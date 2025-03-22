The IPL's two most successful franchises, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, will be hoping to bounce back from disappointing showings last time out to ensure they're in the mix again come the end of May.

They won't be alone in harbouring lofty aspirations as it's been all change for many franchises courtesy of November's mega-auction.

Harry Brook may be set to miss out due to his two-year ban but there is certainly no shortage of star power across all 10 teams, including some of England's best white-ball talent.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the IPL 2025.

When is the IPL 2025?

The IPL kicks off on Saturday 22nd March 2025.

The tournament will run until Sunday 25th May 2025, with the final taking place on that day.

How to watch the IPL 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch the IPL 2025 live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

IPL 2025 schedule

All UK time. All live on Sky Sports and NOW.

Group stage

Saturday 22nd March

Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2pm)

Sunday 23rd March

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals (10am)

Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians (2pm)

Monday 24th March

Delhi Capitals v Lucknow Super Giants (2pm)

Tuesday 25th March

Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings (2pm)

Wednesday 26th March

Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders (2pm)

Thursday 27th March

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants (2pm)

Friday 28th March

Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2pm)

Saturday 29th March

Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians (2pm)

Sunday 30th March

Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad (11am)

Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings (3pm)

Monday 31st March

Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm)

Tuesday 1st April

Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings (3pm)

Wednesday 2nd April

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Gujarat Titans (3pm)

Thursday 3rd April

Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm)

Friday 4th April

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians (3pm)

Saturday 5th April

Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals (11am)

Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals (3pm)

Sunday 6th April

Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants (11am)

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Gujarat Titans (3pm)

Monday 7th April

Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (3pm)

Tuesday 8th April

Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings (3pm)

Wednesday 9th April

Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals (3pm)

Thursday 10th April

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Delhi Capitals (3pm)

Friday 11th April

Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm)

Saturday 12th April

Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans (11am)

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings (3pm)

Sunday 13th April

Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (11am)

Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians (3pm)

Monday 14th April

Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings (3pm)

Tuesday 15th April

Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm)

Wednesday 16th April

Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals (3pm)

Thursday 17th April

Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm)

Friday 18th April

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings (3pm)

Saturday 19th April

Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals (11am)

Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants (3pm)

Sunday 20th April

Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (11am)

Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings (3pm)

Monday 21st April

Kolkata Knight Riders v Gujarat Titans (3pm)

Tuesday 22nd April

Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals (3pm)

Wednesday 23rd April

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians (3pm)

Thursday 24th April

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals (3pm)

Friday 25th April

Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm)

Saturday 26th April

Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings (3pm)

Sunday 27th April

Mumbai Indians v Lucknow Super Giants (11am)

Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (3pm)

Monday 28th April

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans (3pm)

Tuesday 29th April

Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm)

Wednesday 30th April

Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings (3pm)

Thursday 1st May

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians (3pm)

Friday 2nd May

Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm)

Saturday 3rd May

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings (3pm)

Sunday 4th May

Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals (11am)

Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants (3pm)

Monday 5th May

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals (3pm)

Tuesday 6th May

Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans (3pm)

Wednesday 7th May

Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings (3pm)

Thursday 8th May

Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals (3pm)

Friday 9th May

Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (3pm)

Saturday 10th May

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm)

Sunday 11th May

Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians (11am)

Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans (3pm)

Monday 12 May

Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals (3pm)

Tuesday 13th May

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm)

Wednesday 14th May

Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants (3pm)

Thursday 15th May

Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals (3pm)

Friday 16th May

Rajasthan Royals v Punjab Kings (3pm)

Saturday 17th May

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm)

Sunday 18th May

Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings (11am)

Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm)

Qualifier 1

Tuesday 20th May

TBC v TBC (3pm, Hyderabad)

Eliminator

Wednesday 21st May

TBC v TBC (3pm, Hyderabad)

Qualifier 2

Friday 23rd May

TBC v TBC (3pm, Kolkata)

Final

Sunday 25th May

TBC v TBC (3pm, Kolkata)

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.