IPL cricket on TV 2025: Indian Premier League channel, schedule and live stream
Your complete guide on how to watch the IPL 2025 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
The Indian Premier League is back for its 18th season, bringing with it the promise of more cricketing drama and excitement in the subcontinent.
Kolkata Knight Riders took the 2024 title, thrashing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final in Chennai, and the defending champions will be searching for a fourth crown in this year's tournament.
The IPL's two most successful franchises, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, will be hoping to bounce back from disappointing showings last time out to ensure they're in the mix again come the end of May.
They won't be alone in harbouring lofty aspirations as it's been all change for many franchises courtesy of November's mega-auction.
Harry Brook may be set to miss out due to his two-year ban but there is certainly no shortage of star power across all 10 teams, including some of England's best white-ball talent.
When is the IPL 2025?
The IPL kicks off on Saturday 22nd March 2025.
The tournament will run until Sunday 25th May 2025, with the final taking place on that day.
How to watch the IPL 2025 on TV and live stream
You can watch the IPL 2025 live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
IPL 2025 schedule
All UK time. All live on Sky Sports and NOW.
Group stage
Saturday 22nd March
- Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2pm)
Sunday 23rd March
- Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals (10am)
- Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians (2pm)
Monday 24th March
- Delhi Capitals v Lucknow Super Giants (2pm)
Tuesday 25th March
- Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings (2pm)
Wednesday 26th March
- Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders (2pm)
Thursday 27th March
- Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants (2pm)
Friday 28th March
- Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2pm)
Saturday 29th March
- Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians (2pm)
Sunday 30th March
- Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad (11am)
- Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings (3pm)
Monday 31st March
- Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm)
Tuesday 1st April
- Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings (3pm)
Wednesday 2nd April
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Gujarat Titans (3pm)
Thursday 3rd April
- Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm)
Friday 4th April
- Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians (3pm)
Saturday 5th April
- Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals (11am)
- Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals (3pm)
Sunday 6th April
- Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants (11am)
- Sunrisers Hyderabad v Gujarat Titans (3pm)
Monday 7th April
- Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (3pm)
Tuesday 8th April
- Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings (3pm)
Wednesday 9th April
- Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals (3pm)
Thursday 10th April
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Delhi Capitals (3pm)
Friday 11th April
- Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm)
Saturday 12th April
- Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans (11am)
- Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings (3pm)
Sunday 13th April
- Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (11am)
- Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians (3pm)
Monday 14th April
- Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings (3pm)
Tuesday 15th April
- Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm)
Wednesday 16th April
- Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals (3pm)
Thursday 17th April
- Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm)
Friday 18th April
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings (3pm)
Saturday 19th April
- Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals (11am)
- Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants (3pm)
Sunday 20th April
- Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (11am)
- Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings (3pm)
Monday 21st April
- Kolkata Knight Riders v Gujarat Titans (3pm)
Tuesday 22nd April
- Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals (3pm)
Wednesday 23rd April
- Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians (3pm)
Thursday 24th April
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals (3pm)
Friday 25th April
- Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm)
Saturday 26th April
- Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings (3pm)
Sunday 27th April
- Mumbai Indians v Lucknow Super Giants (11am)
- Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (3pm)
Monday 28th April
- Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans (3pm)
Tuesday 29th April
- Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm)
Wednesday 30th April
- Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings (3pm)
Thursday 1st May
- Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians (3pm)
Friday 2nd May
- Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm)
Saturday 3rd May
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings (3pm)
Sunday 4th May
- Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals (11am)
- Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants (3pm)
Monday 5th May
- Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals (3pm)
Tuesday 6th May
- Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans (3pm)
Wednesday 7th May
- Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings (3pm)
Thursday 8th May
- Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals (3pm)
Friday 9th May
- Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (3pm)
Saturday 10th May
- Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm)
Sunday 11th May
- Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians (11am)
- Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans (3pm)
Monday 12 May
- Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals (3pm)
Tuesday 13th May
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm)
Wednesday 14th May
- Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants (3pm)
Thursday 15th May
- Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals (3pm)
Friday 16th May
- Rajasthan Royals v Punjab Kings (3pm)
Saturday 17th May
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm)
Sunday 18th May
- Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings (11am)
- Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm)
Qualifier 1
Tuesday 20th May
- TBC v TBC (3pm, Hyderabad)
Eliminator
Wednesday 21st May
- TBC v TBC (3pm, Hyderabad)
Qualifier 2
Friday 23rd May
- TBC v TBC (3pm, Kolkata)
Final
Sunday 25th May
- TBC v TBC (3pm, Kolkata)
