobile or tablet through the England Cricket app.

County Championship 2025 schedule

All start 11am UK time. Subject to change.

Round 1 – Friday 4th April to Monday 7th April

Division One

Essex v Surrey (Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford)

Hampshire v Yorkshire (Utilita Bowl)

Warwickshire v Sussex (Edgbaston)

Nottinghamshire v Durham (Trent Bridge)

Somerset v Worcestershire (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

Division Two

Derbyshire v Gloucestershire (The County Ground, Derby)

Glamorgan v Leicestershire (Sophia Gardens)

Northamptonshire v Kent (The County Ground, Northampton)

Lancashire v Middlesex (Lord’s)

Round 2 – Friday 11th April to Monday 14th April

Division One

Durham v Warwickshire (Seat Unique Riverside)

Nottinghamshire v Essex (Trent Bridge)

Surrey v Hampshire (Kia Oval)

Sussex v Somerset (1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Yorkshire v Worcestershire (Headingley)

Division Two

Gloucestershire v Glamorgan (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Kent v Middlesex (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)

Lancashire v Northamptonshire (Emirates Old Trafford)

Leicestershire v Derbyshire (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Round 3 – Friday 18th April to Monday 21st April

Division One

Durham v Yorkshire (Seat Unique Riverside)

Essex v Worcestershire (Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford)

Hampshire v Somerset (Utilita Bowl)

Warwickshire v Nottinghamshire (Edgbaston)

Sussex v Surrey (1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Division Two

Derbyshire v Northamptonshire (The County Ground, Derby)

Kent v Gloucestershire (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)

Lancashire v Leicestershire (Emirates Old Trafford)

Middlesex v Glamorgan (Lord’s)

Round 4 – Friday 25th April to Monday 28th April

Division One

Nottinghamshire v Sussex (Trent Bridge)

Surrey v Somerset (Kia Oval)

Worcestershire v Durham (Visit Worcestershire New Road)

Division Two

Derbyshire v Middlesex (The County Ground, Derby)

Gloucestershire v Leicestershire (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Round 5 – Friday 2nd May to Monday 5th May

Division One

Somerset v Essex (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

Yorkshire v Warwickshire (Edgbaston)

Hampshire v Durham (Utilita Bowl)

Division Two

Glamorgan v Derbyshire (Sophia Gardens)

Lancashire v Gloucestershire (Emirates Old Trafford)

Leicestershire v Northamptonshire (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Middlesex v Kent (Lord’s)

Round 6 – Friday 9th May to Monday 12th May

Division One

Essex v Yorkshire (Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford)

Nottinghamshire v Hampshire (Trent Bridge)

Warwickshire v Surrey (Edgbaston)

Sussex v Worcestershire (1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Division Two

Kent v Glamorgan (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)

Northamptonshire v Lancashire (The County Ground, Northampton)

Round 7 – Friday 16th May to Monday 19th May

Division One

Durham v Nottinghamshire (Seat Unique Riverside)

Surrey v Yorkshire (Kia Oval)

Warwickshire v Hampshire (Edgbaston)

Worcestershire v Essex (Visit Worcestershire New Road)

Somerset v Sussex (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

Division Two

Glamorgan v Northamptonshire (Sophia Gardens)

Gloucestershire v Kent (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Lancashire v Derbyshire (Emirates Old Trafford)

Middlesex v Leicestershire (Lord’s)

Round 8 – Friday 23rd May to Monday 26th May

Division One

Durham v Somerset (Seat Unique Riverside)

Hampshire v Sussex (Utilita Bowl)

Surrey v Essex (Kia Oval)

Worcestershire v Warwickshire (Visit Worcestershire New Road)

Yorkshire v Nottinghamshire (Headingley)

Division Two

Derbyshire v Kent (The County Ground, Derby)

Glamorgan v Middlesex (Sophia Gardens)

Leicestershire v Lancashire (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Northamptonshire v Gloucestershire (The County Ground, Northampton)

Round 9 – Sunday 22nd June to Wednesday 25th June

Division One

Durham v Sussex (Seat Unique Riverside)

Essex v Hampshire (Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford)

Nottinghamshire v Yorkshire (Trent Bridge)

Warwickshire v Somerset (Edgbaston)

Worcestershire v Surrey (Visit Worcestershire New Road)

Division Two

Gloucestershire v Derbyshire (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Lancashire v Kent (TBC)

Leicestershire v Glamorgan (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Northamptonshire v Middlesex (The County Ground, Northampton)

Round 10 – Sunday 29th June to Wednesday 2nd July

Division One

Hampshire v Worcestershire (Utilita Bowl)

Somerset v Nottinghamshire (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

Surrey v Durham (Kia Oval)

Sussex v Warwickshire (1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Yorkshire v Essex (Headingley)

Division Two

Derbyshire v Lancashire (Chesterfield)

Glamorgan v Gloucestershire (Sophia Gardens)

Kent v Northamptonshire (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)

Leicestershire v Middlesex (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Round 11 – Tuesday 22nd July to Friday 25th July

Division One

Hampshire v Nottinghamshire (Utilita Bowl)

Somerset v Durham (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

Sussex v Essex (1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Warwickshire v Worcestershire (Edgbaston)

Yorkshire v Surrey (Scarborough)

Division Two

Derbyshire v Leicestershire (The County Ground, Derby)

Glamorgan v Kent (Sophia Gardens, Cardiff)

Gloucestershire v Lancashire (College Ground, Cheltenham)

Middlesex v Northamptonshire (Merchant Taylors' School Ground, Northwood)

Round 12 – Tuesday 29th July to Friday 1st August

Division One

Durham v Surrey (Seat Unique Riverside)

Essex v Warwickshire (Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford)

Nottinghamshire v Somerset (Trent Bridge)

Worcestershire v Hampshire (Visit Worcestershire New Road)

Yorkshire v Sussex (Scarborough)

Division Two

Gloucestershire v Middlesex (College Ground, Cheltenham)

Kent v Leicestershire (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)

Lancashire v Glamorgan (Emirates Old Trafford)

Northampton v Derbyshire (The County Ground, Northampton)

Round 13 – Monday 8th September to Thursday 11th September

Division One

Essex v Durham (Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford)

Somerset v Yorkshire (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

Surrey v Warwickshire (Kia Oval)

Sussex v Hampshire (1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Worcestershire v Nottinghamshire (Visit Worcestershire New Road)

Division Two

Kent v Lancashire (Spitfire Ground)

Leicestershire v Gloucestershire (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Middlesex v Derbyshire (Lord's)

Northamptonshire v Glamorgan (The County Ground, Northampton)

Round 14 – Monday 15th September to Thursday 18th September

Division One

Durham v Worcestershire (Seat Unique Riverside)

Somerset v Hampshire (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

Surrey v Nottinghamshire (Kia Oval)

Warwickshire v Essex (Edgbaston)

Sussex v Yorkshire (1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Division Two

Derbyshire v Glamorgan (The County Ground, Derby)

Gloucestershire v Northamptonshire (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Leicestershire v Kent (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Lancashire v Middlesex (Emirates Old Trafford)

Round 15 – Wednesday 24th September to Saturday 27th September

Division One

Essex v Somerset (Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford)

Hampshire v Surrey (Utilita Bowl)

Nottinghamshire v Warwickshire (Trent Bridge)

Worcestershire v Sussex (Visit Worcestershire New Road)

Yorkshire v Durham (Headingley)

Division Two

Glamorgan v Lancashire (Sophia Gardens)

Kent v Derbyshire (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)

Middlesex v Gloucestershire (Lord's)

Northamptonshire v Leicestershire (The County Ground, Northampton)

